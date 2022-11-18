More than a singular image: Womanhood through the work of four photographers

The narrative power of photography can never be underestimated. In a recent panel hosted by Head On Photo Festival, four diverse photographers discussed how they are using the lens to tell unfiltered stories of womanhood.

Protesting against beauty

It’s difficult to imagine the existence of gender segregation in the 21st century, but that’s what Iranian-Australian photographer Ramak Bamzar grew up with.

‘Living in Iran is an everyday struggle where the Islamic Republic ultimately controls women’s bodies and our speech,’ said Bamzar.

She revealed that many men and women in Iran still hold very traditional ideals of beauty and ’decency’, most straightforwardly portrayed through the hijab.

‘You often hear people say the hijab is part of Iranian culture. But no, it’s not. Mandatory hijab is not part of our culture and in the 21st century we have the right, as a woman, to say we don’t want it and to choose what we’re going to do with our bodies.’

Since moving to Australia in 2010, Bamzar’s photography and research have continued to examine what’s happening to women in Iran.

Iran’s morality police are a designed squad aimed at enforcing dress codes based on the interpretation of sharia by the country’s authorities.

22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested by the Guidance Patrol for not wearing her hijab correctly and died as a result of police brutality in September this year. Her death became the spark that ignited numerous protests across Iran in recent months.

There are many more tragic deaths that have not come to light. At the start of this month, Iran Human Rights reported that more than 300 people were killed by security forces during protests across the country.

With hijabs remaining mandatory for many Iranian women, their faces became their most important asset when striving to meet the beauty standards, leading to a rise in plastic surgery.

In the series Moustachioed Women and Rhinoplastic Girls, Bamzar portrays historical and contemporary generations of Iranian women through staged photography in order to contrast how notions of beauty have changed according to the desires of men. Her research found that in the 19th century, Iranian women actually gained weight and became moustachioed, reflecting popular desires of the male gaze at the time.

She explained: ‘One thing that I really like to play with in my work is a relativity of beauty. What’s beauty, who is saying this or that is beautiful?’

Diversifying the notion of womanhood to normalise our differences

With a background in journalism, UK-based Indian-born photographer Sujata Setia used her practice to investigate the evolving notion of womanhood, one that is no longer tied with beauty.

Recognising this ’growing unrest towards this bucolic definition of both the term “womanhood” and beauty itself,’ Setia found hope in the fact that these terms are, just like everything else, subject to evolution.

‘The evolution of my practice over the years can be described as me being an artist who started off by inventing my own intellectual world … I’m a survivor of child sexual abuse and I’ve grown up with domestic violence in my house. I created this idealised version of the world but losing my mother three years ago forced me into breaking out of that utopian universe. My practice now is a more realistic representation of life, sometimes it’s so realistic that it makes the view uncomfortable,’ Setia said.

This unrest is intentional, she continued, which aims to evoke empathy from the viewers and encourage a change of perspective.

She added: ’I do not, as an artist, have the luxury of creating allegorical work … I cannot create art which is just made for galleries. I need to make it for the consumption of those people who are genuinely going to bring about that change in their perspective.’

Sujata Setia, Catrin, 2021. Image: courtesy of the artist.

Those whom Setia have worked with include 96% burn survivor Catrin, 18-year-old Hannah, who has Hay-Wells Syndrome, and Ashely, who was born with the lower part of her right arm missing but is now a successful model and advocate.

’The idea is really to showcase how important it is to bring greater inclusivity and normalise differences, in a way where people no longer feel uncomfortable accepting who they are, and are not made uncomfortable being present in their own bodies,’ said.

Collaboration and trust is key in Setia’s practice, where sensitivity is required to not overstep the line into ’inspirational porn’.

How family documentation can inform professional practice

New York-based photographer Aline Smithson said: ’Many women came to photography as they assume the role of the family documentarian. I began to investigate the worlds of play and costumes, and the ideas of childhood and motherhood.’

Aline Smithson, Arrangement in Green and Black, Portraits of the Photographer’s Mother. Image: courtesy the artist.

Inspired by the work of American painter James Abbott McNeill Whistler, specifically the 1871 Arrangement in Grey and Black No. 1 (Whistler’s Mother), Smithson invited her own 85-year-old mother to be the subject of her staged photographs.

