News

 > News

All 7 WA Museum sites free for the summer

For 107 days straight, visitors can check out all seven WA Museum sites with no fee or pre-booking.
13 Dec 2024 10:09
ArtsHub
‘Spinifex People: art and stories of Pila Nguru’ at WA Museum Boola Bardip. A kid high fiving an adult inside an exhibition with orange and white Aboriginal dot paintings.

Visual Arts

‘Spinifex People: art and stories of Pila Nguru’ at WA Museum Boola Bardip. Photo: Jessica Wyld, courtesy of WA Museum.

Share Icon

WA Museum is throwing open its doors to visitors with free general admission throughout the entire summer, from 15 December to 31 March 2025.

Previously, entry to WA Museum Boola Bardip (Perth), WA Maritime Museum (Fremantle) and Gwoonwardu Mia Gascoyne Aboriginal Heritage and Cultural Centre (Carnarvon) came with a fee, but the three institutions will now join WA Shipwrecks Museum (Fremantle), Museum of Geraldton, Museum of the Goldfields (Kalgoorlie) and Museum of the Great Southern (Albany) and offer free admission.

No tickets or pre-bookings are required, and visitors can visit as many museums as they like, or pop into the same museum multiple times, throughout the free admission period.

Free perks in the upcoming school holidays include WA Museum Boola Bardip’s latest exhibition, Spinifex People: Art and Stories from Pila Nguru, and the WA Maritime Museum’s digital experience, Empress Joséphine’s Garden. Due to capacity limits for Empress Josephine’s Garden, free bookings are required and can be made via the WA Maritime Museum website.

‘Empress Joséphine’s Garden’ at WA Maritime Museum (WA Museum). A group of four adults and one kid sitting in a darkened space with a large screen displaying a painting and natural elements.
‘Empress Joséphine’s Garden’ at WA Maritime Museum. Photo: Courtesy AGB Creative.

All current museum members will have their membership automatically extended for the equivalent time of the free general admission period (107 days) so they don’t miss out on any membership access.

Check out more arts events in WA.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Performing Arts News Writing and Publishing Film Digital All Arts Television Features Reviews Installation
More
Yayoi Kusama in 'Song of a Manhattan Suicide Addict', 1978, installation view at NGV International. An old Asian woman with bright red bob and red and white polka dot top, gesturing and singing on screen. Text in the subtitle reads "Tear down the gate of hallucinations".
Reviews

Exhibition reivew: Yayoi Kusama, NGV International

An overdue retrospective in the name of love, Yayoi Kusama has got little (time) to offer.

Celina Lei
A painted still life of a large slice of watermelon surrounded by oranges and other spherical tropical fruits, with a green parrot behind on a yellow table top and blue background. Frida Kahlo

Two highly significant artworks to be included in the exhibition 'Frida Kahlo: In her own image'

The Gallery has announced next year's exhibition will include a couple of standout additions.

Autumn Whiteman
overhead detail view of person on lounge with coffee, rug and reading phone. Arts news
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
Ancient relics and videos of Pompeii
Reviews

Exhibition review: Pompeii, National Museum of Australia

Off the back of new discoveries and a wave of immersive exhibitions globally, Pompeii is the star of an exhibition…

Gina Fairley
Ceramic exhibition with green coloured walls. Anne Dangar
Reviews

Exhibition review: Ethel Carrick and Anne Dangar, National Gallery of Australia

Must-see summer viewing. Two women artists who shaped Australian art history get their day with parallel retrospective exhibitions.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login