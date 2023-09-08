A slower, less transactional biennial for Adelaide

With the title Inner Sanctum, viewers will already be prepared for an exhibition that promotes a more intimate consideration. Announced this week, the theme for the 18th Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art – which will open at the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) in March 2024 – taps into a collective contemporary psyche that hungers for humanity.

Guest curator for the exhibition, José Da Silva explains, ‘Inner Sanctum offers a snapshot of contemporary Australia that is reflective and hopeful.

‘The idea being an inner sanctum isn’t necessarily a solitary experience. And, in fact, actually, in many instances throughout the show, it is about a collective experience. I think the show will encourage people to just simply pause for a moment and be a little bit reflective.’

AGSA Director Rhana Devenport agrees. ‘Now, more than ever, people are seeking places of refuge and sanctuary. The 2024 Adelaide Biennial enlivens our imagination with diverse expressions of belief, emotion and the intricacies of human experience.’

José Da Silva, Curator of the 18th Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art, 2024. Photo: ArtsHub.

Slowing down art

Da Silva explains his forthcoming exhibition as ‘a slower engagement with art’.

‘It will be an engagement that doesn’t demand of the viewer,’ he says. ‘We put a huge expectation on artists today, to somehow have the solutions to the calamities that we face in our world. I’m not interested in asking artists to do that. I think what they can do, is remind us about our own humanity. So this is a show that’s going to be quite personal and intimate and quiet,’ he tells ArtsHub.

‘I think it’s important to value artists on their own terms without expecting them to do the work that scientists and governments need to do,’ says Da Silva.

Prefacing the human condition, and the healing aspect of intimate spaces, the next edition of the Adelaide Biennial of Australia Art promises to be a balm for viewers. Da Silva will not only draw together an intergenerational mix of artists, working in cross-discipline ways, but will also pay a nod to poetry and literary foundations and a performative element to the gallery space.

What few may recognise, is that the Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art is the longest-standing survey of contemporary Australian art. It has created career-defining opportunities for nearly 500 artists and has been experienced by more than 1.7 million visitors.

‘I’m so grateful to Rhana [[Devenport] and AGSA, who were prepared to take this risk and have allowed me to follow my instincts. I mean, they are the only state institution in this country that allows for a single curator to work from their distinct point of view, and without the frame of a curatorium.’

Da Silva adds of that autonomy to make an exhibition: ‘It’s an absolute rarity to have that opportunity. But it’s a risk that I hope will pay off. And some of it will probably fail. Like all great shows. But I think the idea of just allowing an idea and a vision to develop without interference is a fabulous thing.’

The artists shaping an inner world of sanctuary

Da Silva’s list of artists spans different ways of working today. He explains, ‘The biggest challenge of this process has been to put together this puzzle of people, because it could have been very different in different configurations. I also wanted to resist simply leaning on artists that I already had long-standing professional and personal relationships with – I wanted to be open to working with new people and to find what I thought could be the right constellation of people.

‘That idea of “inner sanctum” is actually something that has always existed, and some of these returns to ideas of the sacred or the spiritual are not new. But I think that there’s something in the air at the moment, where perhaps we have an openness to think about those things. This is a show that is really about shared humanity. There’s no trickery to this rationale. This is a show about the human condition, and about the way that artists are always there to show us our shared humanity. It’s a very simple premise,’ Da Silva says.

He tells ArtsHub that, while that experience of intimacy was heightened during the lockdowns of the pandemic, this is not a post-COVID exhibition. ‘The thing that I was interested in was this return to the domestic sphere and a reengagement with our local environment. We really discovered the importance of creating spaces that provide some sense of safety, of comfort and refuge.’

Da Silva acknowledges that the exhibition explores common aspects of humanity that evolve from current contemporary conditions, but it is ‘not dealing with any of the big issues in a political way’, adding that ‘it’s certainly not designed to agitate’.

Underlining this point he refers to the choice of Clara Adolphs’ work for the exhibition. ‘One of the things I was really drawn to was Clara’s paintings of people in situations of leisure. It’s a constant throughout the history of art, but there was something about seeing those particular images now, and thinking about how we perhaps take personal time more seriously. I’m thinking of … the way that artists depict a world or imagine a world that is less transactional and, by that, is more sustainable.’

The selected artists are: Clara Adolphs (NSW), James Barth (Qld), Christopher Bassi (Qld), Seth Birchall (NSW), Kaye Brown (NT), Jacobus Capone (WA), George Cooley (SA), Ali Cobby Eckermann (SA), Lawrence English (Qld), Ruha Fifita (Qld), Teelah George (Vic), Paul Knight (Germany), Kate Llewellyn x Adelaide Chamber Singers (SA), Jessica Loughlin (SA), Peter Maloney (ACT), Jazz Money (NSW), Lillian O’Neil (Vic), Nik Pantazopoulos (Vic), Khaled Sabsabi (NSW), Markrit Santiago (NSW), Vivienne Shark Lewitt (Vic), Tina Stefanou (Vic), Heather B. Swann (Tas) and Jasmin Togo-Brisby (Qld).

Offering his final thoughts for connection, Da Silva says: ‘We find our inner sanctum in gardens and walking tracks, memories and stories of home and family, locations of special knowledge and sacred activities and, importantly, the working spaces of artists and the art museum environment.’

He continues that some works also, ‘find ways of gesturing to the connections to the spiritual realm, or to churches or other places of sanctuary – having a wink and a nod to Adelaide being the city of churches without necessarily going there with a whole heavy load of context,’ he says.

‘Also, the experience of this exhibition may push against the sort of emphasis on the market and commercial aspects of art and artists. One of the interesting things has been the response to the list of artists by collectors, who don’t know many of them.’

A complete program of events and performances will be announced in the new year, including details on a new commission with the Adelaide Chamber Singers.

The 18th Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art: Inner Sanctum, will be presented from 1 March to 2 June 2024 as part of the 2024 Adelaide Festival.