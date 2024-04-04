News

2024 Stella Prize shortlist announcement

Small press publishing houses dominate the shortlist of this year's Stella Prize.
4 Apr 2024
Thuy On

Writing and Publishing

Photo: Unsplash.

Now in its 12th iteration, the Stella Prize has just announced the six books on its shortlist:

Praiseworthy by Alexis Wright (Giramondo Publishing)
Feast by Emily O’Grady (Allen & Unwin)
Abandon Every Hope: Essays for the Dead by Hayley Singer (Upswell Publishing)
Body Friend by Katherine Brabon (Ultimo Press)
The Swift Dark Tide by Katia Ariel (Gazebo Books)
Hospital by Sanya Rushdi (Giramondo Publishing)

This year’s judges are Beejay Silcox (Chair), Eleanor Jackson, Cheryl Leavy, Bram Presser and Yves Rees. Each of the shortlistees takes home $4000 in prize money thanks to the McLean Foundation and Stella Forever Fund.

Chair of the Awards, Silcox sums up the successful nominations: ‘All of life and death is here in these pages: illness, madness, love, sex, slaughter, parenthood, sovereignty, climate, Country. But none of the books on this shortlist tell readers what to think. They do not hector, lecture or preach. Rather, they open spaces for doubt and self-examination, disagreement and camaraderie, rage, absurdity and exultation for the grotesque and the gorgeous. They invite us in. And they trust us to make up our own minds. This is the quality that distinguished them in the judging room: their mighty generosity.’

This year Stella received 227 entries; the winner will be announced on 2 May 2024 and will take home $60,000.

The Stella Prize is open to books by Australian women and non-binary writers. The winning book of fiction, non-fiction or poetry will be deemed by the judges to be original, excellent and engaging. Books entered in the 2024 Stella Prize were first published between 1 January and 31 December 2023.

Thuy On

Thuy On is Reviews Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

