Wharfie workers unite! Mural a vital symbol of shared history

This is the story of a 1950s artwork that portrays significant moments in Australia’s wharfie workforce history, while also revealing some lesser-known experiences of various young artists who were forging their careers at that time.

It’s a fascinating tale of how art and politics can collide and offer us portals back to earlier times and places to better understand those people and their lives.

The artwork in question is The Wharfies’ Mural and, for the first time, it is on permanent public display at the Australian National Maritime Museum.

The Wharfies’ Mural is a truly epic artwork – 9.8 metres long and 2.4 metres high – and holds hundreds of hidden stories of what life was like for waterfront workers in the 1950s and 60s.

It also pulls back the curtain on the lives of some young Australian artists of that era.

Windows into postwar workforce

It all started with three Australian men from quite different walks of life who met around the docks of Sydney’s Darling Harbour in 1953.

The first of these is Tom Nelson – a 1950s Waterfront Workers’ Federation union leader and someone who placed great value on the role of arts in wharfie workers’ lives. (He also knew how powerful art could be as a tool for political action.)

Nelson met Darling Harbour wharfie and skilled draftsman Sonny Glynn, and Sydney artist Rod Shaw, who ran a print shop a few short blocks away from the Waterfront Workers’ union building.

From there, the Waterfront Workers’ Federation mural project began.

The idea was for Glynn and Shaw to illustrate the Waterfront union building’s interior canteen walls with scenes of labour force triumphs from Australia’s union movement. Both Shaw and Glynn were happy to oblige, as they, like Nelson, were politically-minded (left-leaning) activists who wanted to assist the union’s cause.

The pair’s approach to the mural’s design was characteristically collectivist, with Shaw even insisting that blank spaces be left in certain places for future artists to have input.

By 1993, a total of nine artists had contributed, including three women artists and five who were also wharfies. The result is an astounding timeline of many of Australia’s labour force milestones, such as the fight for the eight-hour working day and the General Strike of 1917.

But in addition to being a remarkable window into history, the piece reveals the important role that wharfie work played in the lives of many young male artists of this era and beyond.

Mural artist shares his story

Clem Millward is a 93-year-old retired artist and art teacher who remembers the lure of waterfront work at Darling Harbour to help keep his art practice alive.

Despite being physically arduous and sometimes dangerous work, being a wharfie was in fact an attractive option for harbour-side artists like Millward who found the job’s varying hours and steady income an ideal way to facilitate art-making.

Millward explains that after studying art for four years in Romania, thanks to an art bursary from the Romanian Government, he returned to Australia in 1956 and soon registered for waterfront work.

‘I was always an artist first,’ Millward says. ‘But I joined the wharves in April 1956 and worked as a wharfie until 1961 when I became a full-time art teacher.’

As a wharfie, the artist routinely started his days at the Sussex Street pick-up centre where, alongside other male workers, he waited for work.

‘As a wharf labourer, you had a registered number and your name went on a roster,’ Millward explains. ‘And once you finished one job – which may have been two or three shifts, or it may have been a whole week depending on the cargo – your name went back on the [roster] list and you waited your turn for your next shift.’

While Millward found this shift system suited his needs, he was also strongly drawn to a different side of the scene – namely its union building and burgeoning mural project.

‘When I saw the mural, I was greatly impressed with it,’ he recalls. ‘Even though it didn’t have any colour in it at that stage, the preparatory drawings Rod [Shaw] and Sonny [Glynn] had done included some powerful figures.’

Millward soon got to work adding colour to the piece in his spare time with help from fellow artist and wharfie Harry Reade. Their chosen palette emulates the Social Realist movement made famous by the likes of Mexican artist Diego Rivera in the 1930s.

(l-r): ‘The Wharfies’ Mural’ artist Clem Millward, pictured in front of the work in October 2022. Photo: Isobel Millward. One section of ‘The Wharfies’ Mural’, 1953–1965, c 1993. Image: Courtesy Maritime Union of Australia and ANMM.

Saved from rubble, restored to greatness

As well as being an emblem of Australian artists’ influences at the time, the work strikingly encapsulates some strongly-felt sentiments that many of Australia’s waterfront workers continue to hold dear.

At the unveiling of the mural at the National Maritime Museum in October last year, the Maritime Union of Australia’s National Secretary, Paddy Crumlin, said that ‘the recent social history of Australia is inextricably linked with the history of struggle and unity among workers on the Sydney waterfront… so it is fitting that The Wharfies’ Mural is in the National Maritime Collection now on display’.

Yet the work’s journey from the union’s headquarters to the museum’s collection is a complex story of its own, involving several rounds of painstaking restoration to ensure its legacy continues.

Since 1993, and in partnership with the Australian National Maritime Museum, the Maritime Union of Australia has invested heavily in preserving the mural to make it fit for permanent public display.

Millward says, ‘At one stage it had crumbled so much it looked like building rubble and I thought it was beyond restoration.

‘But the union has put a lot of effort into restoring it,’ he adds, in a nod to the maritime workforce’s sense of collective ownership of the mural – something the artist has observed in the work since the beginning.

‘It is obviously the work of a collective,’ he says. ‘It has its naïveties in some of the drawings, but there is also the complexity of all the work that [artists and wharfies] Ralph Sawyer and Sonny Glynn did in filling in all the historical intervals in the piece.

‘And then there are Rod [Shaw’s] symbolic drawings, like the image of the man carrying the wheat sack on his shoulders, and the man pointing the way with a book in his hand.

‘These figures have a great emotional force to them, and that’s especially impressive when you see the work as a whole,’ Millward concludes.