Why is the cost of art-making surging?

There’s no doubt the pandemic has radically influenced our purchasing decisions and the way we access goods.

For artists, embracing online sales platforms has meant they have reached new art buyers the world over, and in some cases this has led to spikes in demand from new markets for their work.

But the COVID era has also brought unprecedented cost pressures for artists and suppliers, which are now having concerning domino effects through the sector.

Increased freight costs a major issue

Since 1955, Jacksons Drawing Supplies has been selling high quality art materials to artists and art enthusiasts in Australia – both through online sales and its 11 retail stores across Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

Jacksons Managing Director Michael Boercamp, who has been with the company for 28 years, says in all his years in business he has never seen these kinds of price fluctuations.

‘Over the last six months we have seen price increases from domestic suppliers that range from 7-15% on average, with some items [increasing] as much as 32%,’ Boercamp told ArtsHub.

These increases are linked to raised prices of raw materials, and the inward shipping costs that Jacksons’ suppliers have incurred.

To illustrate these dynamics, Boercamp cites the new costs of shipping a 40 foot container of art supplies from China to Australia by sea.

‘In June 2020, to get that sea container from China cost approximately $4,500, whereas that same container size from China – received in July 2022 – cost $20,700,’ Boercamp said, describing what is effectively a 358% price increase in shipping costs since June 2020.

He explained that for Jacksons, those increases translate into 12-15% price rises on their products in retail terms. However, the stronger US dollar at the time of their most recent import meant the retailer could limit the customer price increase to just 7-10%. However, there is no guarantee this will apply to future imports.

A similar story is playing out for art framers around the country, who are also struggling with price increases on products whose costs have historically been more stable.

One framer ArtsHub spoke to said that they have been receiving weekly emails from suppliers saying that ‘due to issues beyond their control’ there would be 5-10% price increases on products such as frame mouldings, fittings, perspex and glass.

Like many arts businesses, framers work on tight margins which makes it near-impossible for them to pass on these increases in full.

As one art framer put it, if they did, they would have to close their doors tomorrow, because no customer would be willing to pay for their goods at those prices.

Artists and suppliers absorbing costs at great expense

This price creep is not just affecting suppliers – it’s having concerning impacts on artists and designers as well.

Tyler Hill is an independent theatre designer who has worked with a range of Australian theatre companies and festivals since graduating from WAAPA’s Bachelor of Performing Arts (Design for Live Performance) course in 2016.

Hill said that since COVID, raw materials costs for his design work – on products like art supplies, hardware, timber, fabric and steel – have increased, but the fees he is offered for his work have not changed.

‘The expectations of the jobs I’m offered now are the same if not greater than pre-COVID, but these jobs attract the same fee [as before COVID],’ Hill said.

‘There are also much greater time-pressures involved. I must jump from concept to final design within a month, condensing all research, design development, documentation, costings and final designs.

‘I can pull it off, but at my own expense, not the company’s,’ he said.

Perth-based artist and sculptor Jon Tarry, who is routinely involved in public art commissions, reports strikingly similar experiences.

Tarry said that for one of his recent public art commissions, the price of stainless steel shot up 20% overnight, but because the project contract was signed months ago, he was forced to absorb those costs from his artist fee portion of the budget.

‘Global supply and demand issues have forced those raw materials costs up,’ Tarry said. ‘But because I’m on a fixed term contract, I have no room to negotiate a contract variation.

‘While my suppliers pass on their price increases to me in full, I have to absorb them,’ he said, adding that this situation is unlikely to be playing out to such an extent in the construction industry, where builders can often re-negotiate quotes and vary contracts should there be unforeseen price rises on materials.

‘It feels like the industries that exist around artistic production are doing well,’ Tarry said, ‘but the artists are losing out.’

Delays and shortages reverberating through sector

For designer and jewellery maker Danielle Barrie, based in Adelaide, the main problems she has faced since COVID are due partly to unexpected costs, but are also around new barriers of access to raw materials.

‘Because I use a lot of gold, which is traded on the stock market, its price fluctuates hugely with global uncertainty – so, that has been an issue,’ she told ArtsHub.

‘But more recently, the supply of gold has been a real problem,’ she continued, citing the fact that as one of the world’s largest suppliers of gold, Russia’s sidelined position with many countries is creating new supply issues of the raw material.

‘Because Russia has been sanctioned by many countries, those countries are now looking to buy gold from other markets – like Australia,’ Barrie said.

‘So, now, I am having more trouble getting my gold from Australia because those [Australian] suppliers have larger international demand.’

Designer and jewellery maker Danielle Barrie in her Adelaide studio. Image: Vanessa Heath.

Barrie said that while her customers have so far been very understanding about price increases and delays, the incremental nature of the rises are complicating her sales processes.

‘People’s expectations of how much they are willing to pay for things – like engagement rings – have not changed,’ she said.

‘So it’s hard to explain the price increases to my customers.’

Other increases Barrie is facing include a 10% rise in her studio rent, and freight cost rises of around $2 per item sent.

‘That may not sound like a lot, but margins are so tight that when things are going that little bit up, then a little bit more, it has cumulative effects,’ Barrie said, signalling how many cost factors are in a state of flux for artists and designers.

‘It also feels like everything is taking much longer to arrive,’ Barrie added.

‘For example, if I need to order a particular jewellery making tool, that might be coming from Germany or the US – that used to take about two weeks. Now, that will take four months.’

Michael Boercamp from Jacksons Drawing Supplies has also seen new delays: ‘It used to be a three to six month wait for goods to arrive from the time of us ordering them. But now, it’s more like nine months,’ he said – reflecting just one of the concerning new factors many in the sector are grappling with, as their livelihoods continue to impacted by these new global realities.