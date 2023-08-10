Should literary prizewinnings be shared among the shortlist?

This year’s Miles Franklin award-winner has recently been announced, with the winner Shankari Chandran, taking home the pot of gold, worth $60,000, with the other five authors on the short list awarded $5000 each.

The Stella Prize also grants the winner $60,000, with $5000 each to the shortlistees and $1000 each to the longlistees. The Prime Minster’s Award and the Nib Award are two other organisations that offer a cash prize to shortlisted titles. However, many other literary competitions in the country – including all the State Premiers’ Awards – only allocate money to the overall winner, leaving the runners-up with nothing more than bragging rights to include on their resumé and grant application forms.

ArtsHub asked the books community at large about whether they thought this top-heavy only prizewinning was a good system, and whether there should be any tweaks to also award those who make it into the final round of contest.

A sharing of the (limited) prize pool should be considered

Many respondents believe that listed authors deserved some financial recognition.

Astrid Edwards, a judge at this year’s Stella Prize, argues that both ‘longlisted and shortlisted writers should receive financial rewards in all literary prizes’.

‘Think of it this way,’ she says, ‘being listed for a prize, but receiving no financial acknowledgement is yet another way of undervaluing labour and preferencing “exposure” and “recognition” ahead of cold hard cash. But the reality is that money is in short supply in the literary world, and ensuring financial recognition for longlistings and shortlistings is inherently difficult. In an ideal world it means the pie becomes bigger for everyone, but in reality it likely means a greater burden falls to fundraising and philanthropy teams. And, of course, if we are talking about money in the context of prizes we have to remember how prize earnings are taxed, which is a long-standing policy issue.’

Amy Espeseth draws on her own experience: ‘My first novel received seven national and international short- or longlistings as well as a commendation in the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards the year they (disappointingly) combined two years into one. I attended several fancy award ceremonies and took home exactly $0.

Amy Espeseth. Photo: Latrobe City Council.

‘While I very much appreciated the encouragement, it was (obviously) much better when that same manuscript previously won the Victorian Premier’s Unpublished Manuscript Award. Those funds allowed me to finish the book. Would I have been able to complete the manuscript if the prize had been divided among the winner and shortlist? It’s a good question.

‘In the grand scheme of things, I reckon the literary world is better served by spreading out rather than concentrating the wealth. High purses get attention both in the media and from entrants, but they may not serve our community well in the long run.’

Elizabeth King agrees, adding, ‘I think that one or two highly commended/runners-up would be a nice change. For instance, if the prize pool is $60,000 then I’d like to see first place get $50,000 and $5000 each to the two runners-up, or even $2500. A lot of the time there isn’t really a huge difference between the quality of the top three in a big prize, and it comes down to a matter of the judges’ personal taste and preferences, so it would be nice to acknowledge the almost winners!’

Meera Atkinson. Photo: Supplied.

The fact that any (literary) award is subject to the personal tastes of the appointed judges is a fact not lost on Meera Atkinson, who notes, ‘From what I hear, the judging of big prizes is an often problematic business, and the “winner” is sometimes more the result of a process of compromise than necessarily the objectively “best” book (as if there could even be an objectively “best” book). So, a shortlist payout would be, I think, a fairer reflection and mode of reward. I also dislike how caught up writers are in the neoliberal capitalist marketing machine, so I like the idea of a move that softens that. Plus, those big wins get taxed a lot, so a shortlist payout enables more money to go to writers.’

In fact, allowing all prizewinnings to be exempt from tax should be considered as a matter of course, says Nicole Hayes. ‘What would also make a difference – perhaps the biggest difference when it comes to splitting prize money – is if all literary awards could be tax exempt. If the PM’s Award can do it, why can’t others? Given how inconsistent and unpredictable sales and income are, how there are years when we don’t earn anything from our books even if we’re widely published, tax-exempt literary prizes would make a huge difference to spreading out the financial pressures more evenly. Obviously, this would apply to the winner’s purse and any shortlisters’.

Show us the money

A recent study revealed that Australian authors earned on average just $18,200 yearly and, of the over 1000 writers surveyed, over half declared that insufficient income was a source of concern when it came to producing new work – so clearly any monetary assistance in terms of grants or award winnings would be beneficial to buy time with which to create.

Fernanda Fain-Binda points out, ‘Spreading out the winnings recognises that effort and can make a real difference to people who lose out on other earnings when working on their literary output.’

