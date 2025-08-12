News

 > News

2025 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards shortlist announced

Find out the shortlistees across six categories in this year's Prime Minister's Literary Awards.
12 Aug 2025 13:09
Thuy On
A young woman lying on a blanket outside reading a book. Prime Minister’s Literary Awards.

Writing and Publishing

Prime Minister’s Literary Awards. Image: Michael T, Unsplash.

Share Icon

The shortlist for the 2025 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards has just been announced. The richest literary prize in the nation celebrates the exceptional talents of emerging and established Australian writers, illustrators, poets and historians.  

This marks the third year Creative Australia has delivered the awards, following the release of the Australian Government’s 2023 National Cultural Policy, Revive: a place for every story, a story for every place.  

645 entries were received across six literary categories: fiction, non-fiction, young adult literature, children’s literature, poetry and Australian history.  

The shortlists across these categories include:

2025 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards shortlist: quick links

Fiction: Prime Minister’s Literary Awards

  • Always Will Be: Stories of Goori sovereignty from the futures of the Tweed
    by Mykaela Saunders (University of Queensland Press)
  • Highway 13 by Fiona McFarlane (Allen & Unwin)
  • Juice by Tim Winton (Penguin Random House)
  • Rapture by Emily Maguire (Allen & Unwin)
  • Theory & Practice by Michelle de Kretser (Text Publishing)
Rapture, by Emily Maguire. Image: Allen & Unwin. Prime Minister’s Literary Awards.
Rapture, by Emily Maguire. Image: Allen & Unwin. Prime Minister’s Literary Awards.

Non-Fiction: Prime Minister’s Literary Awards

  • Cactus Pear for My Beloved by Samah Sabawi (Penguin Random House Australia)
  • Deep Water by James Bradley (Penguin Random House)
  • Fragile Creatures: A Memoir by Khin Myint (Black Inc.)
  • Mean Streak by Rick Morton (HarperCollins Publishers)
  • The Pulling by Adele Dumont (Scribe Publications) 

Australian History: Prime Minister’s Literary Awards 

  • Australia in 100 Words by Amanda Laugesen (NewSouth Publishing)
  • Critical Care: Nurses on the frontline of Australia’s AIDS crisis by Geraldine Fela (NewSouth Publishing)
  • Näku Dhäruk The Bark Petitions by Clare Wright (Text Publishing)
  • The Wild Reciter: Poetry and Popular Culture in Australia 1890-the Present by Peter Kirkpatrick (Melbourne University Publishing)
  • Warra Warra Wai by Darren Rix and Craig Cormick (Scribner Australia, an imprint of Simon & Schuster Australia)

Poetry: Prime Minister’s Literary Awards

  • Companions, Ancestors, Inscriptions by Peter Boyle (Vagabond Press)
  • Makarra by Barrina South (Recent Work Press)
  • rock flight by Hasib Hourani (Giramondo Publishing)
  • That Galloping Horse by Petra White (Shearsman Books)
  • The Other Side of Daylight: New and Selected Poems by David Brooks (University of Queensland Press)

Children’s Literature: Prime Minister’s Literary Awards

  • Leaf Called Greaf by Kelly Canby (Fremantle Press)
  • Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About the Tooth Fairy (And Some Things You Didn’t) by Briony Stewart (Hachette Australia)
  • Leo and Ralph by Peter Carnavas (University of Queensland Press)
  • Raymaŋgirrbuy dhäwu When I was a little girl by Kylie Gatjawarrawuy Mununggurr (Magabala Books)
  • We Live in a Bus by Dave Petzold (Thames & Hudson Australia

Young Adult: Prime Minister’s Literary Awards

  • Anomaly by Emma Lord (Affirm Press, an imprint of Simon & Schuster Australia)
  • My Family and Other Suspects by Kate Emery (Allen & Unwin)
  • The Anti-Racism Kit by Sabina Patawaran and Jinyoung Kim (Hardie Grant Children’s Publishing)
  • The Invocations by Krystal Sutherland (Penguin Random House Australia)
  • Thunderhead by Sophie Beer (Allen & Unwin)

Newly appointed Director, Writing Australia Wenona Byrne said: 

‘These awards celebrate the highest expression of literary excellence and we warmly congratulate the shortlisted authors and illustrators on this recognition of their outstanding work.

Read: Best new books published August 2025 in Australia

This year marks the first delivery of the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards under Writing Australia. The Awards are a key part of our commitment to supporting the literature sector and we are proud to celebrate these works as part of a new era in Australian writing.’

The winners of the 2025 Prime Minister’s Literary Awards will be announced on Monday 29 September at a ceremony held at the National Library of Australia in Canberra. Both the winners and the shortlisted authors will share in a tax-free prize pool of $600,000. Each shortlisted entry will receive $5,000, with the winner of each category receiving $80,000.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

A hand on a rotary phone with a placard next to it saying 'Phone-a-Poem'. Taking Poetry off the Page.
News

Daylesford's Word in Winter Festival lifts poetry off the page

Picking up up retro handsets dotted across the town to listen to recorded poetry is just one of the features…

Thuy On
A promotional photograph of the late Noel Tovey AM from the 2014 season of 'Little Black Bastard', presented by ILBIJERRI and Arts House. The photo shows an elder but still vigorous Aboriginal man with grey hair; he poses regally and is looking gravely down at the camera.
News

Vale Uncle Noel Tovey AM: Indigenous champion of gay rights

Tovey is remembered for his spirit, courage and creativity, and as a courageous elder with a sly wit.

Richard Watts
A figure with curly red hair and tattooed arm looking down. Opportunities and awards.
News

Best opportunities, grants and awards for creatives: 11-17 August 2025

New award opportunities, commission for Queensland playwrights and grants up to $80,000.

Celina Lei
close up photo of a woman with short brown hair, Jana Wendt.
Reviews

The Far Side of the Moon and Other Stories: former journalist Jana Wendt's new book

Jana Wendt, the longstanding journalist, has now turned to fiction in her book The Far Side of the Moon and…

Erin Stewart
Tax reform for artists is needed. Image: Dillon Wanner on Unsplash.
Opinions & Analysis

You're killing me: tax reform for artists is needed now

An urgent call for tax reform, as studio artists and creatives miss out on annual wage index but still forced…

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login