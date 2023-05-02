The art of the solo show

Solo shows are starting to occupy a distinctive space in the Australian theatrical landscape. The origins can be discovered in oration which, through Greek theatre, is very much the foundation of contemporary western drama.

One-person plays have a directness that can be engaging as well as intimate; think of the soliloquies of Shakespeare. In a larger cast play, much of an actor’s journey is focused on interaction with the other players on stage. In a one-person show, that interaction is with the audience, who to all intents and purposes become the confidant or the other player.

Sometimes the audience is drawn in even further by actively being engaged in the play itself and even contributing to it – this is certainly true of comedy. Sometimes the actor plays several or even more characters in the play, which can entail a range of physical or vocal changes, and additional challenges. One-person shows can therefore offer a very meaningful experience for an audience, dependent on the subject matter and material.

Offering a huge challenge for any performer, carrying a show by yourself for anything between 60 and 100 minutes can be the cultural equivalent of climbing Everest. There is no one else to rely on, no safety net if you forget your lines or lose your way in the narrative. It can be a nerve-racking process. To succeed, the actor needs total confidence in the piece, and it must also be meticulously directed, rehearsed and staged to make the delivery as smooth as possible.

South Australia’s double bill

The State Theatre Company of South Australia (STCSA), under the artistic leadership of Mitchell Butel, has just opened two renowned solo one-act plays. Duncan Macmillan’s acclaimed interactive comedy Every Brilliant Thing and Suzie Miller’s Olivier Award-winning Prima Facie are being presented in the same season at Adelaide’s Space Theatre. The shows are being staged within 90 minutes of each other, giving audiences the option to attend both performances on the same night with a suitable break in between.

Jimi Bani is playing a young boy in Every Brilliant Thing, who attempts to bring his mother out of depression by making her a list of every brilliant thing in the world. It’s a gentle comedy about love, loss and hope. Bani tells ArtsHub: ‘I have built a lovely relationship with STCSA in the past. When I read this play, I really loved it and the character, so when Mitchell offered me the role, I jumped at the chance. I knew that I could trust the script as it has such a powerful message.’

Caroline Craig as Tessa in rehearsal for ‘Prima Facie’. Photo: Matt Loxton.

Caroline Craig, who plays Tessa in Prima Facie, a barrister who finds herself on the other side of the bar after a sexual assault, similarly says: ‘I was drawn to the power of Tessa and the incredible journey she goes on. I love Suzie Miller’s writing. It has great humour and rhythmic momentum – plus that lionhearted fight for social justice… I feel so privileged to be playing this role.’

Both actors have performed in solo roles before, so the idea of taking on a one-person show again was not completely daunting. Craig says: ‘The personal challenge was frightening and I have missed having another actor on stage to play with but, since doing a couple of previews, I realise that the audience is the real star of this show and they are already giving me so much energy, love and power.’

Bani says, ’The challenge of this work is its structure, in that the character interacts completely with the audience, who are an integral part of the show.

‘After a couple of runs, I realised it is more interactive than I had expected. The journey is that we then all tell this story together. It is different every night.’

Bani notes how the creative team and stage management have been instrumental in acting as audience members so he could practise and bounce ideas off them. They have also helped him with learning the lines and, importantly, offered a caring and supportive workplace.

‘I have been really well-supported and looked after by everyone,’ he says. ‘When the focus is on you, then everything around you has got to be right, so you can do your job. When I go out onstage, I know I have this whole team cheering behind me. Plus, I have the company itself and a terrific and nurturing director in Yasmin Gurreeboo, which is completely reassuring.’

Jimi Bani in rehearsal for ‘Every Brilliant Thing’. Photo: Matt Loxton.

Craig has learned and practised her lines wherever and whenever she can, ably assisted by the stage management and assistant director. Her discipline during the rehearsal process has included: ‘Lots of sleep and a good vocal warm-up. No drinking. Pilates and swimming … and lots of herbal tea and medication.’

Like Bani she also praises the stage crew and creatives: ‘I couldn’t be more supported and have never been so spoilt! Theatre is an ensemble effort on all sides. It’s a real vocation and these guys are as passionate about this story as I [am],’ she concludes.

