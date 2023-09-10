Where do the creative industries actually get their money?

‘Cultural and creative industries earned 87% of their income – the largest proportion – from sales and services,’ reveals the latest findings in A New Approach’s (ANA) report ‘To Scale: Mapping Financial Inflows in Australian Arts, Culture and Creativity‘.

This statistic may be surprising to many. After all, there is so much talk on the alarming decline of government funding to the art and creative sectors, as well as the dire need to increase government support. In 2022, Australia ranked 23 out of 34 countries in cultural expenditure across the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development).

It is with this consideration that the ANA report ‘dispels the myth that Australian cultural and creative industries are predominantly financed through government assistance’.

ANA CEO Kate Fielding says: ‘The lion’s share of income in cultural and creative industries is from sales and services, which includes everything from art and cultural event ticket sales and royalties from intellectual property, through to cultural exports and computer software consulting fees.

‘While these industries have been exploring effective ways to invest the available funds, we have been missing a big part of the picture – and opportunities to grow and find new sources of income and investment.’

The phrase ‘cultural and creative industries’, however, covers a broad spectrum of sectors that face different audiences and consumers. In the report, ANA defines cultural and creative industries ‘in accordance with the 2006 Australian and New Zealand Standard Industrial Classification (ANZSIC). This includes 12 cultural and creative domains such as museums, performing arts, visual arts, literature and print media, but also design, broadcasting, electronic or digital media and film, music composition and publishing, and ‘supporting activities’.

The ANA report also takes into account ‘activities that may be less obvious [in arts, culture and creativity], such as advertising, computer system design, architecture, and education and training that develops performance artists’.

Despite the difference between these domains (which are vast and many), what rings true is non-governmental finance of these industries remains under-researched and knowledge gaps still remain. Some key findings from ‘To Scale’ seek to identify and help better understand the future path.

The latest findings

‘To Scale’ is a 69-page document that highlights eight key findings and six core opportunities.

It states that the Australian cultural and creative industries attracted $160 billion in 2020-21 (compared to $141 billion in 2017-18). The biggest financial inflow (incomes and investments) was from sales and services (87%), in particular services around computer system design and related areas. In comparison, not-for-profit organisations in these industries – which attracted $1.2 billion in 2019-20 – earned only 27% of their income from sales and services.

Other financial inflows include licence fees collected by copyright collecting societies ($849 million) and philanthropic income ($282 million). As compared to 2017-18, philanthropic income grew by a staggering 88% for 2021-22.

Australian consumers are significant contributors to financial inflows to arts, culture and creativity, spending more than $45.6 billion of their annual household expenditure. Again, we’re not just talking about ticket sales, which are categorised in this field, but also things such as online music subscriptions.

In 2020-21, governments distributed an estimated $16.4 billion to the cultural and creative industries. There was also $1.7 billion spent on creative goods from foreign markets and international travellers to Australia in 2021.

Drilling into the details of a more meticulously defined arts sector, for context the report includes statistics from existing research on the income of individual artists. In the 2017 report ‘Making Art Work: An Economic Study of Professional Artists in Australia‘, creative income (derived from conducting creative activities; i.e. the sale of an artwork) accounted for 39% of an artist’s total income. Salary income (both arts and non-arts related) made up the remaining 61%. Keep in mind the average gross annual income for an Australian artist is $48,400, as detailed in the same report.

The opportunities that ‘To Scale’ identified for the industries include:

environment scanning to gain insight on the interdependencies and risks of new and existing finance opportunities

facilitation of cross-industry learning and collaboration

evaluation of the benefits of local content rules and foreign stakeholders’ investment in Australian arts, culture and creativity

assessment of the impacts of global trade barriers, international competition (sector-specific tax incentives) and requirement from foreign investors

improved measurement of returns on investment (ROI) over time, and

the formation of new partnerships to communicate individual and cumulative effects of investments.

The report also mentions the need to assess the policy implications of artificial intelligence (AI) when implementing the National Cultural Policy (Revive), especially when copyright licensing contributes financially towards the cultural and creative industries.

What the report highlights as a difficult gatekeeper when it comes to understanding financials in the arts and cultural industries is that there is currently no single framework or methodology for ROI. It means there is no consistent or systematic comparison over time and across countries of the arts and cultural industries on monetary terms. In the case of household expenditure and philanthropy, many also look to social value rather than expecting monetary return.

However, what the research and report hope to achieve is an increased awareness of financial options and future opportunities, rather than for creative and cultural industries to look to government funding as their sole support.

Read the full report.