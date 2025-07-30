News

 > News

$5 million arts strategy announced for Western Sydney

The NSW State Government has released a new three-year arts strategy for Western Sydney.
30 Jul 2025 16:12
Richard Watts
NSW Minister for the Arts John Graham MLC launches the Plan for Western Sydney Arts, Culture and Creative Industries: 2025-2028. The photo shows an animated man with silver hair and wearing a blue suit and white shirt but no tie. He stands at a lectern and gestures with his left hand.

All Arts

NSW Minister for the Arts the Hon John Graham MLC launches the Plan for Western Sydney Arts, Culture and Creative Industries: 2025-2028. Photo: Courtesy Western Sydney University. Photographer: Sally Tsoutas.

Share Icon

The NSW State Government has released an ambitious, $5 million, three-year arts strategy for Western Sydney which includes a new focus on investment in the region, a First Nations Cultural Strategy and plans for a new, biennial Western Sydney Festival.

Launched at Leo Kelly Blacktown Arts Centre on Tuesday night (29 July) by NSW Minister for the Arts the Hon John Graham MLC, the Plan for Western Sydney Arts, Culture and Creative Industries: 2025-2028 aims to unlock the full potential of one of Australia’s fastest growing and diverse creative communities.

The Government plan – developed with the Western Sydney Arts Alliance (representing over 40 arts and cultural organisations and local councils) as well as a working group of local arts experts chaired by Julia Finn, the Parliamentary Secretary for the Arts – is billed as the first Western Sydney arts strategy in over 25 years, following on from the cultural policy for the region launched by then-Premier Bob Carr in 1999.

‘Most of Sydney’s major arts institutions are a stone’s throw from the eastern harbour. Western Sydney creatives deserve better, and this is a practical plan to start addressing that imbalance,’ the Minister said in a media statement.

‘A poet in Bankstown or a painter from Penrith should have the same chance of success as someone from the eastern half of the city,’ he continued.

‘With the arrival of the new airport, Powerhouse Parramatta, and big investments in local arts centres, Western Sydney has a very exciting chapter ahead of it. Its artistic and cultural life will be a big part of that story, but we have to back the local creatives and the communities that nurture them,’ Graham said.

A ‘real strategy’?

Conversely, the Hon. Kevin Anderson MP, Shadow Minister for the Arts and Heritage, was less impressed.

‘Western Sydney deserves a real strategy with real details about NSW Government investment,’ Anderson told ArtsHub.

‘These are pie in the sky commitments that are untargeted, vague and do not have a timeline for delivery.

‘If the government were serious about investing in Western Sydney’s arts, culture and creative industries, they would allocate real funding towards targeted, identified projects that will deliver real outcomes for the people of Western Sydney,’ he said.

Western Sydney includes 13 local government areas, including Bankstown City, Penrith City and Wollondilly Shire, and is the Country of the Bidjigal, Cabrogal, Darkinjung, Dharawal, Dharug, Gundungura, Gweagal, Wongal and Tharawal peoples.

It’s home to 2.7 million people, 1 million of whom were born overseas, according to the Plan for Western Sydney Arts, Culture and Creative Industries: 2025-2028. Western Sydney’s residents come from more than 170 countries and speak over 100 different languages.

It also has more Indigenous residents than either South Australia or Victoria, making Western Sydney the largest single Indigenous community in the country, according to Western Sydney University.

Key strategies and priorities

The Plan for Western Sydney Arts, Culture and Creative Industries complements Creative Communities, the NSW Government’s 10-year arts, culture and creative industries policy, and shares its commitment to prioritise First Nations culture and support sustainable growth in the sector.

As previously noted, the Plan’s three key priorities for the next three years are:

  • Launching a Western Sydney Investment Program,
  • Commencing a First Nations Cultural Strategy, and,
  • Creating a landmark Western Sydney Festival.

To achieve that objective the plan lays out a strategy with six priorities:

  • Unlock investment equity: repairing historic underfunding through transparent, proportional funding aligned with the region’s scale, population and cultural vitality.
  • First Nations First: placing First Nations arts, culture, creative practice and leadership as central to Western Sydney’s cultural future.
  • Grow creative careers: supporting the creative workforce through direct funding and strengthening collaboration with education providers, government and creative industries.
  • Strengthen creative ecosystems: supporting artists, groups and organisations to develop and present new work, connect with peers and communities.
  • Showcase Western Sydney: growing local, national and international audiences by investing in programming, platforms and partnerships.
  • Unlock spaces for culture: working with local and state government, cultural institutions, and infrastructure agencies to unlock and develop new creative spaces.

A closer look at the fine print reveals that the Western Sydney Investment Fund, supported with $2.15 million from the State Government, aims to secure 50% matched funding from local governments and the philanthropic sector.

