5 key actions for anti-racism in the arts

Diversity Arts Australia (DARTS) has recently launched Anti-Racism & The Arts, a campaign providing resources and practical guidelines on how to create lasting change for equity.

“Anti-racism in the arts isn’t optional,” says DARTS Chair Cecilia Anthony. “It’s essential for a fair and thriving creative sector that reflects the full breadth of who we are as a country.”

The launch took place at the Sydney Opera House on 2 April, with resources now available online. The slogan ‘How to be Anti-Racist in the Arts’ is backed by five key actions that individuals and organisations can take:

educate yourself

challenge systems

call it out

check yourself, and

reflect and recharge.

Artist Judy Kuo was engaged to design a dynamic suite of visuals for Anti-Racism & The Arts, including posters and postcards.

Individuals can take an interactive Racial Literacy Quiz that clarifies terms like ‘systemic’ versus ‘internalised’ racism, and how to show support to people who experience racism. The quiz not only asks theoretical questions, but also places the respondent into real-life scenarios such as evaluating artist selections, combatting diversity signalling on social media, and ensuring inclusivity, fairness and respect in the workplace if you are a leader in a majority-white organisation.

Further resources highlight the ‘grey zones’ and challenges of addressing racial discrimination, which may include cultural controversy, backlash, and representation in leadership and hiring practices. After completing the quiz, participants can download an Anti-Racism & The Arts badge to add to their email signature.

Organisations can register for a campaign presentation by a trained DARTS facilitator. “This campaign is more than a conversation – it’s a call to action,” says Lena Nahlous, CEO of Diversity Arts Australia.

Artists and creative industry workers are also invited to participate in DARTS’ Tracking Racism in the Arts: Incident Survey.

Learn more about the Anti Racism & The Arts campaign.