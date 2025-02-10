APY Art Centre Collective vindicated, but calls for wider sector inquiry

When a news story, and subsequent video footage, was published by The Australian in April 2023, it sent a seismic ripple across the visual arts sector – one that had a detrimental impact upon the livelihood of Aboriginal artists, and the collecting and presentation of their artworks.

Central to the allegations of malicious interference – hyped in the media as ‘white hands on black art’ – was the APY Art Centre Collective (APYACC), an Indigenous owned and governed enterprise with galleries in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. It has proven to be a successful, alternative business model representing artists and art centres from the Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands (APY Lands).

Last week, the APYACC reached out to ArtsHub, with news that the organisation had been notified by the Office of the Registrar of Indigenous Corporations (ORIC) that it had been cleared of any wrongdoing.

ORIC did not table a formal report, but rather delivered its findings in a brief letter to the organisation. On viewing the correspondence, ArtsHub can confirm ORIC Registrar Tricia Stroud stated: “This investigation has now concluded, and I have decided to take no further action in relation to the investigation.” (14 November 2024.)

In a joint statement (made on 30 January 2025), APYACC Chairperson Sandra Pumani and General Manager Skye O’Meara, said, “We are not at all surprised to share that this examination has now finished with no adverse findings.”

Pumani, a senior Aṉangu leader and artist herself, continued in the formal statement: “We are the most examined organisation in our industry. Every piece of our business has been looked at, and no problems have been found. The artists of the APY Lands have been vindicated.”

Most scrutinised organisation

Over the past 18 months, successive inquiries have been undertaken to ascertain the facts behind the allegations – first via the Indigenous Art Code distancing itself from the organisation in June 2023, then the National Gallery of Australia postponing an exhibition featuring APYACC paintings, while an independent review was completed, which ultimately cleared the works of improper interference, with the Gallery saying the paintings met its “provenance standards”.

This was followed by a review by the South Australian Government, which appointed a three-person panel to independently look at the allegations. With no adverse findings, it referred the organisation to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) in December 2023, which took another six months to also find that no breach of Australian Consumer Law had occurred.

O’Meara now tells ArtsHub: “It was like a bad movie. How was any of this real? The pile-on was unbearable, and it became very unsafe for us.” She continues, “We want to understand why [there is] the lack of confidence in industry leadership, and try to build some armour for the next chapter.”

As the good news has settled these past weeks, the collective is considering what action it will take next, and whether a push for compensation is a viable consideration.

What is certain, speaking with O’Meara, is that the APYACC Board will be strenuously advocating for a Senate inquiry into sector regulation and transparency around the pathways of payment to artists.

She explains to ArtsHub: “It has been a very traumatic period for Aṉangu artists and staff of art centres, and the APYACC team and me. We were able to sustain ourselves with the belief that if we could survive the Australian media campaign, it could potentially be a catalyst to meaningful industry change.”

Fingers pointed in the wrong direction

It has been a hard win, with the allegations having tremendously impacted not only upon the organisation, but the sector – seeding doubt and slowing sales.

“We are pleased to be getting back to work,” says respected Aṉangu leader and Director of APYACC, Frank Young.

He adds that he used the announcement of the ORIC examination to shift the focus towards what he describes as ‘carpetbaggers’ operating in the Aboriginal art market.

In a formal statement, Young writes: “We hope that Government will now turn their attention to the unscrupulous private dealers who have for years held a dangerous and unchallenged position running sheds in Alice Springs. They were responsible for the newspaper stories that tried to kill our company.

“These carpetbaggers have exploited vulnerable artists, especially women, for so long. We opened our studios and books for [this] investigation, for everyone to see. For two years the investigators have looked at our money story, they interviewed leaders, artists and staff, and none of the negative stories were proven to be true. How is this fair? Why did this happen? Surely it is time for Government to look at the rest of the industry now? We know there are many others that don’t operate with the same level of integrity and ethics as us.”

It’s a passionate argument continued by Pumani: “Aboriginal people have a right to a safe and respectful industry; we have the right to grow a successful business. We also have the right to be the primary beneficiaries of the Aboriginal art industry – our industry. It is time for the Government to create laws that protect the most vulnerable of our community – the elderly, those with disabilities and vulnerable women artists. Their hard work needs to be protected.“

Now to repair and rebuild

The final chapter in this story now lies with the Government, to strengthen legislation and protection around the Indigenous art industry. While it is easy to point fingers at this specialist market, the art market globally is largely unregulated, setting very little precedence.

The Australian sector could lead with vision in this space.

“I would respectfully request that this Government looks at these issues with some urgency,” says O’Meara. “The art centres are the only means of accessing non-government income in the APY Lands. They’re the engine room of local economies; they’re a place where culture is celebrated and instructed, where elders teach young people … it’s time for Government to look at protecting these deeply important vehicles.”

O’Meara adds that, in future, the art collective leadership would also like to see its membership of the Indigenous Art Code reinstated.

The last word, however, remains with the leaders of the APYACC. Pumani says, “Myself and leaders across the communities of the APY Lands, regional South Australia and Adelaide now look forward to returning our focus exclusively on our ambitions. We have incredible artistic projects both in Australia and abroad, we have major infrastructure projects on the go and the scope of our First Nations-owned gallery spaces will continue to grow.”

“We are deeply proud of all the APY Art Centre Collective has achieved as an ambitious and unique Indigenous owned and governed social enterprise.

“After so many untruths, damaging and wrong allegations made against us, the conclusion of this final investigation puts things right, and closes the book on this terrible traumatic chapter. We have known in our hearts from the beginning this would be the result,” Pumani concludes.