What do artists do when the crowd isn’t looking?

Is it true that isolation and solitude have become unfavourable in artistic practice, whereas collaboration and visibility are the buzzwords of today’s arts scene? Or, in other words, is not having to work in solitude an indication of success?

This increasingly contested idea of the ‘lone artist’ is what curators Hannah Presley and Annika Aitken have identified and sought to reframe in Buxton Contemporary‘s latest exhibition, nightshifts. The group show looks not only at the meditative after-hours of creativity, but also how hyper-visibility can become counterproductive, and even threatening.

nightshifts draws together over 30 works from the University of Melbourne’s art collection, with commissioned works by Lisa Sammut and Dr Vicki Couzens in collaboration with Rob Bundle.

Presley says: ‘A discussion that I had with Annika when looking at the Buxton Collection is that we saw a lot of artists with solo studio practices. We started thinking about this beautiful alone time when artists are away from the public to be in their own head space, and how necessary that is.’

The exhibition features familiar names of celebrated artists, including Lindy Lee, Peter Booth, Mikala Dwyer, Tracey Moffatt, Ricky Swallow and more, but perhaps not the emblematic works that one may expect.

For example, Lee’s large-scale public commissions mean she often works with a group of studio assistants, but her earlier abstract painting Waves chatting to other waves (1996) exemplifies what began as a philosophical exploration of self, transcendence and Zen Buddhism.

Similarly with Booth, three small pieces from 1998-2000 capture a moody atmosphere and are rare works from his oeuvre that don’t feature a single human figure.

While nightshifts starts off with the more abstract and conceptual, there are also plenty of works that point to the human psyche, such as Tracey Moffatt’s Invocations #1 & #5 (2000) and Ricky Swallow’s Picture a Screaming Sculpture (2003). Dwyer’s sculptural installations are less figurative per se, but definitely capture some bodily qualities as well as ritualistic ones.

Installation view of ‘nightshifts’, Buxton Contemporary, the University of Melbourne. Photo: Christian Capurro.

The exhibition descends fully into the nocturnal with Sammut’s major commissions, How the earth will approach you and Full circle (ii) (both 2023). The larger-than-life glass mobiles accompanied by video and sound are inspired by astronomical diagrams to interrogate our relationship with the universe – sometimes self-centred but, at other times, distant and maybe reassuring.

Deep listening and ancestral knowledge sit at the heart of Couzens and Bundle’s collaborative video installation First Sound, First Light (2023) on level two. Video snippets of the artists, their family and community on Country create an immersive space, where sound travels through the provided seats in soothing vibrations.

Through these works, and many more, Presley and Aitken hope that Buxton’s institutional space becomes one of comfort and contemplation.

Nightshifts: labour and fragmented time

nightshifts is a poetic title in many ways, but to only see it in the shadow of artistic production runs the risk of perpetuating a romanticised view of creativity, inspiration and solitude.

Yet, Presley and Aitken haven’t missed a beat when it comes to the title’s connotations around class and labour. Who has to work nightshifts to make ends meet? Where are the spaces dedicated to after-hours labourers? These are the people that often have become invisible, in addition to facing higher mental and physical health risks in their work.

When it comes to the creative industries, the sector has also been widely advocating for proper compensation of artistic labour, which often happens in fragments of time outside of the nine-to-five. Sometimes artists are required to work after hours due to necessity, rather than out of a creative choice – they may also be a parent, a carer or a lecturer, for example.

Public programming running throughout the show’s six-month duration will activate the space and delve into some of these topics. In addition, Presley and Aitken have adopted an instalment approach to nightshifts‘ exhibition publication, which will take a similar form to zines to share a multitude of voices and be more responsive to different perceptions.

A selection of works in the show also offer a critical lens on idealised spaces and how they surveil labour and social interactions.

Callum Morton’s International Style (1999) and Farnshaven, Illinois (2001) offer direct commentary on architectural perfection versus social function. The Farnsworth House is a rural retreat designed by modernist architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in the late 1940s and regarded as the first house made of glass. But there’s a catch – the structure lacked basic necessities in favour of aesthetic perfection, which provoked (amid myriad other speculations) a controversial dispute between Mies van der Rohe and Edith Farnsworth during its construction.

In International Style, Morton’s 1:20 model is accompanied by a fictional soundtrack where a party inside the house descends into violence. Farnshaven, Illinois further repurposes the luxury retreat into a roadside 7-Eleven, where transparency and visibility is not only a strategy for marketing but also security.

Installation view of ‘nightshifts’, Buxton Contemporary, the University of Melbourne, 2023. Featuring Callum Morton, ‘Farnshaven, Illinois’ 2001, ‘International Style’ 1999 and Brent Harris, ‘Swamp 4’ and ‘7’ 2000 (back wall). Michael Buxton Collection, the University of Melbourne Art Collection. Photo: Christian Capurro.

Projected on a wall nearby is Laresa Kosloff’s Stock Exchange (1998), a video work that maps human movement onto the rigid geometries of Melbourne’s stock exchange building.

Increasingly, the exhibition itself is only one part of the whole experience, and the curators hope that nightshifts encourages multiple visits to Buxton. If ‘night’ is a metaphor for that quiet contemplation, then ‘shift’ is about that continual engagement, which will see the show constantly evolve for its audiences.

Both Aitken and Presley highlight their anticipation for the exhibition to evolve over time.

Aitken adds that nightshifts is designed to be open for visitors to draw out new connections. She says: ‘It’s not “the show opens tomorrow and that’s it” – we really wanted to push back against that. We’re not doing a traditional catalogue approach, it’s going to be responsive, along with our public and academic engagement programs over the next six months. The exhibition will continue to shift and evolve, which is quite exciting for us.’

nightshifts is on view at Buxton Contemporary from 26 May to 29 October; free.