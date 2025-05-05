APRA Music Awards 2025 celebrate Kylie Minogue and Australian talent

Kylie Minogue received special honours at the APRA Music Awards 2025 in an evening that showcased the country’s diverse range of artists. Other big name winners included Sia, Troye Sivan, King Stingray and Kevin Parker.

Minogue was awarded the Ted Albert Award for Special Services to Australian Music. In her acceptance speech, she said, “Thank you so much, APRA. This is such an honour, I am completely over the moon. I’m only sad that I’m not with you in person.

“17-year-old me would not be able to compute the life that music has given me. I mean, we all know it’s work. You work for it, but I feel like whatever we give and whatever it might take from us, we receive more.

“As I’m on tour at the moment, I’m singing songs from throughout my entire catalogue. From the first one, ‘The Locomotion’, right up to songs from Tension, so I’m really aware of the passage of time and just how much more music means to me.”

Other big winners included Amyl and the Sniffers, winning the Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year for ‘U Should Not Be Doing That’. The band has had a meteoric year, and just finished performing at Coachella in the US.

Kevin Parker snatched up Most Performed Australian Work and Most Performed Pop Work for his co-writing credits on Dua Lipa’s ‘Houdini’. Troye Sivan took home the prestigious Songwriter of the Year Award after his remarkable year touring his album Something to Give Each Other.

A complete list of winners is available here.