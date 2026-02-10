Andy Griffiths appointed as national ambassador for Australian children’s literature

The Australian Children’s Laureate Foundation has just announced the internationally acclaimed, bestselling children’s author Andy Griffiths as the Australian Children’s Laureate for 2026 and 2027.

Announcing the Australian Children’s Laureate for 2026-2027

The Children’s Laureate is the national ambassador for reading and Australian children’s literature. Their role is to champion important issues affecting the entire industry, including creators, reading advocates, educators, librarians, booksellers and publishers.

Appointed every two years to promote the importance and transformational power of reading, imagination and story in the lives of young Australians, the Children’s Laureate travels around the country, spending extensive time speaking directly with children, families, education specialists, government ministers and librarians in both metropolitan and regional communities.

Every Laureate has a mission for their two-year term. Griffith’s mission statement for 2026 and 2027 is ‘Reading is an Adventure’.

Advocating for authors and children

‘My passion for connecting children to the power of books, reading and literacy has been the driving force for my work as a children’s author over the past three decades,’ said Griffiths of his appointment. ‘The Laureateship is both an opportunity to extend that work and, at the same time, to be a proud representative and advocate for the vibrant community of equally passionate Australian children’s book creators.’

Griffiths was officially introduced as the ninth Australian Children’s Laureate during an online announcement at 12pm AEDT on 10 February.

He will be joined by special guest illustrator Bill Hope (who collaborated with Griffiths on the popular BUM trilogy and the YOU & ME series) to launch his Laureate Program at a special ceremony at the State Library of New South Wales at 12pm AEDT 24 February to a live audience of children and other invited guests, which will also be streamed online around Australia. (The livestream is free to watch, and you can register to receive the streaming link on the library website.)

Andy Griffiths: from psycho bums to treetop adventures

One of Australia’s most beloved and writers for young people, Griffiths has written 43 books to date and sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. His books include the internationally bestselling Treehouse series (illustrated by Terry Denton), along with the Just! series, the BUM trilogy and the YOU & ME series (illustrated by Bill Hope), all of which have captivated millions of children with their anarchic, laugh-out-loud storytelling.

He has won more than 100 children’s choice awards, many Australian Book Industry awards, and received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Dromkeen Medal in 2015 for his outstanding contribution to Australian children’s literature.

About the Australian Children’s Laureate Foundation

The ACLF is a not-for-profit organisation founded in 2008. Since launching the first Laureateship in 2012, this important role has been held by Australian children’s literature powerhouses including Gabrielle Wang, Alison Lester, Jackie French, Leigh Hobbs, Morris Gleitzman, Boori Monty Pryor, Ursula Dubosarsky and outgoing Laureate, Sally Rippin.

‘The ACLF and its board is thrilled to have the incredible Andy Griffiths as our 2026-2027 Australian Children’s Laureate,’ said ACLF Chair Bruce Ellis.

‘Andy is one of Australia’s most loved children’s authors with an amazing catalogue enjoyed by children for years, and we are excited to see him bring his excitement and unique style to show young people how reading can be for pure pleasure. Andy creates a world where ‘Reading is an Adventure’, and we can’t wait to see what amazing adventures he has over the next two years.’

Andy Griffith’s new book LET’S GO, a writing and drawing book, will be released on 24 February through Pan Macmillan to coincide with the start of his term as the ACLF Australian Children’s Laureate.

