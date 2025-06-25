News

 > News

2025 Miles Franklin shortlist

A mix of six established and new authors have been nominated for the prestigious literary award.
25 Jun 2025 7:01
Thuy On
Six books in a stack on a table.

Writing and Publishing

The six books nominated for this year’s Miles Franklin Award. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

The 2025 Miles Franklin shortlist was announced today (Wednesday 25 June), by Perpetual as Trustee, alongside Copyright Agency’s Cultural Fund

This year’s shortlist is:

  • Chinese Postman by Brian Castro (Giramondo Publishing)  
  • Theory & Practice by Michelle de Kretser (Text Publishing)  
  • Dirt Poor Islanders by Winnie Dunn (Hachette Australia)  
  • Compassion by Julie Janson (Magabala Books)  
  • Ghost Cities by Siang Lu (University of Queensland Press)  
  • Highway 13 by Fiona McFarlane (Allen & Unwin)  

According to a statement from the judges ,“The shortlist for the 2025 Miles Franklin Literary Award celebrates writing that refuses to compromise. Each of these works vitalises the form of the novel and  invents new languages for the Australian experience.”  

The 2025 judging panel comprises Richard Neville (Mitchell Librarian of the State Library of NSW and Chair), Associate Professor Jumana Bayeh (literary scholar), Dr Mridula Nath Chakraborty (literary scholar and translator), Professor Tony Hughes-d’Aeth (literary scholar and author) and Professor Hsu-Ming Teo (author and literary scholar).  

Each shortlisted author receives $5000 from the Copyright Agency’s Cultural Fund.  

The 2025 winner will be announced on 24 July 2025 and will receive $60,000.  

A live panel event with three shortlisted authors, presented by Copyright Agency, will take place on Wednesday 2 July at Gleebooks. 

Read: Australian literary festivals in 2025

The Miles Franklin Literary Award is an annual prize established in the will of author Stella Miles Franklin (1879-1954) and awarded to a book that is deemed to be of the highest literary merit and which presents Australian life in any of its phases. Its first award was in 1957.

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the Books Editor of The Big Issue for 8 years and a former Melbourne theatre critic correspondent for The Australian. She has three collections of poetry published by the University of Western Australian Press (UWAP): Turbulence (2020), Decadence (2022) and Essence (2025). Threads: @thuy_on123 Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Two panels. On the left is close up of a man with dark hair, smiling. On the right is the cover of a book, 'Eden'. It features a lit-up pathway in the dark.
Reviews

Book review: Eden, Mark Brandi

A slow burn crime novel with a hard to read protagonist .

Erich Mayer
An annoyed looking cat. It has light brownish fur.
Opinions & Analysis

10 pet peeves about books

Some of the little things that annoy readers before they even read a page.

Thuy On
Two panels. On the left is of a young man on a lounge chair. On the right is the cover of a book, 'Painting portraits of everyone I've ever date.' It is orange and features a woman in white on a chair with two women in brown attending to her.
Reviews

Book review: Painting Portraits of Everyone I’ve Ever Dated, Joseph Earp

The intertwining of art and love features in this funny sophomore novel.

David Burton
Two panels. On the left is photo of elderly Indian woman with glasses wearing a white jacket. On the right is the cover of book 'Heart Lamp' which features a young woman lying on a bed.
Reviews

Book review: Heart Lamp, Banu Mushtaq

This year's Booker Prize winner, 'Heart Lamp', certainly deserves the accolade.

David Burton
A woman wearing a large necklace and white tshirt placing her hand on a large artwork of colourful abstract shapes.
News

Opportunities and awards

Entries open for Human Rights Essay Competition and MAC yapang Art Prize, plus winner of Penguin Literary Prize and more.

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login