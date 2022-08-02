Writing your National Cultural Policy submission

Have you started your submission yet? Tony Burke’s consultation for a renewed cultural policy asks us to respond to five pillars aligning with the five goals of Creative Australia, the National Cultural Policy launched by Prime Minister Julia Gillard in 2013.

A decade later, what other questions might our submissions consider? How can we build on what was already included in the 2013 policy, while identifying the policy opportunities that can strengthen Australia’s creative future across the next decade and beyond?

Let’s look at each of the pillars in turn, unpacking and extending their scope:

PILLAR 1: First Nations: Recognising and respecting the crucial place of these stories at the centre of our arts and culture

Not just stories, but First Nations ways of working –

Goal One of the previous National Cultural Policy was that we ‘Recognise, respect and celebrate the centrality of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures to the uniqueness of Australian identity’. As we look towards the next decade, it’s more than stories that need recognising. At least five opportunities await the next policy’s development: self-determination, values, culture, career development, and ways of working.

Self-determination: How can Australia’s arts and cultural policy provide the conditions and the resources that foster First Nations self-determination? What should the responsibilities be of all organisations in receipt of public funding?

Values: Cultural sovereignty – listening and learning – reciprocity: what values might frame the new policy? What can we learn from the recent Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Arts Strategy for South Australia?

Culture: How can the National Cultural Policy best create the conditions where we honour First Peoples and learn from the stories that ground Country and Culture? In a joint media release, Minister for the Arts Tony Burke and Minister for Indigenous Affairs Linda Burney have committed to ‘working with First Nations people to establish stand-alone legislation to protect traditional knowledge and cultural expressions’. What should such legislation include?

Career development: What’s needed to ensure that Indigenous- and non-Indigenous-led organisations can recruit, support and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff at all levels? ‘Development of a new nationally-accredited training package’ was an action of the previous National Cultural Policy – how can this approach be extended across tertiary education and into workplace professional development? How can a better understanding of First Nations ways of working create organisational cultures that attract and keep First Nations talent?

Ways of working: How can First Nations ways of working best guide Australia’s next cultural policy more broadly? How will the policy understand the current sector development burden on First Nations arts organisations who are not resourced to take on industry service work, but too often can’t decline that cultural responsibility? What options have recently been explored to establish a national Indigenous arts and cultural authority, and what can the Policy learn from that experience?

Read: Why new National Cultural Policy needs input from all Australians

PILLAR 2: A Place for Every Story: Reflecting the diversity of our stories and the contribution of all Australians as the creators of culture

Not just diversity, but place –

Diversity has been a cultural strength across this continent since time immemorial, and the previous policy has a lot to say about it. What kinds of diversity should the new policy address? And how does place fit in? How do we foster the places where art is made, shared and discussed? What impact can a creative place focus have on urban and regional development that generates more than could possibly have been imagined?

What specific, personal insights can your submission offer around diversity of culture, ability, gender, geography, age, class, artform, practice mode, platform, career stage, opportunity, organisational culture, governance, advantage and disadvantage – and beyond?

In your experience, how do creative places foster productive ecologies by clustering a diversity of makers and presenters? What mutually self-generative opportunities arise? How do local communities and economies benefit? How can a national policy advocate for policy and regulatory change at other levels of government?

How can we ensure that emerging artists and artforms, and experimental arts modes, are not forgotten? How can the Policy support the practices that diversify arts and culture?

PILLAR 3: The Centrality of the Artist: Supporting the artist as worker and celebrating their role as the creators of culture

Not just central, but generative –

Artists don’t just create work that inspires and challenges us; they create the spaces and occasions that bring us together to reframe our world and rethink what’s next. Artists create Australia’s future – so we need to redress the increasingly precarious conditions in which they work, with average incomes remaining below the poverty line since research in this area began four decades ago. And yet artists are also economically generative: with some 50,000 practising professional artists and 600,000 artsworkers in Australia, each artist is responsible for the creation of a dozen additional jobs.

The previous policy also recognised the civic value of the arts: ‘A democratic society seeks to unleash the creativity of all its citizens and to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of its most gifted and dedicated’. So how can the next policy celebrate the artist as worker far more broadly than just within arts circles?

What workplace protections do artists and artsworkers need? What could a Universal Basic Income offer – what can we learn from trials in Ireland and Canada?

What measures can the policy implement to ensure that all funded organisations have written policies on artist payment in relation to fee standards set by industry bodies? What inspiration can we take from Arts ACT‘s newly-released Remuneration Principles and Practices for Artists and Arts Workers as part of their 2022-2026 Policy? How else must fair payment be upheld?

How can the Policy connect across government departments and ministerial portfolio areas to strengthen artists’ rights and working conditions – for example, with Centrelink recognising artistic practice as work?

‘A universal arts education for life-long learning’ was part of the previous National Cultural Policy. In what ways could the policy recognise the complexities of the artist and artworker career cycle, with its many leaps across the sector and across time? How will the next policy redress the alarming closure of art schools and decline of arts and humanities education at Australian universities?

Read: Australia needs universal basic income for artists

PILLAR 4: Strong Institutions: Providing support across the spectrum of institutions which sustain our arts and culture

Not just institutions, but interdependencies –

When we think of strong institutions, it’s companies that first spring to mind. And yet the arts ecology – that essential network of interdependent practitioners, arts organisations and government bodies – is itself an institution that must constantly be nurtured. Artist Lisa Radford argues that ‘art is an infrastructural national body – a body consisting of artists, art workers, curators, writers, performers, universities, museums, galleries, theatres and publications – both offline and online – that primarily outside the (at times advantageous) lens of the government’. Great cultural policies must embrace such complexity, negotiating the tensions between independence and interdependence for artists and institutions, and creating the conditions where those relationships can become generative. How can the National Cultural Policy recognise and address the creative ecology?

PILLAR 5: Reaching the Audience: Ensuring our stories reach the right people at home and abroad

Not just audiences, but relationships –

As we’ve seen, the richness of a cultural policy is in its adjacencies, intersections and interdependencies. Great audience experiences are premised on nurturing great relationships – locally, nationally and internationally. (The Relationship is the Project is, of course, our trusty primer here! Disclosure: mine is the chapter on institutions.) How can our next National Cultural Policy recognise and support the work that ensures this?

Locally: relationships with suburban and regional businesses and their communities foster the places that attract committed audiences. How can the policy support this important over-and-above work by artists and organisations?

Across Australia: visual and performing arts touring that’s enriched with local workshops and other engagement activities build long-term audiences, but this work can’t proceed in an environment of continued uncertainty. For a new national policy, a national approach to event disruption insurance is urgently needed – not just because of the pandemic, but because of the era of compound emergency brought on by the climate crisis. What kind of policy settings would best support your work in this area?

Globally: ‘cultural exchange and diplomacy’ already features strongly in the 2013 policy, as does the now obsolete approach to stronger engagement with Asia. The entire nation has witnessed the adverse trade and security consequences of failing to implement the Australia in the Asian Century White Paper (2012) which the former National Cultural Policy references. That policy committed to reforming the little-known Australia International Cultural Council, Australia’s former cultural diplomacy body, as well as supporting initiatives towards ‘stronger, deeper and broader international engagement’. What more is needed now?

Of course, our contributions need not respond to all of the five pillars, nor use the submissions template at all; it’s up to each of us to consider how best to offer our insights and proposals. Let’s make the most of this rare opportunity.

TL;DR

To prepare our responses by Monday 22 August 2022, let’s broaden the scope of the five pillars: