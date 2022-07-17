Meet MAGNT’s new Director

Adam Worrall, the new Director of the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory (MAGNT) is just days into his new role, but speaking with ArtsHub it feels like he is already at ease in his new home of Darwin ­– the city he moved to from Melbourne to take up the position.

‘I can’t think of a better place to be at the moment,’ he told ArtsHub. ‘Darwin is buzzing.’

Worrall is excited to be leading MAGNT through a growth period. ‘We have a new art gallery that’s being developed in State Square, which is between the middle of Darwin city and the new Waterfront Precinct,’ he said.

‘So hopefully in two years’ time there will be a building there that will allow us to showcase the amazing collection that this institution has.’

He is also optimistic about the upcoming refurbishment of MAGNT’s main site at Bullocky Point, which he said ‘will covert that [building] into the social history, natural history and cultural institution that it should be.’

Uniquely positioned for the role

Worrall comes to the job – his first leading a major institution – after many years working in senior positions at some of the country’s most prestigious State galleries.

He held a senior executive position at the WA Museum before joining the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) for an impressive 19 year tenure, becoming Assistant Director Exhibitions and Collections before leaving the gallery in early 2020.

During his time at the NGA, Worrall was responsible for blockbuster exhibitions such as Masterpieces from Paris (a record-breaking exhibition), James Turrell Retrospective, and Cartier: The Exhibition.

He puts these achievements down to several factors, including the mentorship he received over the years from Gallery Directors including Gerard Vaughan (Director of the NGV from 1999 – 2012) and Ron Radford (Director of the NGA from 2004 – 2014).

‘I learnt so much from these incredibly generous Directors and real leaders in the field,’ he said, adding that one of his first arts roles was thanks to the late James Mollison (founding Director of the NGA, and NGV Director, 1990 – 1995) who took a chance on the then early-career professional.

‘I started on a three month contract at the NGV as an Exhibition Designer,’ Worrall explained. ‘Then James Mollison gave me an amazing opportunity where I was only a 25-year-old to be head of Exhibition Design.

‘He mentored me really carefully about what he valued in exhibition design and exhibition management,’ Worrall added.

MAGNT’s First Nations collections and cultural repatriation work

In terms of what Worrall hopes to achieve at MAGNT’s helm, while it’s very early days, he says the Gallery and Museum’s Indigenous collections and the work it does to support Indigenous artists is extremely important to him.

‘The National Indigenous Art Awards that will open here in about four weeks’ time is a project I’ve watched with great admiration or a long time,’ he said, recalling a recent conversation with writer and curator Hettie Perkins that reminded him of the impact of the Awards on Indigenous artists and communities.

‘Hearing her talk about the [NATSIAA] Awards – she talked about the power of representation, and the power of providing a voice, and the pride that builds in people – which has an enormous positive impact,’ he said.

‘You don’t realise how important representation is until you experience it and realise you’ve been missing it your whole life.

‘So I want to make sure we can have the most impact we possibly can, on every person that engages with us,’ he said.

Worrall also expressed his high regard for the Museum’s strong relationships with Indigenous communities in the region.

‘I think we probably have the closest relationships [of any State institution] with [Indigenous] communities in this country,’ he said.

‘The Territory is home to so many of our First Nations artists and their communities, and our team here has longstanding relationships with those artists, and they are trusted.’

Worrall believes these ongoing relationships, and the Museum’s long track record in Aboriginal heritage work over the past 30-plus years – including oversight of the Chaloupka Rock Art Archive and the Strehlow Research Centre – means MAGNT is also well placed to contribute in the area of cultural repatriation.

‘There is so much work there to be done,’ Worrall said, adding that the Museum’s current focus was on making sure any Aboriginal heritage material coming back from international and local collections (both public and private) can be returned to a safe location.

‘Then we can start the difficult task of trying to locate the right place and the right people for this material to be returned to,’ he said.

‘Having said that, there is a lot of material that doesn’t have any provenance, and so there are massive questions about what should happen to that type of material, because there is so little information about it, other than “it came from the Northern Territory”.’

In light of the complex nature and vast scope of this work, Worrall said the Museum was currently recruiting a number of key positions in the area of Aboriginal Heritage, which is a space that engages approximately 15% of its workforce already.

‘We are building up that part of the Museum’s staffing quite significantly and we have made a lot of new appointments,’ he said.

‘We’re also having a lot of talks with the Federal and local Territory governments looking at how we can help in the area of cultural repatriation, because at the moment there’s a lot of material coming back and we don’t a solution for it.

‘It’s a big issue,’ Worrall concluded. ‘And we [at MAGNT] have an important role to play in that process.’