The higher education sector and cultural institutions are also expected to support the Investment Fund, which aims to allocate up to $10 million over the three years of the plan to 2028. The plan aims to establish an annual funding round in the first year of the Western Sydney Investment Fund’s operations.

The plan’s second priority involves the creation of a First Nations Advisory Panel (comprised of Traditional Owners and First Nations leaders from Western Sydney). In the second year of the plan, panel members will be engaged in a co-designed process with Create NSW to develop a NSW First Nations Arts and Culture Strategy, which will be launched in the third year.

The third key priority, Showcasing Western Sydney, is to be realised through the creation of a flagship cultural event that showcases Western Sydney’s artistic excellence, cultural diversity and innovation, and which positions the region as a creative and cultural destination in its own right.

The Government is investing $2 million to scope and deliver a major, biennial Western Sydney arts festival, which will be held biennially; the new festival’s first edition is expected to be held across multiple Western Sydney local government areas in the third year of the plan.

As detailed in the plan, the new festival will feature a ‘curated program featuring at least 20% First Nations-led, 40% CaLD and 10% d/Deaf and disabled-led content and audiences’, and aims to attract an audience of 50,000+ visitors.

The Minns Government’s $5 million commitment to the Western Sydney Cultural plan ‘will be met entirely from cost savings made to Create NSW, the state’s art agency, which is facing the loss of one-quarter of its workforce under a major restructure,’ the Sydney Morning Herald reports today. The funding is separate from the annual Create NSW Arts and Cultural Funding Program.

Read: Regional Arts Development Organisations protest NSW funding changes

The $5 million investment also includes $500,000 in new First Nations arts grants (up to $100,000 per project), and $350,000 to strengthen the Western Sydney Arts Alliance and deliver a micro-grants program to Western Sydney creatives.

‘Landmark strategy’

In a joint statement, the Western Sydney Arts Alliance said: ‘The Western Sydney Plan Working Group welcomes the release of the Plan for Western Sydney Arts, Culture and Creative Industries and the opportunity to have contributed to its development. This landmark strategy acknowledges the systemic inequities long faced by artists and organisations in our region and affirms the vital role of the small-to-medium sector in shaping Western Sydney’s cultural identity.

‘Placing First Nations artists, next generation creatives, D/deaf and disabled artists and culturally diverse communities at its centre, the Plan invests in actions that elevate local voices and stories. It recognises the arts as a powerful force for connection, cultural cohesion and economic contribution – locally, nationally and globally.

‘We also welcome the recognition of the Western Sydney Arts Alliance as a lead partner in the Plan’s delivery and, as a sector, look forward to working with government, industry and community to realise its vision,’ the Alliance’s statement concluded.

The Government’s new investment builds on ongoing investments including the delivery of Powerhouse Parramatta, $380 million of cultural infrastructure investments in Western Sydney arts centres, and Create NSW’s Arts and Cultural Funding Program investment of $3.9 million per annum in Western Sydney arts organisations.

Discover more arts, screen and games news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts OAM is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, a Melbourne Fringe Festival Living Legend, and was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize in 2020. In 2021 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Green Room Awards Association. Most recently, Richard received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in June 2024. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

Related News

Ebony Bott, the incoming Artistic Director of Brisbane Festival. The photo shows a confident, fair-skinned woman with lightly curled, shoulder-length blonde hair smiling at the camera. She wears a charcoal-coloured jacket and pants over a white shirt.
News

Brisbane Festival appoints Ebony Bott as New Artistic Director

Ebony Bott’s first Brisbane Festival program will be presented in 2026.

Richard Watts
Regional Arts WA Minderoo Foundation: a portrait style photograph of four people: left to right: person 1 is female in her fifties with dark long hair, person 2 is male in his forties with short dark hair, person 3 is a female in her sixties with short white hair and classes, person 4 is female in her forties with long light brown hair.
News

Regional Arts WA announces new $3.3M philanthropic partnership

Regional Arts WA has announced a milestone funding commitment from the WA-based philanthropic Minderoo Foundation.

Jo Pickup
A group of contemporary dancers, blurred in motion. The photo illustrates ArtsHub's On the move column, summarising the week's arts sector appointments.
News

On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Your weekly round-up of Australian arts sector appointments.

Richard Watts
Discover the best new opportunities, grants and awards. Image: Noah Buscher on Unsplash.
News

Best opportunities, grants and awards for creatives: 28 July to 2 August 2025

ArtsPay releases No Fuss funding, 2026 Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards now open, callout for new romance anthology, New York residency…

Celina Lei
Five middle-aged Caucasian artists standing in a gallery with beige walls and artworks, including four long hanging tapestry or textile pieces. 2025 Miles Franklin Award, Siang Lu. Arts prize winners, recipients, shortlists.
News

Top arts prize winners, shortlists and finalists: 22 to 28 July 2025

Winners of LGBTQIA+ choir competition, 2025 Pinnacle Awards, plus arts grant recipients sharing $15 million and more.

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login