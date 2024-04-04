2024 Stella Prize shortlist announcement

Now in its 12th iteration, the Stella Prize has just announced the six books on its shortlist:

Praiseworthy by Alexis Wright (Giramondo Publishing)

Feast by Emily O’Grady (Allen & Unwin)

Abandon Every Hope: Essays for the Dead by Hayley Singer (Upswell Publishing)

Body Friend by Katherine Brabon (Ultimo Press)

The Swift Dark Tide by Katia Ariel (Gazebo Books)

Hospital by Sanya Rushdi (Giramondo Publishing)

This year’s judges are Beejay Silcox (Chair), Eleanor Jackson, Cheryl Leavy, Bram Presser and Yves Rees. Each of the shortlistees takes home $4000 in prize money thanks to the McLean Foundation and Stella Forever Fund.

Chair of the Awards, Silcox sums up the successful nominations: ‘All of life and death is here in these pages: illness, madness, love, sex, slaughter, parenthood, sovereignty, climate, Country. But none of the books on this shortlist tell readers what to think. They do not hector, lecture or preach. Rather, they open spaces for doubt and self-examination, disagreement and camaraderie, rage, absurdity and exultation for the grotesque and the gorgeous. They invite us in. And they trust us to make up our own minds. This is the quality that distinguished them in the judging room: their mighty generosity.’

This year Stella received 227 entries; the winner will be announced on 2 May 2024 and will take home $60,000.

The Stella Prize is open to books by Australian women and non-binary writers. The winning book of fiction, non-fiction or poetry will be deemed by the judges to be original, excellent and engaging. Books entered in the 2024 Stella Prize were first published between 1 January and 31 December 2023.