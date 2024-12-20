The best Australian true crime podcasts of 2024

Australians love true crime podcasts. In fact, in 2024, they dominated so much Australian listening that ArtsHub has given it a separate guide. For the best podcasts of the year that weren’t a true crime, check out our piece here.

Australian True Crime

Meshel Laurie’s twice-weekly true crime podcast reports on a different case in every episode and continues to top the charts in 2024. While most other true crime podcasts occupy a short season examining just a single case, this different format allows for shorter listening. Available everywhere.

Bronwyn

Produced by The Australian, Bronwyn investigates the disappearance of a mother from Lennox Head 31 years ago. It’s the follow-up from journalist Hedley Thomas, whose podcast The Teacher’s Pet triggered the arrest and conviction of a former professional rugby league player for murder. Available everywhere.

The Mushroom Cook

Produced by The Herald Sun, The Mushroom Cook examines the extraordinary case of alleged poisoning by death cap mushrooms of a family in Leongatha, Victoria. The series has concluded, but episodes will be updated as a trial continues. Available everywhere.

The Ultimate Sacrifice

Produced by 9Podcasts, The Ultimate Sacrifice examined Queensland’s deadliest police shooting. In 2022, unsuspecting police officers were called to a regional property at Wiembilla, where two were shot dead. In the ensuing six-hour gun battle, a neighbour was also killed. In 2024, a coronial inquest pulled the case apart, and the podcast follows the journey. Available everywhere.

Missing Niamh

Niamh Maye disappeared in 2002 from Armidale, New South Wales. International podcast sensation Casefile had originally picked the case to profile in a single episode, but found so many elements to the story they dedicated an entire series to it. Available everywhere.