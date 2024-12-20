News

 > Features

The best Australian true crime podcasts of 2024

Australians continued to adore true crime podcasts in 2024. New series followed some of Australia's deadliest or most notorious cases.
20 Dec 2024 9:00
David Burton
Australian true crime podcasts had a prolific year in 2024.

All Arts

Australian true crime podcasts had a prolific year in 2024. Image: Pixabay.

Share Icon

Australians love true crime podcasts. In fact, in 2024, they dominated so much Australian listening that ArtsHub has given it a separate guide. For the best podcasts of the year that weren’t a true crime, check out our piece here.

Australian True Crime

Meshel Laurie’s twice-weekly true crime podcast reports on a different case in every episode and continues to top the charts in 2024. While most other true crime podcasts occupy a short season examining just a single case, this different format allows for shorter listening. Available everywhere.

Bronwyn

Produced by The Australian, Bronwyn investigates the disappearance of a mother from Lennox Head 31 years ago. It’s the follow-up from journalist Hedley Thomas, whose podcast The Teacher’s Pet triggered the arrest and conviction of a former professional rugby league player for murder. Available everywhere.

The Mushroom Cook 

Produced by The Herald Sun, The Mushroom Cook examines the extraordinary case of alleged poisoning by death cap mushrooms of a family in Leongatha, Victoria. The series has concluded, but episodes will be updated as a trial continues. Available everywhere

The Ultimate Sacrifice

Produced by 9Podcasts, The Ultimate Sacrifice examined Queensland’s deadliest police shooting. In 2022, unsuspecting police officers were called to a regional property at Wiembilla, where two were shot dead. In the ensuing six-hour gun battle, a neighbour was also killed. In 2024, a coronial inquest pulled the case apart, and the podcast follows the journey. Available everywhere

Missing Niamh

Niamh Maye disappeared in 2002 from Armidale, New South Wales. International podcast sensation Casefile had originally picked the case to profile in a single episode, but found so many elements to the story they dedicated an entire series to it. Available everywhere

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts News Writing and Publishing Film Digital Television Features Career Advice Opinions & Analysis
More
This week’s arts news and trending topics. An abstract artwork shown on a laptop screen.
News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

Our weekly wrap of arts news and reviews from around the country, highlighting the stories you may have missed.

Richard Watts
A red circle road sign wit the words DO NOT ENTER on it and a back long clawed figure peering through the white band in the middle of the sign.
Features

How AI music has become a common fixture of far-right hate – part two

The far-right is using AI to create music and content as a way to spread racist and other extremist views.

Leo Chau
Sarah Brightman wearing a dark robe and holding onto an old-fashioned cream phone in a drawing room. On the left is a figure of man seen through the curtains.
News

Most popular reviews in 2024

Which reviews of live performances, exhibitions and books attracted the most attention from ArtsHub's readers this year?

Thuy On
Detail of a mortary stature in black and white. Vale 2024.
News

Vale 2024: saluting those we lost this year

ArtsHub salutes the giants of our sector, who said farewell in 2024. Vale to you all.

Gina Fairley
2024 Queensland Regional Art Awards, Emerging Artist Award winner, Teddy Horton, for 'Stars Align'. A black and white image of a cowboy chasing a ufo.
News

Opportunities and awards

EOIs open for Melbourne Design Week and NT Performing Arts Development, plus winner of Emerging Playwright Commission, and more!

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login