Smithson continued: ’I decided to explore this Whistler painting through humour, and the connections between the wardrobe and the props. I also looked at this series as a way to utilise all the things that I love doing: spending time with my proper yet hilarious mother, going to garage sales, looking for props, styling sets, taking photographs and ultimately painting them.

‘My mother was a willing model but she couldn’t understand why anyone would be interested in seeing her dressed up as Elvis or wearing a bathing suit.

‘[But] it allowed me to spend time with my mother. The series took two years and then another six months to paint all the images. My mother passed away during this time, she never saw the series painted or out in the world but I’m so grateful to have had this time at the end of my mother’s life to do something that was fun, humorous and collaborative.’

After her mother passed away, Smithson continued to direct her lens towards capturing children, women and young women. She continued: ’I used to be a fashion editor and I really feel like women see their sitters differently than male photographers. I also see myself in every portrait that I take.

‘For me, making portraits is a collaborative process where the experience becomes a two way gaze – both the subject and I reveal ourselves to each other,’ Smithson added.

In many ways, Smithson’s work also draws on notions of the home as a place of trust, intimacy and comfort. She said in this space, ’my sitters trust in my desire to present them with dignity or with humour, but always in a way that celebrates who they are.’

The messier side of motherhood

‘Sometimes, I guess motherhood means that you’re sleeping on the edge of a cliff,’ said Mikaela Martin as she showed a photo which her husband took of Martin in a position that is just about to tip from bed to floor, with her two daughters sprawled across the mattress.

‘I wanted to make honest images of motherhood and family life because I wasn’t seeing it,’ Martin said.

Mikaela Martin, Mother Dirt, part of the series Good Lord, leave your Mother alone. Image: courtesy of the artist and Head On Photo Festival.

The work signals a time where Martin, a self-taught Australian photographer based in South Florida, was struggling to find balance in her role as an artist and as a mother. Another shows an old shopping list on Martin’s phone, containing a mixed bag of diapers, wipes, eyeshadow and knife – in Martin’s words, something that aligns with many of her works, ‘something ordinary, something shiny and something foreboding’.

She continued: ‘I’ve always been a stay-at-home mum. I make my art and sell it when I can, and always with my kids at my ankles and my knees while doing so.

‘I wanted to share these images because I wasn’t seeing my experience of motherhood being represented around me, and it really set me on this new path in photography. I wanted to make honest images of motherhood and family life because I wasn’t seeing it.’

Soon, Martin found that she was not alone in this desire to show the raw and unfiltered aspects of motherhood. In 2018, Martin started working alongside a community of documentary family photographers who approached the subject with a sense of ‘unguarded honesty,’ she said.

Working together with Australian photographer Rowena Meadows, Martin presented a series of portraits I Found A Window In the Wall that ‘are distress signals, as much as they are postcards to a friend’.

She continued: ‘We started making these self-portraits wearing matching pink bridesmaids dresses that I had found in an op-shop in New York. After a while we realised that there was something else happening, like this pink dress was giving us permission to delve into girlhood, or just a more imaginative place to escape to.’

Good Lord, leave your Mother alone came out of a sense of heightened distress that many mothers felt during COVID, which actually became a creative turning point for Martin.

‘I remember there was actually a primal scream hotline for moms so they could just call and let it all out … The extra significance for me was that I feel like my husband finally got it; he finally saw what I had been experiencing because he was at home all the time.

‘For years I’ve been sending him videos of the kids having meltdowns, screaming, and we’d laugh at these videos now but I think underneath I was probably trying to signal to him that I wasn’t always coping,’ Martin shared.

These images materialise the emotional burden that many mothers carry to meet the needs of their children, and often there is not enough recognition or relief awarded for these struggles; sometimes they are not even talked about.

‘All this belongs in therapy, but I think it also belongs in my work, which happens to be great therapy … The act of making these images, just like putting on a pink dress with another mother, gave me a room of one’s own, it gave me the alone time that I so craved,’ Martin said.

Narratives of Womanhood was a panel presented as part of Head On Photo Festival on 5 November; ArtsHub attended the talk virtually.