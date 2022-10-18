How the arts can move forward with ‘care’

The Latin word for care, curā, forms the basis of ‘curating’ – the caring of objects that is foundational in Western museum practice. Recently a forum centred on this idea of care at the Ian Potter Museum of Art suggested that it’s time we extend this care to artists and the broader community.

Jo Caust, Principal Fellow, School of Culture and Communication, raised an alarm bell on our current systems of value towards the arts. ‘What I’m really conscious of is that art and artists surround us but we don’t actually value either the practice or the artists significantly enough,’ she said.

‘People acknowledge how important artists are, but there is very limited action in terms of looking after artists and caring for them.’

This is reflected in the alarmingly low income that many artists earn from actual creative work, and the number of grants given to individual artists, which have continually decreased in recent years. ‘Artist’ is still not recognised as an occupation by Centrelink.

This is even more shocking when taking into account Australia’s overall wealth, said Caust.

‘Australia ranks first internationally for medium wealth per adult, which is extraordinary, but at the same time we’re only ranked 23 out of 34 OECD countries in terms of our cultural expenditure.’

Read: Global report takes pulse on Creative Industries

She quoted a recent UNESCO Study that revealed ’at the root of this crisis of sustainability is the continued invisibility of cultural work as labour’.

Alongside the need to have cultural work recognised as a profession, Caust joins many others in urging the need for a Universal Basic Income (UBI) for artists, using examples from Ireland, the US and Germany as points of reference.

Germany injected $50 billion into the arts sector in early 2020 as the pandemic hit, particularly targeting individual artists.

‘Being an artist is something you can be registered as in Germany, so it’s just a very different attitude,’ said Caust. ’It’s an attitude of respect and care.’

Her three suggestions come down to acknowledging artists as professional workers, increasing funding for individuals and the backing of institutional support such as reinstating artist residencies at universities.

Caust concluded that apart from the capacity to work and a dedicated working space for artists, the need to be acknowledged and appreciated for their work is critical.

So can Australia afford this? Absolutely, said Caust. ’If we bought 20 fewer tanks, we will be able to provide UBI (universal basic income) for 10,000 artists.’

But as Dr Ryan Jefferies, who moderated the panel suggested, the decision to care for artists comes down to political will and, as another member of the audience added, political courage.

From caring for objects to caring for community

Artists Victoria Pham and James Nguyen, both identifying with the Vietnamese diaspora, talked about a project that took them to consider ’destruction as conservation’ and what it means to care for objects outside of the Western museum canon.

Through the process of self-repatriation of an ancient Đông Sơn drum and sounding the instrument that is often kept behind glass in many collecting institutions, the alternative idea of ‘rematriation’ arose as a way to reconsider what caring for objects and culture means.

Considering an object’s journey from one that needs to be ’in perfect conservation condition’ and ’protected’ to being one that can be played by all members of the community, Pham and Nguyen began this journey of playing and sharing the sound of the Đông Sơn drum, which may ultimately end in its destruction, but knowledge and lived experience will be passed on.

Pham said that ’rematriation is not just about the physical return of an object, but the care of this physical object being in its essence’.

This alternative model of care also extends the object’s life into the contemporary and offers communities a chance to interact with it.

Nguyen added: ’The idea is that these instruments aren’t the kind of old ancient things that happened 3000 years ago. They are living, and we have a responsibility and a form of care to create knowledge, connection and joy with that use.’

Also working closely with community is Arts Gen, a space platforming art and wellbeing through socially engaged practices that sits within COHEALTH.

Co-Directors Tania Cañas and Priya Pavri talked about care as a process of negotiation.

One of the projects typifying the role Arts Gen and artists play in collective care is Practising Utopias, developed during 2020.

Pavri quoted one of the participants of the project, Bigoa Chuol, in saying: ‘For me, a lot of this [project] has to do with unlearning capitalism – which is so hard because we live in it – and just learning the fact that what is valuable about me is not just my output.

‘While I can take pride in the work that I do, care about the work that I do and care about the people that I work with, this is not the extent of my work as a human. I think the key word is practice – practising rest and trying the different ways to reorientate.’

Cañas added: ’The arts world often feels – with the introduction of neoliberal policies and obsession with outcomes and audience numbers – like a sector that’s been competing with itself for limited resources and cultural value, which leads to hyper-individualised and competitive subjects who primarily look out for [them]selves. Our communities become commodities that rise and fall with value, trends and challenges.

‘As an arts organisation or studio of creative practice as care practice, it’s our responsibility to cultivate shared resources on an equitable basis.’

Pavri added that this idea of ‘care as practice’ also opens up the opportunity for pluralities.

She said: ‘We need to start thinking about care as a model that enables a multitude of cares and, importantly, something that we think of as insourcing rather than outsourcing.’

This includes aspects of co-design and how the organisation is structured to reflect – and reflect upon – what is important to artists and communities.

Care, similar to community, comes with a whole set of assumptions. That’s why we look to reframe care as practice, as process and as negotiation. Priya Pavri, Arts Gen

’A caring state is one that provides conditions for allowing tension, disagreements and ambivalences to emerge. This encourages deliberation and concerted action,’ said Pavri.

’I think being situated in a creative organisation really centres imagination and its role in care practices in continuing to pursue and open up what the plurality of care practices could be,’ concluded Pavri.

CARE: Interdisciplinary Forum was held at the Ian Potter Centre of Art, an annual series presented by The University of Melbourne’s Museums and Collections Department.