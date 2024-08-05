The rapturous reunion of the Sydney Dance Company and Australian Chamber Orchestra

It’s not usually the instinct of Sydney Dance Company (SDC) artistic director Rafael Bonachela to go small when choreographing. But occasionally you have to open yourself to a different approach. Such was the case when working alongside Richard Tognetti and the Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO) for the first time in 15 years on the new concert Silence & Rapture.

The production pairs the soaring works of Johann Sebastian Bach with those of revered Estonian composer Arvo Pärt. Bonachela says his arms got goosebumps while listening to British countertenor Iestyn Davies sing Robert Burns’ poem My Heart’s in the Highlands, as set to Pärt’s pared-back composition and accompanied by ACO’s principal cellist, Timo-Veikko “Tipi” Valve.

Bonachela knew he’d have to also pare back the steps of his dancers, Emily Seymour and Liam Green. ‘It was a lesson on how simplicity can be sublime,’ he says. ‘I find less is hard for me to do, but I really admire it when I see something that’s so minimal. And so the dancers come together with Tipi and Iestyn with moments of shared gestures, but it doesn’t need any more than that, because the song is so beautiful and loving. It’s me at my most quiet.’

For Valve’s part, the collaboration of music and movement captured in Damien Cooper’s radiant lighting design and set to a framework conjured by Tognetti, which suggests a spiritual journey through the biblical gardens from Eden to Gethsemane and on to Heaven, has also opened his heart to new ways of playing.

‘It’s a new dimension, re-evaluating and reimagining Pärt and Bach in such a way that when we go back to this music later in some other format, we’ll hear and feel it differently because we have had this shared experience,’ Valve says.

Tognetti has embraced Bonachela’s way of envisioning his performance, and that of the other ACO musicians, as another form of dance. ‘I didn’t think about this aspect until earlier this morning, but of course, we are also kind of dancing to the music on stage. Especially if you are standing, but even sitting down, as a cellist, there’s always movement.’

It’s a fresh perspective that exhilarates Bonachela, too. ‘There’s something about the physicality of the playing that I really get off on,’ he says.

When Tognetti made the call to step up the tempo of Valve’s performance of Bach’s Suite for Solo Cello No.3 in C major, it allowed for a flourish of Bonachela’s heightened drama. ‘I always think choreography looks better if it’s faster,’ he says. ‘Suddenly the piece was one minute shorter, and I was like, “yes“. It’s dynamic and so wonderful and the music is alive.’

Davies also seized the moment while pairing with the dancers. ‘We have three podiums, but let’s say plinths because it sounds a bit less disco,’ Bonachela chuckles. ‘lestyn came to me and asked, “Do you think I could sing from this plinth?” And I’m like, “Amazing.” I didn’t want to ask him to do too much, but he took on all my choreography suggestions and asked for more. It’s a bit more Beyoncé when the dancers do it, but he was up for it, and they have a great rapport.’

Forbidden fruit

The first and last time SDC collaborated with the ACO, on the 2012 work Project Rameau, ArtsHub reviewer Lynne Lancaster described the result as ‘a shimmering, thrilling work.’

It sparked a light within Bonachela that has never dimmed. ‘Since then, Richard and I haven’t stopped talking, but we have been playing over here, and they have been playing over there,’ he says. ‘These things can take time because they’re so busy, and we’re so busy.’

Rehearsing Silence & Rapture at the ACO’s beautiful new-ish home at Pier 2/3 in Sydney’s Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, before opening the interstate tour at the City Recital Hall, has been a dream. One that was hard-won by the ACO.

‘We’re neighbours, and I know how much of a fight it was for them to make this happen,’ Bonachela says. ‘It was the work of titans. They really pushed for it, and I just feel proud to live in Australia and have these places where incredible musicians can call home that’s not a dungeon, where they can make the magic happen.’

And that magic is shared. According to Tognetti, Bonachela’s choreography is inherently musical. ‘I’ve learned a lot in the last few weeks from Richard, Tipi and the musicians,’ Bonachela says. ‘The way I work is so connected to music, but not from a knowing place, not having studied it. But it comes from an instinctive gut… I close my eyes and I feel.’

While he is an avowed atheist, Bonachela says he could grasp Silence & Rapture’s spiritual framework. ‘Both Bach and Pärt are composers who wrote music for church, and I did sing in a church choirboy,’ he reveals. ‘There’s an exquisiteness in the material. I’m a choreographer that’s obsessed with structure. You can throw anything at dance, from music to theatre, and it will work.’

Valve agrees that the structure is intriguing, though eminently opening to alternative readings. ‘It’s still quite subjective,’ he says. ‘Every audience member, even if they see these titles of each program segment, will still imagine their interpretation. It’s a very clever roadmap for us to communally follow, but everyone’s journey could be different.’

The cellist relishes these artistic collaborations forged by Tognetti as, ‘a bag of inspiration that we keep dipping into’. Indeed, he thinks it’s lazy of companies not to explore more creative partnerships.

‘It’s a very good way of enhancing a concert experience,’ Valve says. ‘As Raf says and I agree, even if this program didn’t have the dancers, it would still be absolutely amazing. But this is double fantastic, because you get this new dimension. And not just for the audience, but for us as well. We have the privilege of having the best seats in the house, right in front of the dancers.’

If it were up to Bonachela, SDC would always dance to live music like that performed by the ACO. ‘I think it should be forbidden not to, but unfortunately, we’re not that heavily funded to do what we do,’ he says. ‘But we try to do it at least once a year, otherwise I’m not doing my job properly.’

Check Silence & Rapture’s national tour dates here.