Impediments to loaning artworks? Understand the new $11.8M pathway

On 30 January 2023, the Federal Government released the long-awaited National Cultural Policy. Within its pages was the Action proposing long-term loans from the National Collection:

‘Provide $11.8 million to share the National Collection by establishing a program of long-term loans of works from the National Gallery of Australia’s Collection to regional and suburban cultural institutions across Australia.‘ (Revive, page 104)

What felt like a very long-in-coming initiative, strangely also felt a little premature (in terms of detail) when it was announced, bundled up in the National Cultural Policy revelation. While the news was welcomed, since then the sector has grown restless to learn what this promise may mean to them.

As a result, it has turned to its knowledge of the National Gallery’s current Loans Agreement Scheme to shape expectations of this new program. ArtsHub writer Jo Pickup captured some of those concerns last week, largely over potential inequality caused by infrastructure shortfalls, which may mean that some galleries just aren’t up to the mark to receive artworks from the National Collection.

National Gallery of Australia Director Nick Mitzevich has offered some clarity around the scheme – starting with calling it a ‘partnership initiative’ rather than a loan scheme – and has unravelled some of the concerns raised.

‘You don’t want to add something new if you’re not expanding inclusion,’ Mitzevich says of the initiative. ‘The principles of the program are to work with as many people and as many institutions as possible to share the National Collection, and I want to make sure that people don’t miss out.’

Sounds great, but how can that be a reality?

Divvying up the dosh

While it’s still being worked out how that $11.8 million will land into line items on a spreadsheet, Mitzevich confirms that the money can be thought of as having two parts.

‘One part is to actually get the artworks out of the door of the building – so everything that involves getting the work to the partner organisation, such as crating, freighting, conservation reports, full insurance cover. And the other part is to get those artworks to the people – preparing the material for display, labels, education support.’

He adds that the only cost to a partner institution will be the public programs they choose to present. ‘And if an institution doesn’t have an education department, or a learning coordinator, we will give them the support and materials they need, using the resources that the National Gallery has.’

Just how inclusive is it?

For two decades now, Australia has been in a cultural infrastructure boom, which has meant that some galleries have sped ahead in their infrastructure journey. However, others have struggled to meet their needs and dreams with new builds or much needed refurbishments.

Mitzevich says that the new partnership program was not borne out of the Cultural Policy, but has ‘really been driven by the fact that, over the last 20 years, regional infrastructure has improved enormously’. Parallel to this, museums globally have had to become more accountable in their programming and inclusive practices.

While the infrastructure boom has allowed greater access to loans, Mitzevich acknowledges not all have benefited from this. ‘Rather than exclude participation, we want participation into the program to be more inclusive than our existing programs, so the National Gallery will help institutions in different ways, where our standard loans process perhaps eliminated some spaces due to their resources and conditions – we are creating new pathways for engagement.’

He used the example of the National Gallery of London, which sent a fragile 15th century panel painting by Gentileschi all around the country, ‘to a prison, a social community centre, a doctor’s office’.

‘We can make sure that we can lend the National Collection to galleries that may have inconsistent levels of security, or temperature controls,’ he adds.

The National Gallery of London’s Gentileschi toured in a secure, environmentally-controlled case. ‘There are ways that we can make sure that everyone can participate in this program,’ Mitzevich says.

While the NGA is still considering how it may make ‘hero artworks’ available under the loan program, Mitzevich adds that the tour of Patricia Piccinini’s Skywhales and their touring Art Cases (designed for people to handle the artworks at schools, community centres and aged care facilities) are both in high demand and on high rotation around regional Australia.

He also makes the point that there are over 155,000 artworks in the National Collection, which equates to 155,000 opportunities for loans. Obviously, some of those artworks sit in a high-security tier, but it should be remembered the range of invigilation and security conditions is broad and nuanced.

‘If galleries don’t have the levels of security or invigilation for a certain work, there’ll be other works made available to them for loan,’ he says. ‘There are two approaches: one is to make sure that the artworks provided don’t have that high level of need, and second, we can assist galleries in what they may need to increase their own facilities by helping them lobby their local councils. And we can be the catalyst to help improve their environmental conditions or their security conditions.’

While galleries in remote, regional and suburban areas will be a priority, Mitzevich says they are also open to working with areas that don’t have a gallery. ‘What we don’t want to do is parachute into those towns. We’ve learned with Skywhales that it’s always good to have an anchor institution. So, for example, in Western Australia, in the Northern Territory and in Tasmania where the regional gallery network is not as established as other states, we will work with the galleries that are there to identify communities that we may be able to work with to give that extended reach.’

Consultation and launch

The new scheme is set to launch on 1 July 2023, with an EOI (Expressions of Interest) process for the whole four years.

‘Essentially the money doesn’t start until 1 July. First, we have to recruit people to work on the program – to liaise with galleries across the country, and then additional people to pack and freight the artworks,’ explains Mitzevich.

He continues that the Gallery will start with a number of pilot examples for the program, but emphasises that by launching the EOI process in July, everyone will be on equal footing to have time to think about what they may want to have on loan.

‘People can think about the bigger picture and prepare. They may say, “Oh, we really want something in 2025 because this is an important date in our calendar.” Galleries have long lead times with their programs. So we see this as ramping up, rather than being a splash,’ explains Mitzevich.

‘You’ll see the bulk of things starting to go out in 2024, and it really unfolding during 2025-27,’ he adds.

‘There’ll be an internal committee, which will look at the curatorial reasons behind the EOI, and also make sure that the works are purposeful in how they will be put to work. What we don’t want is just to have the claims for no good reason,’ Mitzevich explains to ArtsHub.

All of this is still shaping up, he adds. ‘We’ve spoken to about 4000 people, either directly or indirectly, over the past 18 months, when we have gone to various locations for our touring exhibitions program, and our curators or visiting staff have had an opportunity to chat to people and ask them what they want when working with the National Collection.’

Mitzevich says this casual consulting has also occurred in places that don’t have a gallery, when they have been host to the Skywhales, for example.

He notes that while the EOIs will be processed in order of receipt, the National Gallery will regularly do ‘an audit to make sure that the Collection is spread across the country’.

‘In each given year, when we fulfil 40% of the loans that can go out, we will have an audit to ensure we are being as inclusive as the program aims to be, and we can adjust if needed to be true to the principles of the funding.’

How do I find what is relevant in the collection?

The majority of the National Collection (99.3%) is online. This is the obvious first port of call. It will also record the condition of the artwork on that platform, so institutions have a ‘good idea of what they can borrow, and what they can’t,’ says Mitzevich.

That’s easy if you know what you are looking for, but what if you don’t know what may be relevant to your organisation among those 55,000 items?

Mitzevich says the Gallery will have curatorial support to help direct people in their search. ‘So there are a couple of different pathways people can take – a gallery that has a strong curatorial department of staff and existing registration and security, they will be fast-tracked through the process. But a gallery that has one or two staff, that isn’t really sure what they can borrow, we will have a different path for them. And for me, it’s very much about trying to make sure that this program can be inclusive to lots of different institutions.

‘It doesn’t mean putting the Collection at risk; it means that there are different things that we’ve put in place for those institutions. We’ve got quite an extended period to scope those sorts of things out, and the National Collection has a lot of depth.’

Mitzevich says the advantage of time also means that having longer loan period allows institutions to invest in learning and public programs to really bring a connection for those local communities.

He concludes: ‘It’s a really important part of my leadership to be able to put the Collection to work, and to really democratise the Collection, and get it out there without putting it at risk – to make those community connections with the Collection, regardless of where people live – that is the number one priority of the National Gallery.’

More details will be released in June 2023.