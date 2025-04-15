News

 > News

5 key actions for anti-racism in the arts

Diversity Arts Australia’s latest campaign proposes a range of anti-racist actions in an engaging format.
15 Apr 2025 15:25
Celina Lei

All Arts

Launch event of Diversity Arts Australia’s Anti-Racism & The Arts campaign at Sydney Opera House, featuring visuals by artist Judy Kuo. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Diversity Arts Australia (DARTS) has recently launched Anti-Racism & The Arts, a campaign providing resources and practical guidelines on how to create lasting change for equity.

“Anti-racism in the arts isn’t optional,” says DARTS Chair Cecilia Anthony. “It’s essential for a fair and thriving creative sector that reflects the full breadth of who we are as a country.”

The launch took place at the Sydney Opera House on 2 April, with resources now available online. The slogan ‘How to be Anti-Racist in the Arts’ is backed by five key actions that individuals and organisations can take:

  • educate yourself
  • challenge systems
  • call it out
  • check yourself, and
  • reflect and recharge.

Artist Judy Kuo was engaged to design a dynamic suite of visuals for Anti-Racism & The Arts, including posters and postcards.

Individuals can take an interactive Racial Literacy Quiz that clarifies terms like ‘systemic’ versus ‘internalised’ racism, and how to show support to people who experience racism. The quiz not only asks theoretical questions, but also places the respondent into real-life scenarios such as evaluating artist selections, combatting diversity signalling on social media, and ensuring inclusivity, fairness and respect in the workplace if you are a leader in a majority-white organisation.

Further resources highlight the ‘grey zones’ and challenges of addressing racial discrimination, which may include cultural controversy, backlash, and representation in leadership and hiring practices. After completing the quiz, participants can download an Anti-Racism & The Arts badge to add to their email signature.

Read: Poll: 50 women making an impact in the visual arts sector

Organisations can register for a campaign presentation by a trained DARTS facilitator. “This campaign is more than a conversation – it’s a call to action,” says Lena Nahlous, CEO of Diversity Arts Australia.

Artists and creative industry workers are also invited to participate in DARTS’ Tracking Racism in the Arts: Incident Survey.

Learn more about the Anti Racism & The Arts campaign.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

Related News

Exterior view of red brick historic building turned into art centre
News

Former Ambulance Station proves successful regional model as creative hub

As artists flee our cities with rising costs, this model proves that vibrancy and connection need not be lost.

Gina Fairley
Audience members at Redland Performing Arts Centre have been exposed to mould. Image: Redland City Council.
News

Audiences exposed to mould at Redland Performing Arts Centre

Audience members who attended the concert hall at Redland Performing Arts Centre may have been exposed to mould as a…

David Burton
On the move.
News

On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Our weekly round-up of appointments and departures in the Australian arts sector.

Richard Watts
The cover of two large artist book volumes with contrasting colours and floral motifs.
News

Opportunities and awards

Enter the 2024 Australian Event Awards, plus winners of Dobell Drawing Prize and Walk of Fame nominees, and more!

Celina Lei
A black space and in the corner a marble statue's pensive face with a hand to the chin looking backwards. creative or art block.
Features

Art block and keeping hope with Australian creatives

Hitting stumbling blocks in creativity is a part of the artist's journey, so it's important not to let the pressure…

Elsie Lange
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login