News

 > News

APRA Music Awards 2025 celebrate Kylie Minogue and Australian talent

The APRA Music Awards featured Australia's best and brightest music talent, along with recognition of several breakthrough artists.
5 May 2025 15:14
David Burton
King Stingray's Theo Dimathaya Burarrwanga and Roy Kellaway took home prizes at the APRA Music Awards 2025. Credit: Lucinda Goodwin

Music

King Stingray’s Theo Dimathaya Burarrwanga and Roy Kellaway took home prizes at the APRA Music Awards 2025. Photo: Lucinda Goodwin.

Share Icon

Kylie Minogue received special honours at the APRA Music Awards 2025 in an evening that showcased the country’s diverse range of artists. Other big name winners included Sia, Troye Sivan, King Stingray and Kevin Parker.

Minogue was awarded the Ted Albert Award for Special Services to Australian Music. In her acceptance speech, she said, “Thank you so much, APRA. This is such an honour, I am completely over the moon. I’m only sad that I’m not with you in person.  

“17-year-old me would not be able to compute the life that music has given me. I mean, we all know it’s work. You work for it, but I feel like whatever we give and whatever it might take from us, we receive more.  

Read: A telling snapshot from inside the music industry

“As I’m on tour at the moment, I’m singing songs from throughout my entire catalogue. From the first one, ‘The Locomotion’, right up to songs from Tension, so I’m really aware of the passage of time and just how much more music means to me.”

Other big winners included Amyl and the Sniffers, winning the Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year for ‘U Should Not Be Doing That’. The band has had a meteoric year, and just finished performing at Coachella in the US.

Kevin Parker snatched up Most Performed Australian Work and Most Performed Pop Work for his co-writing credits on Dua Lipa’s ‘Houdini’. Troye Sivan took home the prestigious Songwriter of the Year Award after his remarkable year touring his album Something to Give Each Other.

A complete list of winners is available here.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Crowd of music goers in front of a stage in a dark venue.
News

Cost of living is no match for FOMO when it comes to live music consumption

Australian audiences are willing to 'break the bank' to see their favourite acts live.

Allison Dickie
A band scene on stage. Several members are wearing red fez hats.
Reviews

Music review: Big Jazz Day Out, Monash Performing Art Centres

A jazz party featuring over 150 musicians.

Dr Jill Loughlin
Child paints on white wall.
News

Dreaming and celebrating big: Adelaide's children’s festival DreamBIG turns 50

DreamBIG in 2025, the longest running children's festival in the world.

Allison Dickie
A large cast on stage in period costume.
Reviews

Musical review: Les Misérables, The Arena Spectacular, ICC Sydney Theatre

Big stars and even bigger production values distinguish this arena production of 'Les Misérables'. 

Peter Hackney
A sideways photo of a piano.
News

Votes open for favourite classical piano pieces

The ABC Classic 100 in concert is now open for public nominations.

Thuy On
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login