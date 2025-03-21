Adelaide Festival and Adelaide Fringe celebrate big numbers as Mad March wraps up

Adelaide Festival (which closed on Sunday 16 March), and Adelaide Fringe (which closes this Sunday 23 March) are celebrating after successful years both artistically and financially.

A ‘very healthy six-figure surplus’ for Adelaide Festival

Adelaide Festival has projected a six-figure surplus for this financial year, announced on Friday 14 March ahead of its concluding weekend.

The surplus represents a remarkable turnaround for the prestigious multi-arts festival, given that the 2024 Adelaide Festival posted a deficit of $825,000 for the 2023-24 period – despite receiving an additional $2.3 million from the South Australian Government six months earlier.

“The 2025 Festival’s artistic, critical and financial results speak for themselves. My deepest thanks go to the extraordinary artists, generous stakeholders, wonderfully generous audiences and our stellar festival team who gave their all 24/7 in unprecedented circumstances,” said Brett Sheehy AO, the 2025 Festival’s locum Artistic Director.

“What a privilege it’s been to be back, once again artistically helming this great festival, 17 years after my last edition. And, after making a perhaps rash declaration to my Board and my team that a deficit this year was simply not an option, I am thrilled to call it now – the 2025 Festival will finish with a very healthy six-figure surplus,” he added.

Brett Sheehy AO, Artistic Director of the Adelaide Festival 2025. Photo: Lachlan Woods.

Sheehy was brought on to curate the 2025 Adelaide Festival after the surprise resignation of Ruth Mackenzie CBE last August; Mackenzie had been contracted to program and present the 2025, 2026 and 2027 Festivals.

Instead, she took on a new role in the Department of Premier and Cabinet, as Program Director, Arts, Culture and Creative Industries Policy.

The South Australian Government’s cultural policy is intended to set a long-term vision for supporting arts, culture and creativity in the state, and was originally due to be released in 2024. Now months overdue, the cultural policy is instead expected to be launched next week.

Read: The impact of art: does it reside with the public’s perception without regard for the artist’s intent?

Adelaide Festival Chair Tracey Whiting AM said: “Adelaide Festival 2025 has been a triumph. It has featured critically acclaimed performances that have captivated audiences not only from South Australia but also from interstate and around the globe… This exceptionally successful 2025 festival has exceeded its box office target, leading to a positive financial outcome for the organisation, an extraordinary achievement which would not have been possible without the unwavering dedication and collaboration of our entire team and our large community of supporters. My deepest gratitude goes to everyone whose efforts have made Adelaide Festival 2025 such a resounding success.”

Adelaide Writer’s Week, which is presented as part of Adelaide Festival, attracted record-breaking crowds in 2025, with audiences totalling 160,000 attendees.

Former Malthouse Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Lutton OAM was recently announced as the Artistic Director of Adelaide Festival for 2026, 2027 and 2028; he has already commenced in the role.

Adelaide Fringe on track to sell one million tickets – again

For the third year in a row, Adelaide Fringe is expected to sell one million tickets, according to a media statement released today (Friday 21 March).

With the final weekend of the Fringe still to come, ticket sales have now exceeded 980,000 – generating a current box office value of $24 million.

Adelaide Fringe anticipates this year’s iteration of the festival will close with ticket sales exceeding 1.075 million – generating a box office value in excess of $27 million.

Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO Heather Croall AM says, “The success of the 2025 season is a testament to the festival’s deep connection with audiences and its ability to evolve each year. Selling over a million tickets again is an incredible achievement for everyone involved. This festival is driven by artists, venues, and audiences who embrace creativity in all its forms. Adelaide Fringe has become an unmissable event, not just for South Australians but for culture seekers from across the world who travel here to experience it.”

Adelaide Fringe Director and CEO Heather Croall AM launching an earlier iteration of the Fringe program. Photo: Bee Saint-James.

Tourism continues to play a key role in the success of Adelaide Fringe, accounting for almost 30% of ticket sales. In 2024, some 58,000 tourists travelled to experience the Fringe, with numbers projected to rise to 60,000 for 2025.

Interstate visitors came to Adelaide Fringe from across Australia, particularly Victoria and NSW. International visitors from the United Kingdom, United States, and Aotearoa New Zealand were among the Fringe’s most engaged audiences, according to the festival’s media release.

The Festival’s Honey Pot arts marketplace continued to connect industry delegates from across the globe with new and established talent, allowing them to book artists for future seasons and providing artists with touring opportunities beyond Adelaide.

Audiences at one of Adelaide Fringe’s outdoor hubs enjoying a wire-riding act. Photo: Supplied.

The 2025 Fringe also featured an increase in regional participation, with more than 100 events taking place in towns across South Australia; the Fringe is also celebrating the fact that more than 50% of tickets arebeing sold outside of major hub venues, illustrating the positive impact of Fringe on small venues and local businesses.

After a period of review, the full economic impact of the 2025 Adelaide Fringe will be released in June.