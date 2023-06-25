Leading The Substation into its ‘teenage years’

The Substation is situated in the heart of Melbourne’s westside creative neighbourhood. Built over a century ago but falling into disrepair before its restoration and adaptation for creative use, the impressive historic infrastructure has hosted an array of contemporary and experimental artistic practices since it reopened in 2008.

Over the past seven years, however, the Substation has undergone major transformations, both operationally and structurally. In many ways, it’s still in this period of transition.

Current CEO Nuala Furtado commenced her role at The Substation in January this year, bringing with her over 10 years of experience supporting emerging artists and presenting ambitious projects. She sees the responsibility of her tenure as ‘pushing The Substation into its teenage years’.

Furtado tells ArtsHub: ‘One of the priorities that I’ve been set is to write the new strategic plan for The Substation and think about what that means for the next iteration of our vision.

‘The newly instated Curatorium model will allow us to pursue a leadership structure that is collaborative and help us to achieve three key things that mirror our contemporary society: it’s dedicated to the diversity of our local community, it ensures that we are truly multi-art form, and it allows us to be collaborative and experimental in our structure and governance approach.’

The Substation’s current Curatorium, previously piloted as the Curators-at-Large, include Vietnamese-Australian artist and curator, Phuong Ngo; Hong Kong-born artist, curator and producer Nikki Lam; director, dramaturg and lighting designer Emma Valente; and Meanjin/Brisbane-based composer, artist and curator Lawrence English.

There are also several resident artists and arts organisations who are creating new work and developing ideas at The Substation, including Western Edge, Australian Art Orchestra, Melanie Lane, The Rabble and more.

Read: Arts alliance aims to reconnect community

This level of creativity that sits within The Substation also points to its significance of being more than a venue, Furtado continues: ‘It’s the works that are made here, that make The Substation. They are specific to this space and artists ideas really shift and morph with what the space can offer, which I think really highlights what the mission and vision for The Substation is, particularly regarding the invitation to experiment.’

What will the next five years look like for The Substation?

Furtado is currently working on The Substation’s 2025-2028 strategic plan, and the items on her agenda include environmental sustainability, and community and international engagement.

Guiding the organisation towards being climate neutral will be a priority. ‘This includes embedding that conversation in the thinking, but also the practical elements, such as talking about how we manage waste,’ says Furtado. ‘But what I’m also really interested in is this intergenerational conversation around climate grief and action.’

In some ways, the scope of The Substation will also expand with these conversations. Furtado is looking to reflect and foster the diverse community of Melbourne’s west, but also casting The Substation’s gaze towards engaging with the Asia Pacific and beyond.

Nuala Furtado, CEO of The Substation. Image: Supplied.

She continues: ‘The Substation’s location is key to who we are, and I think it has this beautiful and unique ability to listen to and reflect the political and social dialogues that are happening here, while supporting artists to tell their stories to a more global audience, who are also perhaps engaging in similar political and social commentary.’

Community engagement is core to many arts organisations in Melbourne’s west, which has a fast growing population that sits across over 130 cultural groups and 150 languages. The Substation is part of the Arts West alliance, alongside committee members including Arts Gen, Footscray Community Arts, Women’s Circus and more. This alliance is not just about bringing organisations together, it’s also about ensuring that they are reaching audiences and advocating for participation from all corners of the west.

Having moved from Sydney to Melbourne for the gig, Furtado says she’s already taken on board some big lessons on the job. ‘I’m really learning to listen and understand the community,’ she says. ‘It has allowed me to know what to bed down and what can actually remain fluid for experimenting. That’s key to both my leadership and also to The Substation’s vision moving forward.’

This flexibility and fluidity will sometimes mean that timelines are not linear, but for Furtado it’s a critical mechanism to establish the identity of The Substation going forward. She adds: ‘It’s always that tricky balance between what the original vision was and what external stakeholders require, but also giving the space, time and care to the projects and the artists. When we talk about undertaking an experiment, it’s giving people the ability to try, succeed or fail.’

EOIs (expressions of interest) for 2024 resident artists recently opened, inviting a range of cross-disciplinary creatives to embark on a two-year tenure at The Substation. An information session with former resident artists and Curatorium members Phuong Ngo and Emma Valente will be held on 26 June from 6-7pm over Zoom.

It’s an opportunity to delve deeply into individual practices, but also look at the future of The Substation as a community of creatives, ‘so stay tuned!’ Furtado concludes.