The role of the creative team

Kathryn Sproul is the set and costume designer for both shows. She tells ArtsHub: ‘Each play is quite an intense experience, joyous and life-affirming, but also incredibly challenging material. I’ve been rigorous in understanding what will serve the theatrical needs of each play, and then weaving that in a way that delivers for both productions. One play cannot take prominence.’

She continues: ‘It has been incredibly important in this double bill to take the artists on the design journey. Always with a solo play one must acknowledge that a person is alone on that stage for the duration of the performance, and you must be meticulous in supporting their formative and basic human needs. I always have a conversation with performers about what works for them, rather than imposing something. Is there anything we can do to keep their focus, support their comfort levels etc?’

Sproul adds: ‘There are always insecurities, despite all their obvious skills or talents, and it is the creative team’s job to reassure the performers that we’ve got this, and that they are safe and secure.’

Director of Every Brilliant Thing, Yasmin Gurreeboo thinks the play is a beautiful, well-crafted work and was delighted to direct it. She says: ‘Jimi is a real pleasure to work with – kind, generous and open-minded. He has the biggest heart.

‘On the first day, I asked him what was really important to him in delivering this play and how he likes to work. So, there was a mutual understanding, which was super important. I then put some processes in place that have helped our daily rehearsals, including lots of games and some rituals at the beginning and close of each working day. This has worked really well for us both and created trust.’

She continues: ‘Working on a one-person show absolutely needs to be a collaborative process. It’s way more intensive than on larger cast plays. You are aways focused on just one thing and can’t take a break and work on something else for a while. So, we have paced ourselves in a different way. Sometimes you reach a brick wall and it’s best to take a break. It was also important that I made Jimi feel safe, secure and confident. I tried not to create any sense of urgency or stress for him at all.’

Creating Breaking the Castle

Actor Peter Cook has now presented four seasons of his self-written one-man show, Breaking the Castle, across Canberra and New South Wales. The recent Brisbane season involved a new production and creative team, with Leah Purcell coming on board as director. The play predominantly recounts his personal story of rehabilitation from drug addiction and mental illness.

Told in a theatrical 90-minute monologue, he plays Dave Smith, as well as 15 other characters who impinge on Dave’s life, all with individual voices and accents. His tour de force performance will be recreated at the Edinburgh Festival this year with future plans to tour nationally in Australia.

Cook tells ArtsHub: ‘I wanted to tell an important story to encourage a sense of compassion for those who fall through the cracks. I set myself a challenge not only in writing this, but also as an actor, especially learning all the accents and character roles. I pushed myself very hard and it was an intense experience, where I was thinking about it nearly all the time. One always feels nervous and vulnerable, especially so for me in Brisbane as it’s my hometown where people know me. It was great to feel so supported and cared for by the staff and the creative team and crew, especially director, Leah Purcell and stage manager Erin Shaw.’

Cook says, ‘Learning the lines was not an issue as, if I did forget a word or line, I was in a good position to improvise around the text. I also removed myself from the character of Dave, who was the person I was playing. For me the challenge is bringing the audience with you on the journey, not letting the momentum drop. Leah was enormously helpful in tightening the script and guiding and nuancing my performance.’

In addition to these shows, several high-quality one-person shows have been created and performed across Australia in recent years. They have helped showcase the work of some fine actors too. They include Eryn Jean Norvill’s extraordinary performance in the reimagined The Picture of Dorian Gray, where she played 27 characters with the assistance of technology, video and large screens, and Suzie Miller’s latest play starring Heather Mitchell as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, RBG: Of Many, One.

Joanna Murray-Smith has written several one-woman shows, including the current Julia, about former Prime Minister, Julia Gillard, performed by Justine Clarke; Songs for Nobodies with Bernadette Robinson excelling in 10 different roles; and Bombshells for Caroline O’Connor.

Clearly, undertaking a one-person show can also be a magical process too, as Cook so clearly concludes. ‘It’s the ultimate challenge for an actor to do a solo show and I would encourage anyone to take it on, when the opportunity presents itself. It is of course demanding on so many levels, but extremely rewarding when you succeed and you have brought the audience with you. Getting standing ovations every night in Brisbane was a real thrill and I can’t wait to do it again.’

Every Brilliant Thing and Prima Facie perform at the Space Theatre, Adelaide until May 13.

Breaking the Castle will perform at the Assembly Rooms as part of the Edinburgh Festival in August with an Australian national tour being planned in September and October.