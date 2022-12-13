Delightful ways to play and interact with the museum experience   

Museum of Brisbane (MoB) has created a number of successful participatory exhibitions in the recent past, including RMXTV and Storytellers: Next Chapter. Its latest iteration and the summer blockbuster, Play Moves, pushes the boundaries even further. It allows audiences to break the norms of standard traditional gallery viewing by actively inviting viewers to interact physically with the artworks.

In announcing the exhibition, recently departed MoB Director and CEO, Renai Grace, said: ‘People of all ages and abilities can surrender themselves to the art of play.

‘Play Moves places you at the heart of creative expression and cultural exchange by transforming you from spectator to contributor, inviting you to connect and learn from those around you. It’s a dynamic space that can be visited multiple times to watch the exhibition change and grow over time,’ she added.

Curator, Lucy Quinn, describes the six major immersive installations as offering viewers the chance to do what is usually forbidden in most galleries – to touch, move, explore, play and interact with the artworks, which basically grow and come to life as the audience participates.

Quinn tells ArtsHub: ‘Play Moves is really about creating opportunities for people to have a museum art experience where the artwork is encouraging them to participate, for them to play.’

Four of the installations are from Brisbane-based artists while two are from Melbourne- and Sydney-based artists. Funded by the Federal Government’s RISE (Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand) Fund, all of the works are non-acquisitive commissions, offering the artists the ability to extend their current practice or try something completely new.

Quinn continues: ‘All of the works in this exhibition are made by artists who are interested in “play” or “playful ways” of engaging with people, and they all in some way incorporate the viewer as a participant, engaging with the work both physically and psychologically. It’s like we move through “play”, but it also moves and involves us too.’

The playground theme with human interaction

The MoB exhibition space has been designed to accommodate Play Moves with a distinctive, highly colourful playground feel on entry, which is welcoming but also surprisingly quite tranquil.

First, one wanders through Archi-Loom, the creation of interdisciplinary Melbourne-based artists Chaco Kato and Dylan Martorell, who have been working together as Slow Art Collective for 12 years. The work itself is a huge shelter-like loom, intentionally unfinished, with interwoven and beautiful decorative hangings. For the artists, the age-old process of weaving offers strong social connection and cohesion, while the public are encouraged to weave and add whatever images or designs they wish to contribute to the structure. It’s a living, dynamic work of art.

Martorell tells ArtsHub: ‘We are interested in improvised, community engagement and in creating temporary ad hoc architectural spaces that can be used as community hubs. We are concerned about environmental sustainability and have a strong commitment to using recyclable materials. Archi-Loom will go through many iterations for us, using the same materials over again.’

Kato adds: ‘We work with all types of community groups and also in schools. The term ‘slow art’ describes a meaningful interaction with a work, and the community are part of this process as we all work together to create the artwork. Our practice is process-driven where making and engaging with the community takes priority.’

Sculptor Michelle Vine’s wearable art, To have and to hold, is a series of what she describes as wearable “hugs”, soft padded outfits that give a therapeutic and emotionally connected experience via the skin. Not unlike trophies, they hang on two adjoining walls, with visitors encouraged to take down items and try them on. It’s also possible to climb inside her Affirmation Tubs, faux fur-lined bathtubs, like soft-cocooned sculptures, where you listen to gentle messages on headsets. Very much inspired by a collective reaction to COVID, these works are strongly based on social needs with perhaps a hint of comfort and security.

Michelle Vine, ‘Affirmation Tub’ 2018-9 Image: By the artist.

Tara Pattenden is a creative technologist whose fantastical Alice in Wonderland-styled painted creatures are inspired by both carnival imagery and arcade games. She has created soft tentacles growing out of a wall opposite the paintings, akin to musical instruments, that can be squeezed and pulled, creating a discordant soundscape of differing noises.

UnitePlayPerform, the work of Sydney artist Melissa Gilbert, creates a well-being universe of primary coloured sculptural and wearable artworks made of covered foam rubber. The current project, part of her Playkit collection, incorporates two separate themes, Hyper Temples and Utopia Spirit Skins. COVID was the catalyst for this project drawing on new modes of co-creation and art-based play. An ethereal soundscape, Song Spell for Humanity, accompanies viewers as they move through the space.

UnitePlayPerform Hyper Temples. Image: Supplied.