A writer who wishes to remain anonymous chips in, ‘I remember being at the VPLAs [Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards] and Catherine Andrews [the wife of Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews] was going on about how these awards financially support authors so well and I was just, “what, five people?”‘

Another writer speaks of the ego and creative boost of being plucked out of the hundreds of submitted entries to any given literary competition and granted some acknowledgment, no matter how fleeting. ‘The shortlists and longlists, even for big awards like the Stella and the Prime Minister’s, tend to get forgotten quickly, so I think the longlist benefit is not so much public glory, but more in the boost to the CV when you pitch the next book, and the encouragement to your psyche that among all the other books that had to stand out to get a publisher in the first place, yours stood out again amid those!’ She adds, ‘Moral encouragement helps, but it doesn’t pay the rent, of course, though!’

A previously shortlisted writer for the Horne Prize a few years ago says, ‘The winner got $15,000 and I got an Aesop sunscreen… It was a very good sunscreen and came with a congratulatory note and some post-sun gel, but I would have appreciated cash.’

Gabrielle Wang echoes this recurring thought among writers, with a succinct, ‘Recognition is good, but it doesn’t pay the bills.’

Promotion of authors and books equally valuable

As well as recommending awarding a cash prize, a chorus of writers also emphasised the importance of receiving support from award organisations, instead of just a token mention in small print for those fortunate enough to be on any short- or longlist. Another writer nominates the Stella Prize in terms of best practice. ‘I would like to see a lot of promotion of the shortlisted titles, so that the writers can get a boost to sales and profile – more useful than a one-off gift of a few thousand dollars. Promotion is everything,’ she says.

Robyn Cadwallader. Photo: Supplied.

Robyn Cadwallader also champions the need for a more inclusive and comprehensive publicity campaign beyond a focus on just the winning title. ‘I don’t know any figures, but I assume that there is also huge benefit from the publicity and sales for the winner. Awards are so competitive that being listed needs to become, in itself, strong recognition, and a kind of prize. Given how difficult it is to choose the winner, I think awards need to provide a strong focus on longlisting, but especially shortlisting.’

Does spreading the prize money mean a dilution of the meaning of awards?

Although Rashida Murphy is supportive of money been divvied up among the finalists, she does qualify her statement. ‘Winning a one-off amount of, say, $60,000 is not an enormous amount of money for one writer, who’s worked probably five years or more to write that book, while holding down a job that pays a living wage. Sure, there should be more money in the pool, but it shouldn’t be taken away from the winner.’

Rashida Murphy. Photo: Supplied.

Former books editor of The Sydney Morning Herald, who has judged many a literary prize, Susan Wyndham, goes even further, saying, ‘Spreading the prize money is a bit like giving every child a prize in pass the parcel. It dilutes the meaning of winning and the writing time that substantial prize money buys.’ Though she adds, ‘However, it’s lovely when there’s a little extra for the finalists.’

Other writers are not so sure about her analogy, with Kirsty Murray stressing the arbitrary nature of awards: ‘Once you get to a strong shortlist, it’s often a flip of the coin who wins. Spreading the prize money doesn’t dilute the meaning, but illustrates the folly of assuming there is a clear winner when measuring complex art work. It’s not like a race where first over the line clearly wins. There is always an element of subjectivity.’

Meera Atkinson adds, ‘The argument that [offering money to the shortlisted authors] dilutes the meaning of winning might hold if all the books are very similar in terms of form/genre/style, but as they rarely are, I don’t see it that way. And in pass the parcel every kid in the room gets to play – loads of kids are cut out of the mix by the time it gets to a shortlist, and lots of very good books don’t even make those.’

For a broader perspective, there’s consensus of a need to support Australian writers in all stages of their writing practice, particularly those starting out. But when it comes to prize money, maybe some writers need more cash encouragement than others.

Micaela Sahhar wonders about the composition of shortlists and says, ‘Those that tend to have more established writers may not require the sharing, but shortlists that typically have first novels/emerging writers on them may be a great boost. The winner of the Stella could still get $35,000 if all the other shortlisted authors were given $5000, and while that may not let you write a book, it may let you choose a day less of paid employment for six months to help develop a work.’

Wholesale need for more prizes, grants and programs

Although $60,000 sounds like a nice big lump sum for the winner to walk away with, when you factor in the years of work to bring a book to fruition, it really isn’t a lot of money and at best represents a minimal yearly wage.

Lisa Tirreno tells ArtsHub, ‘I think there just needs to be way more prizes and programs and grants generally. Proper funding. [Winnings of] $60,000 would mean at least one person gets to write their next book. It’s both a horribly hard industry to make it in and incredibly important. We need to do better at finding some way to support people working in the Australian literary scene because it is of massive cultural value. I don’t think 60 people getting $1000 helps much of anything. That’s not helping establish 60 new writers.’

Finally, Di Cousens offers the reminder, ‘It’s not a great situation when people rely on prize money to live. After winning the Stella for Drop Bear, Evelyn Araluen said that she would now be able to afford to go to the dentist! We need a lot more creative grants for arts workers for time spent writing and creating, as well as more prizes once work is finished.’