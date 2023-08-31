Unconformity rules at this unique celebration of place

When Travis Tiddy and friends first established Tasmania’s biennial West Coast festival The Unconformity in the old copper mining town of Queenstown, they were all very new to the festival world.

‘None of us had one shred of experience in putting together an arts festival, though a few of us were creatively minded, and we started the journey from that very naïve and probably intuitive basis,’ Tiddy, The Unconformity’s Artistic Director, explains.

‘I guess we understood deep in our bones that the west coast of lutruwita/Tasmania is a really singular location. It doesn’t feel like anywhere else in the state. The unique industrial and environmental forces are hard to understand and difficult to grapple with, but people dwell here and they live here and they love here.’

Once covered by verdant bushland, the forests surrounding Queenstown were chopped down in order to fuel the copper smelters that were once the town’s lifeblood. Coupled with toxic smelter fumes, the mountainous landscape quickly became a moonscape – stark, bare and striking – further adding to the already isolated region’s unique qualities.

This, in turn, helped shaped the program of The Unconformity, Tiddy tells ArtsHub.

‘Our intuition from the very start was to construct a program from a complete bedrock level, and we didn’t even have language for it at the time. We didn’t know the words “site specific” or “place responsive”, but that’s what we were because we didn’t know any other way to build a festival,’ he says.

‘We instinctively knew that we couldn’t bring cultural experiences into this part of the world, it just wouldn’t work. So that’s been part of our DNA since the very beginning and we’ve held on to it. And I think that’s what causes people to feel something of the uniqueness or the singular qualities of the region reflected within the festival.’

This year’s program consists entirely of newly commissioned work, developed from the ground up in response to the unique conditions of Tasmania’s wet and rugged West Coast.

Photo: Ollie Khedun and West Coast Council.

Highlights include Ground, an artist-designed stage designed to encourage engagement with Country, facilitated by Trawoolaway woman and producer, artist, dancer and community leader Sinsa Mansell, and writer, artist and facilitator Priscilla Beck; and Unrise, a communal ascent of Mount Owen, overlooking Queenstown, which evokes the sense of ritual and community at the heart of so many festivals in the past.

‘Part of our interest in enticing people into this part of the world for the festival experience is moving them through time and space to be here in the first place. They’ve got to embark on a journey, given the remoteness of this setting,’ Tiddy explains.

‘And then when they get here, we want them to be moving through the landscape. We want them to be trying to feel and understand this place not only from community contexts, culturally, but also the physical folds of time and that deep time perspective of what has happened here to make this place what it is in 2023.

‘One of the very first experiences we’re asking people to do is to have a shared ascension of the mountain that stands sentinel over Queenstown. Through doing that, we want people to place their feet on the ground to see where they are in relation to this landscape, and to have a shared experience with other festival-goers – before they then come back down into the valley and have a cultural and community experience. We think that’s important. That’s a part of the story and a part of the experience,’ he says.

This year’s festival is particularly significant, given that it marks the first full presentation of The Unconformity in five years, given the abrupt and difficult first-day cancellation of the festival in 2021, following a COVID-induced snap lockdown of Tasmania the day The Unconformity opened.

‘We’ve been a biennial festival since 2010, and for that reason we had a three-year gap when COVID came in. We had to pause in 2020, and then we had the dramatic first day cancellation of the 2021 festival. So we’ve been through the hard yards of developing these events, but we haven’t been able to fully reach an audience since 2018,’ Tiddy says.

Consequently, this year’s rich festival program – including tactile sculptural installations and an ephemeral artwork (with visitors encouraged to cut and remove parts of it) – will be eagerly awaited by locals and visitors alike.

‘One of the special qualities that we can embrace with The Unconformity is embedding the festival experience throughout the valley, and having people criss-cross through space and through time, and encounter not only cultural experiences … [and] the unique qualities of this place … but have shoulder to shoulder conversations with newcomers, as well as generational residents who have different lived experiences,’ he explains.

‘It’s all a big mixing pot, which makes the festival tick and a set of ingredients that are hard to replicate, but we think have held us in good stead now for what is nearly 15 years of walking on this journey.’

In terms of walking through time, the sound installation Shift Change is sure to evoke significant memories among many Queenstown residents.

Several times a day, a siren once signalled waking hours, shifts and crib breaks for local mine workers. Locals recall it fondly but imperfectly. How and when it sounded – and what it meant – varies from person to person. Andrew Callaghan’s new sound work brings those imperfect memories – and the siren – back to life for the first time in decades.

‘Sound-based experiences feel really important to The Unconformity program and have done for quite some time. Sometimes it’s hard to communicate the immensity of this landscape – and when you place people within it, and cultural and artistic experiences, they can become lost,’ Tiddy enthuses.

‘But sound has this ability to transcend scale in a really effective way and communicate immense concepts, but also pull back into intimate experiences.

‘The old shift-change siren used to bellow from the Mount Lyell mine overlooking Queenstown and let people know when shift changes had happened. I don’t think it’s sounded for about 40 years – I was born and raised in this town and I can’t remember the siren noise. But Andrew, the artist, can. So there’s this sort of refracted reassembly of something that is a lived memory of this place,’ he continues.

‘It’s this meeting point and this connection between local understanding of place and contemporary art and that’s where our focus is – how do we bridge that gap and create mooring points into the work for people who are not conversant with art? And this project just perfectly embodies that set of values I think,’ Tiddy says.

Running over four days, and featuring everything from contemporary music to contemporary art, The Unconformity concludes with an event that’s not only unique to the festival, but to Queenstown: a football match played on the town’s notorious gravel oval.

The Unconformity Cup sees the West take on the Rest – and also bridges the often artificial arts versus sports divide.

Bloodied knees on Queenstown’s gravel oval. Photo: Jesse Hunniford.

‘I guess we’re self-aware that embedded within The Unconformity is this coming together of what some people may perceive as being parallel forces. And those qualities are embedded throughout the West Coast. You’ve got the relationship between environment and industry, which is so viscerally apparent in this part of the world. You’ve got notions of insiders and outsiders, and connectedness, remoteness and isolation. They’re a part of the fabric in this place, and yet they coexist. And sometimes they’re hard to put words to, but they’re just here and you understand it.

‘And more than a football match, what The Unconformity Cup represents is something of that coming together of different ideas: people with different lived experiences around this unifying concept of football. So it’s a really special close-out moment for the festival and has been embedded within the program since 2016.

‘And we encourage people to sign up if they want to play or, if they’re not physically here on the West Coast, they can watch it through the UNTV station, broadcast online and commentated during the festival,’ Tiddy concludes.

The Unconformity runs from 19-22 October 2023. The full program is online now.