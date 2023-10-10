A giant gumnut will define Australia to the world at Expo 2025

The concept design for the Australian Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka has just been revealed – a huge gumnut. The design has been developed by the global design firm Buchan, which runs eight studios across Australia and New Zealand, as well as Dubai, London and Shanghai.

Buchan’s design team has come up with a truly Australian pavilion, which calls on the ubiquitous eucalyptus tree and its gumnut as a symbol of ‘the diversity and resilience of Australian people,’ says Buchan.

The structure will reference the gumnut as an abstracted form and will be illuminated with a soft rosy glow to ‘reflect the vibrancy of contemporary Australian society’.

In a statement, lead architect, Nataly Ernst, says Buchan’s design is ‘an expression of Australia’s warmth, energy and optimism, and our diverse landscape’.

Ernst adds that the pavilion will be ‘a canvas for sharing our stories and culture’, adding that the Pavilion’s theme ‘Chasing the Sun’ will delve into the role Australia will play in shaping future societies.

Part of that complete picture is the perspectives, experiences and interests of Indigenous Australians, and their stories have played an integral role in informing the design.

Indigenous cultural adviser Karrda is working with the Buchan design team to embed Country into the pavilion, ‘amplifying Indigenous culture, connection to land and water, and ways of knowing,’ according to the team.

The bright colours of eucalyptus gum blossoms will be a feature of Buchan’s design for the Australian Pavilion for Expo 2025, Osaka. Render: FloodSlicer

Another key element of Buchan’s design is its aspiration to meet Environmentally Sustainable Design (ESD) practices. ‘Our goal with the pavilion is to make an indelible impact, without leaving a trace. The architecture is guided by sustainable design principles, materials and delivery methodology,’ says Ernst.

The Australian Pavilion consultant team, working alongside Buchan as lead designer, includes Nikken Sekkei – local architect, structural and building services and engineering consultancy, Japan; McGregor Coxall – landscape; and Barbara Bynder, Karrda Pty Ltd – Indigenous Cultural Adviser.

How does a gumnut tap into the Expo 2025 theme?

World Expo is one of the globe’s oldest international events, held every five years since 1851. Australians may remember that in 1988 Brisbane hosted Expo – the one, and only, time.

The theme for the 2025 event is ‘Designing Future Society for our Lives’, and it ‘will focus on developing and adopting best practices from around the world to drive co-creation by the global community in designing a sustainable society that supports social challenges, emerging sciences and evolving technologies,’ say the organisers.

‘Buchan is excited to work with our consultant team on this significant project, which will showcase our nation’s creativity and ingenuity, says Ernst. ‘The pavilion will be a platform for promoting Australia’s technological and economic capabilities, and our unique culture and personality.’

A dedicated program of events will be presented at Osaka, including cultural performances and presentations by some of Australia’s most respected thought leaders across multiple sectors.

Buchan will also design the Expo 2025 exhibition, which will take visitors on an immersive, sensory journey.

Buchan’s Creative Lead on the project, Dong Uong, says, ‘The exhibition will chase the sun across land and water, moving from day into night and between real and surreal. Visitors will engage with Australia’s physical beauty while learning about our culture and achievements.’

Expo 2025, Osaka will present contributions from 150 nations, from 13 April 2025 to 13 October 2025. Expo organisers are expecting 28 million visitors.

