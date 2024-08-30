Transforming a car warehouse and reviving a flooded city: what 2 private galleries bring to the regional ecology

Over the years we have seen independent galleries being pushed out of the cities due to rental prices, gentrification and property development, but to run a private commercial gallery in regional towns remain something of a challenge.

Instead of the foot traffic of a populated city, they rely on community as part of core business, while still managing to build relationships with metropolitan areas, interstate and even internationally.

Location, location, location?

One example is New Australian Painting (NAP) Contemporary in Mildura, in regional Victoria, its geographical location closer to Adelaide than Melbourne. It was founded by Riley Davison and Erica Tarquinio, first as an Instagram page to repost works by contemporary Australian artists that they were interested in.

In 2022, NAP opened its physical gallery inside a family-owned building that used to be a car dealership, at a time when many were doing the opposite and closing up brick and mortar spaces (including Mildura’s Art Vault). With no gallery experience and no rental costs, somehow the two have managed to make it work, while also having a toddler and giving birth to their second child.

Both Davison and Tarquinio grew up regionally – him in Mildura and her in Bendigo. The two met in the Northern Territory and worked together with First Nations artists and arts centres, including Papunya Tula Artists and Tjungu Palya.

Davison tells ArtsHub, ‘After moving back to Mildura I heard the Art Vault closed and that was the only sort of private-run space here. At that time I thought, “Well if no one else is going to do it, maybe we could give it a shot”.’

NAP’s exhibition changes over every five weeks and artists are invited by the directors to exhibit. ‘The gallery has always been more nationally-focused,’ continues Davison, ‘Having a physical space was important for us because we’re so far away from other galleries in the city and seldom get to view the exhibitions we want to see.’ Instead of travelling to other shows, the two have brought artworks to them and the people of Mildura.

Over in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales, Lismore also recently welcomed a new addition to its arts and cultural scene following continual revival efforts after the 2022 floods.

Lismore already boasts a vibrant arts scene, including the Lismore Regional Gallery, which is due to reopen in late September, artist-run collectives nd NORPA (Northern Rivers Performing Arts).

Flying Arch gallery owner Jordan Rochfort says, ‘It’s obvious that over the last decade or so, people have become more and more interested in the Northern Rivers scene and what it means to live and create here.

‘Having a gallery in the centre of town gives people the opportunity to directly engage with work created by working artists in our region,’ he adds.

Rochfort hopes Flying Arch will be an entry point for locals and visitors to collect and invest in local talent.

‘In the cultural context of the Northern Rivers, Lismore is unique. It’s a working town, full of working people and that includes so many creatives. For locals, Lismore is a place to meet and engage, while for tourists from Byron Bay and the coast, it’s a great stop on a local art circuit day trip,’ says Rochfort.

Jordan Rochfort, founder of Flying Arch gallery in Lismore, NSW. Photo: Supplied.

The art-viewing audience of regional and metropolitan cities may also provide exhibiting artists with very different experiences. Davison says, ‘We have a much larger space than a lot of artists are used to – it’s definitely harder to come by in the city without pre-existing relationships with a gallery through representation.’

He also mentions that some artists are keen to create new work to show at NAP precisely because of its regional location. ‘We had a solo exhibition of works by Scott Redford earlier in the year and I think being a regional gallery was part of the reason why he was comfortable producing a body of new work, which he does very seldom. Scott’s a really influential artist, but probably has done his best to disappear from the art scene for a while – he’s someone everybody has an opinion on,’ says Davison.

Flying Arch will also soon host a group exhibition featuring Sarah Darling, Skye Jamieson and Ben Havenaar titled New Work, running from 28 September to 19 October.

Punching above weight at art fairs

What is also quite remarkable about NAP is its strong engagement with art fairs, both at home and across the ditch. It was the first regional gallery to be invited for the eccentric Spring1883 in Melbourne’s Hotel Windsor last year, brought works over to Aotearoa Art Fair in Auckland and will host a booth with works by Redford in the upcoming Sydney Contemporary.

NAP Contemporary’s presentation at Spring1883, Hotel Windsor in 2023. Photo: Supplied.

‘Art fairs are probably more important for us than for anybody because it’s our way to meet collectors and to show artists who exhibit with us that we’re able to give them a platform,’ says Davison.

With a two-person operation, it means that the Mildura gallery closes during fair seasons, but advocating for artists on a national stage is equally as important. It’s something Davison and Tarquinio have ample experience of from their time with remote arts centres. That background has helped NAP ‘to be taken seriously, despite the fact that we’re outside any major cultural centre,’ adds Davison.

‘We do exist around a network that’s much bigger than Mildura,’ he continues. NAP seeks to strike a balance between the interests of local artists while keeping an eye on the national outlook.

Just like any gallery owner, Davison is still trying to figure out a commercial operation that is sustainable and supportive for the artists involved. But, for now, NAP feels grounded on a good foundation. ‘We’re just focused on making sure the exhibitions are really interesting,’ concludes Davison.