2024, the year that was AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) itself is not new – chatbots and generative AI have been around since the 1960s. But over the past two years – and this year in particular – there has been a rapid expansion in the uptake of AI, as well as new programs available. We only need to look at Zapier’s list The 20 best generative AI tools in 2024, to get a picture of the volume and pace.

The free release of Midjourney (launched in July 2022, but opened up broader access in August 2024), or a favourite ChatGPT (released November 2022), which supercharged its free version in May 2024 making it among the 10 most-visited websites globally, have been further catalysts. ChatGPT alone gained over 100 million users in two months in January 2023, according to Wikipedia – and that pace continues to grow.

Another one that is tracking new records of engagement is NotebookLM (launched July 2023), which released its Audio Overviews feature (aka podcasts) in September 2024, and has gone gangbusters. Then we have the US arts news site Artnet reporting in November this year, the first artwork to be created by an A I robot to sell at auction, netting a whopping $US1.08 million ($AU166,370) as part of Sotheby’s Digital Art Sale.

It reports: “The painting of the British mathematician and early computer developer Alan Turing was painted by Ai-Da Robot, which has been branded the world’s first ultra-realistic robot artist by Aidan Meller, the British gallerist who spawned the idea in 2019.”

So we are starting to see anwsers to our questions: how do we use this technology? And how will it impact the arts? This was a topic for a Senate Inquiry in March to July 2024. This was also a time to pit concerns regarding the technology’s uptake. Of the 236 submissions were tabled, 16 were submitted by the creative sector.

To quote ArtsHub writer Jo Pickup: “Many of us worry that AI is giving tech lords unprecedented power and making ordinary people the pawns within their intensely manipulative systems. While some high-profile tech experts see these semi-dystopian scenarios as being already here (and that genie cannot be put back in its bottle now), many others are instead advocating for AI as a force for good, and as something with the power to aid humanity and solve some of the world’s most pressing concerns.”

ArtsHub reflects back on the year that was AI, pulling all those different angles and driving conversations into one place.

Senate and sector – AI policy, positions and research for 2024

Do you want AI? ArtsHub looks at Senate inquiry submissions

As ArtsHub‘s Visual Arts Editor, I took a deep dive into sector submissions to the Senate Inquiry, which sought to find a position to approach the risks and opportunities of AI adoption in Australia. Overall, there were three commonalities across the submissions:

Federal and state laws are urgently needed to define the compliance framework for AI data sets in relation to the copyright of the artists whose works have been copied or scraped.

Permission for the use of creatives’ works for AI must be sought and obtained before use of the work, including works used to ‘train’ AI systems, by data mining companies and AI generators.

Government is to mandate transparency when AI is used.

Read the full story (July).

Beacon of hope as Senate releases final report to stop AI theft and remunerate creatives

And in November, when the Senate Inquiry delivered its findings, ArtsHub reported its findings. The Committee released a list of 13 recommendations that seek to introduce AI-dedicated legislation, force transparency from AI companies owned by multinationals and ensure creators of copyrighted works used for training data are fairly remunerated.

Can Australian art survive the AI revolution? ANA report explores challenges and opportunities

Following the Senate Inquiry, Canberra based think tank, A New Approach (ANA) released new research highlighting that Australians are approaching AI with caution across the board, but the arts and culture sector can play a crucial role in steering AI towards positive outcomes with the help of frameworks and partnerships.

CEO Kate Fielding remains optimistic that AI can help drive Australia’s cultural future, claiming, “AI will be part of securing Australia’s place as a cultural powerhouse.” Read Celina Lei’s October article which steps through the ANA’s report.

Fear and loathing – AI unpacked in 2024

Artists navigating environmental costs of AI art

In August this year, ArtsHub writer Jo Pickup explored a topic less spoken about when it comes to AI and its recent boom – and that is its environmental cost. She sat down with a couple of artists to take the pulse and hear their suggestions for moving forward. Read the story.

Is fear around AI doing more harm than good?

In July, ArtsHub’s Diversity and Inclusion Editor, Celina Lei took a look at one of the year’s most polarising debates – “Our anxiety is pitching artists against AI when collaboration and exploration are what’s needed,” wrote Lei. Read on, to learn how we can unpack AI fear.

Ageism, sexism and classism: 7 examples of bias in AI-generated images

“Creating images has never been simpler, but without intervention,” wrote The Conversation in July. ArtsHub shared this juicy article that took a dive into how AI generators reproduce bias and deepen inequalities.

Women believe AI reduces bias in recruitment process – but does it?

Celina Lei unpacked a recent study in October, that showed how women prefer AI assessors in recruitment, but perhaps they just prefer them over men. In response to these findings, Professor Andreas Leibbrandt, from the Monash Business School, drew the conclusion that recruiters “use AI as an aid and anchor – it helps remove the gender bias in assessment”. Lean more on how AI is impacting recruitment processes today.

The QSO, AI and the challenge of authenticity

In March, the Queensland Symphony Orchestra was criticised for its use of AI in an advertising campaign. Writer Samuel Cairnduff asked, however, are we being too quick to judge marketers for trying something new? Take a look at his interesting findings around this case, and current trends.

My arts job in 2030

In a fun career article in April, I took a cross-sector look at what the future may hold for your arts job. A surprise answer from sector, was the inclusion of AI in this picture.