Counterpilot is a collective of six Brisbane-based artists (Sam Black, Christine Felmingham, John Felmingham, Sarah Robertston, Nathan Sibthorpe and Mike Willmett) whose usual practice is interactive theatre. In this installation, Escape from Monotony, they have created a bland vanilla-coloured office space at the fictional Monotoné Industries Inc. Using digital technology, the space hides a whole plethora of triggers and switches that turn on lights, connect coffee cups to coffee stains, make plants dance, provide a soundscape and generally create havoc. The fairground comes very much to mind in this work, but it is clever and well-designed, appealing equally to children and their adults.

Brisbane-based Sai Karlen is a digital designer, keen to explore more experimental technologies and create new concepts and techniques. Drawing on elements of the natural world, such as wind and bird sounds, Digital Playground is designed as a generative computer program with endless iterations based on the datasets created. When activated, a floor sensor sets off a chain reaction, continually changing and evolving the data and the corresponding imagery that is projected on the walls in a large darkened space.

Karlen tells ArtsHub: ’It was really a pleasure to have a free rein and let my imagination go to work. I wanted to build a generative digital environment that is abstract in a fun way. I explored how I could engage people in a playful manner, making something where people can walk into a room not knowing what I am doing, but they could engage with it intuitively.’

Sai Karlen Digital Playground, Play Moves Exhibition 2022. Image: Supplied by the artist.

It also has the addition of a soundscape that was created through a similar process. The result is immensely beautiful imagery and evocative sonority, which helps create a calm and peaceful environment.

Karlen adds: ‘It’s called Digital Playground because there are so many ways you can explore and connect with this work. The system responds to human interaction rather than the other way round, which offers a more immersive and enjoyable experience for the viewer.’

Other playful and immersive exhibitions around the country

While the interactive Play Moves offers a fun and participatory experience for children and adults alike in Brisbane, there are other exhibitions across the country this summer that explore immersive artworks, some including playful or imaginative elements with the ability to learn new skills.

At Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) across the river in Brisbane, Superpowered brings together four interactive projects by Indigenous Australian artists – Kaylene Whiskey (Yankunytjatjara people), Tony Albert (Girramay/Yidinji/Kuku Yalanji peoples), Gordon Hookey (Waanyi people) and Vincent Namatjira (Western Aranda people) – who use their voices and their art to empower Aboriginal people and create inspirational imagery for all children. These artists have created an immersive world of humour and courageous characters for young visitors to explore. It is free and plays through until 16 July 2023.

Exhibitions in Victoria

National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) Kids on Tour 2023 is bringing free art-making activities, games and workshops to more than 130 venues throughout Victoria. An integral part of the NGV’s year-round program, it reinforces the Gallery’s commitment to reaching communities across Victoria.

This year’s theme, Let’s Make Art, shares popular activities from the 2022 NGV children’s exhibition Making Art: Imagine Everything is Real, celebrating the work of some of the great 20th century European artists. Children are invited to create drawings, sculptures, poems, portraits, collages and one-of-a-kind creatures and these activities extend into the summer 2023 program. Kids on Tour operates throughout January.

NGV Kids on Tour program. Image: Supplied.

At the Melbourne Museum, Tyama: A multisensory experience of nature, immerses the viewer in a 360-degree nocturnal exhibition, which gives an interactive museum experience, allowing visitors to see each environment from the perspectives of the animals themselves. This is a ticketed event playing until 29 January.

THE LUME Melbourne, at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, also offers an artistic multisensory experience, within a 3000-square metre, 11-metre high digital art gallery. Monet and Friends explores the world of French Impressionism with 360-degree images of the famous works of the period. This is a ticketed event showing until 30 June 2023.

Sydney fun-filled shows

The Australian Museum offers lots of in-house activities for children over the summer holidays, where they can explore the natural world around them, have their imaginations stimulated by creative experiences, dinosaurs, megafauna, rocks and minerals. There are also classes that help older children to carry out experiments and do their own exploration at home. There are free events daily.

The Powerhouse Ultimo’s Lab Studio offers free workshops until 26 January 2023 for children to create, explore and play with the concepts of gravity, air resistance and movement. It’s suitable for all ages and abilities workshops include:

– creating an oscillating artwork using gravitational forces and weights on the harmonographs

– exploring the air resistance of materials by placing them inside wind tubes, and

– making your very own thaumatrope to discover how movement and vision work together to create an illusion.

Also, at the Powerhouse, Ultimo from 3 to 26 January are a series of family workshops to design, create and make wearable art for all occasions. Recommended for ages 5+, this is a ticketed event and bookings are essential for all participants (children and adults).

Museum of Brisbane’s Play Moves is showing until Sunday 16 April 2023 and is a free exhibition.