Ghostwriting: what happens behind the cover?

What exactly is ghostwriting? What are the challenges and nuances of writing on behalf of someone else? ArtsHub speaks to two ghostwriters to demystify the craft of this specialised form of writing – a kind of surrogate authorship – and to clarify some of its more opaque elements.

Sure, we all know that old adage about never judging a book by its cover… well, sometimes you also shouldn’t judge a book by the name of the writer affixed to the front.



Carrie Hutchinson is a writer and editor who’s worked across many different publications, but has been involved in ghostwriting 15 books, ranging from celebrity memoirs to home design. Most of her projects were with people in the public eye known for skills outside writing.

Di Websdale-Morrissey has been involved in ghostwriting two already published projects, with a third on hold and another in transit.

Carrie Hutchinson

Hutchinson first started out as a ghostwriter when contacted by a publisher to help with Richard Wilkins’s book Black Ties, Red Carpets, Green Rooms (2011) (BTRCGR). She recalls this experience as being her favourite. ‘Richard was really engaged and would think about each story he wanted to tell before each of our phone catch-ups. It took us a little while to get it all down because of his hectic schedule, but the result was excellent.’

Other experiences were less than ideal. Hutchinson tells ArtsHub: ‘Sometimes it’s like getting blood from a stone. One of my “subjects” died a week after I signed the contract, so I had to piece together his life story from a half-written manuscript, lots of notes, research and the memories of friends.’

What are some of the misconceptions about it?

‘People think ghostwriting is spending months and months with someone famous and learning about all their deep, dark secrets, but nine times out of 10 it’s trying to extract info from a celebrity gardener for their How to Make Your Garden Great Again book while they’re doing their best to ghost you.’ Carrie Hutchinson

‘Oh, and that you’re going to be JR Moehringer and get paid $1 million to help a wronged royal write his story (Spare). The most I’ve ever been paid is $15,000 for a book, although I know you can earn significantly more if you find the subjects, work on proposals with them and pitch publishers. That’s a lot of work though, with no guarantee of any return.’

Websdale-Morrissey adds: ‘Some people may think that they are free to tell people about their role, but unless you have an agreement with the “author” then after you have done your job, you must disappear like a ghost – hence the name. On one occasion, when asked by a major company to write their history, I needed proof of all my publishing experience, so asked authors I’d ghosted for a letter addressed to the relevant person at the company saying that I had been the writer. They did this for me and I got the job.’

Were there any tricky instances in the collaborative process during any of these books?

‘I’ve had a few projects that went nowhere because a celebrity thought they wanted to tell all, then changed their mind when they realised it may have implications for their career or reputation,’ says Hutchinson. ‘Mostly though, the biggest problem is getting people to make time so you can talk them through what they need to tell you to get a project done.’

Is your name on the cover of these books?

‘Richard (Wilkins) wanted my name on the cover of BTRCGR, but the publisher wouldn’t allow it. My name is on the title page though: Richard Wilkins with Carrie Hutchinson.

‘My name’s on the cover of Always Say Yes (David Scott with Carrie Hutchinson), which was the manuscript I pulled together after David died.

‘Nearly all the others, I’ve been acknowledged on the “Thank You” page, sometimes more effusively than others. On about two occasions, I haven’t been mentioned anywhere. But it doesn’t worry me.’

Di Websdale-Morrissey

Websdale-Morrissey points out, ‘My name was not on the cover and nor would I expect it to be if I was a ghost writer. In the first one I was in the acknowledgements having “helped with the book”, which was deliberately vague and could have meant that I had simply made the tea and stroked his ego, but in the second I was acknowledged as having brought my writing skills to the project, which again did not mean that I had written it, but could have meant that I advised. I was happy enough with that.’

What advice would they offer to budding ghostwriters?

Aside from the ability to research and contextualise material, Websdale-Morrissey’s advice for new ghostwriters is to build on experience and on the job learning. There are other possible prerequisites she recommends, including ‘the ability to listen carefully to the “author” to hear the voice, the emphases and the things they don’t elaborate on’.

‘You may need to prod at something they are holding back. You may not include it, but you probably need to know what it is and why it needs to be omitted.

‘Patience – people often don’t understand publishing so they will want to include or exclude material contrary to the needs of the work. Also, when I’m working on a book, it is my employment, so I need to keep things flowing, whereas authors can be very vague and patchy with their input.’

She also advises a meeting in person before signing off on a project, because it’s important to ‘see all the nonverbal cues, hear voice inflections etc, determine the likely dimensions of the project and to get a sense whether this person would be good to work with. In that meeting we discuss many of the project’s aspects and how we may work together. If I determine that this work is not likely to find a publisher, I am very upfront about it’.

Having a (electronic) paper trail is highly recommended. Websdale-Morrissey elaborates with vehemence: ‘Get everything in writing! I write everything we discussed in point form and send the prospective client an email asking them to check that this accurately reflects our conversation. You at least have proof if something goes wrong at a later date. The contract should set out the expectations of both parties, such as the regularity of communication, what you expect from them regarding feedback on the sections you send, deadlines etc.’

She also advises a spot of self-contemplation before beginning a job: ‘Know why you’re taking on a project – for the money? Because you feel strongly about the subject? Because you want the experience? The reason will colour your approach to the writing and may mean that you will be willing to work for less to secure the job.’

Hutchinson puts forward patience and persistence as two of the most crucial criteria for a successful ghostwriter. ‘Just because people have a signed contract, it doesn’t mean they’re particularly committed to seeing the book happen. Unfortunately, it’s the writer getting stink eye from the publisher if the manuscript is running late.’

And apart from excellent writing skills, she recommends potential ghostwriters have a sense of humour ‘because they are definitely going to need it’.

Both Hutchinson and Websdale-Morrissey agree that discretion is expected as a ghost. It’s not a job for those seeking fame or money. Tasked with telling someone else’s story ‘there’s no room for ego when you’re ghostwriting’.