All 7 WA Museum sites free for the summer

WA Museum is throwing open its doors to visitors with free general admission throughout the entire summer, from 15 December to 31 March 2025.

Previously, entry to WA Museum Boola Bardip (Perth), WA Maritime Museum (Fremantle) and Gwoonwardu Mia Gascoyne Aboriginal Heritage and Cultural Centre (Carnarvon) came with a fee, but the three institutions will now join WA Shipwrecks Museum (Fremantle), Museum of Geraldton, Museum of the Goldfields (Kalgoorlie) and Museum of the Great Southern (Albany) and offer free admission.

No tickets or pre-bookings are required, and visitors can visit as many museums as they like, or pop into the same museum multiple times, throughout the free admission period.

Free perks in the upcoming school holidays include WA Museum Boola Bardip’s latest exhibition, Spinifex People: Art and Stories from Pila Nguru, and the WA Maritime Museum’s digital experience, Empress Joséphine’s Garden. Due to capacity limits for Empress Josephine’s Garden, free bookings are required and can be made via the WA Maritime Museum website.

‘Empress Joséphine’s Garden’ at WA Maritime Museum. Photo: Courtesy AGB Creative.

All current museum members will have their membership automatically extended for the equivalent time of the free general admission period (107 days) so they don’t miss out on any membership access.