Getting to know the friendly face of AI. Image: Alex Knight, Unsplash.

Does AI for book editing spell the end of professional editors?

In October, Dr Erin O’Dwyer and Natalie Hambly took a dive into the world of AI for book editing and professional editors, noting that their profession is more than just nit-pickers looking for typos.

They wrote: “For those of us who love good writing, AI-generated copy stands out like a sore thumb. It is boring, wordy and generic. It’s what we used to call ‘purple prose’… That’s not to say it’s not useful. We use it in the same way we use Wikipedia – as a starting point or as a prompt. As one of our colleagues says, six paragraphs regurgitated by ChatGPT in the morning is better than staring at a blank page all day!” Read the full story.

In August, ArtsHub writer David Burton did a scout around the cyber waves to see what AI creative writing tools currently are out there – offering five essentials to get you started. Read the story.

Mapping uncharted waters: getting to grips with AI in the creative industries

Presented by AFTRS in March, the ‘2024 Digital Futures Summit: AI and the Creative Horizon’ was a free online forum exploring the ramifications of artificial intelligence in the culture sector in depth and detail. ArtsHub’s Performing Arts Editor Richard Watts took a look at the discussions on the table.

AI is now accessible to everyone: three things parents should teach their children – and themselves

Again joining ArtsHub in tracking the AI conversation and its impact on the sector, The Conversation delved into the impact of learning for the young. “We’re all learning how to use AI on the fly, but kids especially must learn the risks as well as benefits of this new technology,” wrote Kathy Mills and Christian Moro. Read on.

AI FOMO? Why cool heads are needed in the arts

At the ACMI FACT Symposium in February this year, two speakers took a critical stance amid pressures for those in the arts and cultural sectors to jump on the AI bandwagon. ArtsHub’s Celina Lei was on the ground reporting on the discussion.

We live in a visual world

In June, UK creative entrepreneur Marine Tanguy, wrote a piece for ArtsHub ahead of speaking at the REMIX Summit in Sydney. She argued for the need of visual literacy when it comes to misinformation and AI. Tanguy wrote, “We trust too much the visuals around us and, with the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) imagery and deepfakes, visual misinformation is becoming a real threat to our society. I believe we urgently need to make visual literacy a mainstream priority.” Read more.

Webinar #3 – AI: A point of inflection for the arts?

As part of ArtsHub’s third Creative Exchange webinar, co-produced with Creative Victoria, Professor Jon Whittle, Director of Data61, the digital technologies R&D arm of CSIRO, explored your questions and concerns about AI’s impact on the arts, while ArtsHub‘s Managing Editor Madeleine Swain reported back. You can watch the video discussion online.

AI doesn’t mean human-made music is doomed. Here’s why

ArtsHub shared a Conversation article into our mix of stories in June, which hit the pulse. In it University of Melbourne’s Alexander Crooke argued human music-making isn’t going anywhere, despite the rise of AI in the sector. Read in full.

AI finding is way into exhibitions, prizes and theatres

Exploring the ethics of Artificial Intelligence in art

Kicking off the year, guest writer, Chris Scott et al (and co-authors) unveiled their considerations, after creating a year-long generative AI work. In particular, they unpacked the Sydney-based creative production company, VANDAL’s commission by Lendlease, to create Natural Rhythms of Australia, a world-first, feature-length, generative AI digital placemaking project for Darling Quarter North. Did it work?

Scott wrote: “It is vital to assess the impact of AI tools on traditional artists and the art market, considering factors such as employment and the valuation of ‘art made by humans’ versus ‘art generated using AI’.” To read on.

Portraits of the future cast light on ‘truths’ of today

Perth-based ArtsHub feature writer Jo Pickup took a look at a new exhibition speculating on the question: is the prevalence of AI portraiture shifting our perceptions of who we really are? Read on to find out the answer.

Human artist beats AI, but it’s coming back with a vengeance

While a non-AI image took out a win at an AI awards program in June (the 1839 Awards for photography), news of Meta scraping social posts for data sent artists reeling. Celina Lei took a look at the winning photograph of a flamingo with its head hidden, and sifted her way through the ensuing debate. This is what people had to say.

What AI means for museums, where big decisions loom large

In June, ArtsHub’s Jo Pickup examined Stanford University’s latest AI Index Report – revealing how the world’s major cultural institutions are among those with the most to gain from AI’s increasing power to work with large data sets (also known as Large Language Models, or LLMs) to make their collections more accessible and offer richer experiences to audiences around the world. She wrote, “Australian cultural institutions must get in on the action, while also ensuring they can keep control of their data.” Take a look at this fascinating state of play.

A diasporic theatrical take on AI, with an Asian immigrant mother in futuristic Brisbane

ArtsHub’s Diversity and Inclusion Editor Celina Lei, took a look at a new bilingual theatre production that centred AI as a character. The premise: an immigrant mother seeking solace in a humanoid following the death of her daughter. Did they pull it off? Read the story (September).

Dance review: Plagiary, Arts Centre Melbourne

Reviewer Savannah Indigo watched the new play Plagiary, which showed that while humans can respond creatively to AI, AI can’t replace human creativity… at least not yet. Read her September review.