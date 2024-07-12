From cyclone tragedy to cultural celebration: Darwin Festival celebrates 45 years

In the early hours of Christmas Day, 1974, Darwin was struck by Cyclone Tracy, a Category Four tropical cyclone which claimed 66 lives and devastated 80% of the city.

That tragic anniversary will soon be honoured in Vital Forces, a new orchestral work composed by multi-instrumentalist and music educator Netanela Mizrahi in collaboration with Larrakia Senior Elder Dr Aunty Bilawara Lee, which will have its world premiere at this year’s Darwin Festival, performed by Darwin Symphony Orchestra (DSO).

‘There’s a lot of talk and a lot of plans for this year around that anniversary, but I think this will be one of the most special things to commemorate it,’ says Kate Fell, the Artistic Director of Darwin Festival.

‘I think through Netanela Mizrahi’s music and through the words and stories of Aunty Bilawara Lee, it’s going to be stunning. And of course the musicians are all very talented, but there’s also a real heart and soul when you watch the DSO, just by the nature of who they are and how they come together and the way they’re conducted. So I think it’s going to be a really beautiful event.’

Modern Darwin has very much grown out of the destruction wrought by Cyclone Tracy, Fell continues.

‘The whole of Darwin changed because of it. The Festival came out of that, Brown‘s Mart [Theatre] too – all these things happened post that event through the rebuilding of the city, and using art and culture to rebuild the city was really a part of that plan as well,’ she tells ArtsHub.

This year’s Darwin Festival is Fell’s second as Artistic Director, and the Festival program very much reflects her deepening connection with the city and its people.

‘Darwin’s a very unique place, and it takes time to get to know it and the people; to get to know the rhythms and the seasons of Darwin. A lot of my first Festival [in 2023] was trusting my instincts. I think I got a lot of them right? But what’s been great this year is to deepen my knowledge of the place, the people and the artists – and having a lot more conversations with audiences – so a better sense of the experience that people are looking for,’ says Fell.

Home to an estimated population of over 148,000, Darwin is a relatively small city, and Fell is no stranger to people stopping her in the supermarket to talk about her programs, something she describes as ‘a lovely part of the job’.

Fell continues, ‘What I love about Darwin, actually, is that people know and love the Festival. It’s a very special part of being the Festival Director here – there’s a real investment in the Festival itself, which is 45 years old this year.’

45th Darwin Festival highlights

Darwin’s rich contemporary arts ecology – and the way it reflects and celebrates the city’s unique cultural make-up – is powerfully reflected in the 2024 Darwin Festival program, which features several other world premieres by Northen Territory companies and artists.

These include Rosealee Pearson’s Song Spirals, a First Nations dance event based on the award-winning book of the same name, and which promises to transport audiences to the heart of Yolŋu Country; POD, an interactive adventure for all ages honouring the seven Larrakia seasons; and Cloud Split, an intimate new work by Tracks Dance Company.

Unlike many previous Tracks Dance works, which are often performed in site-specific locations and feature dozens of dancers, both professional and members of diverse communities, Cloud Split – described as an ode to the sky – features just two dancers and is being staged in the Tracks studio, located downstairs from the Darwin Festival office.

‘Jess Devereux is the choreographer and James Mangohig is making a new score [for the piece] and he said he’s really pushing the form from what he’s ever done before,’ explains Fell. ‘There are two dancers, Steph Spillett and Kelly Beneforti, who both have very different styles but who are coming together for this piece, and they’re making it in a beautiful Darwin way. It’s very slow making, over a year, instead of “Let’s make this work in just two weeks’ time”. And like a lot of the new works in the Festival, it’s inspired by the environment here – the clouds, the sky. There’s nothing quite like it, that stormy, moody sky.’

While interstate visitors to the Festival will likely be drawn to works by local artists and companies, some of which may never tour outside of the Northern Territory, Darwin Festival also plays an important role for local audiences by bringing in acclaimed artists, comedians and other entertainers from across Australia, whom Territorians may not otherwise have the chance to see.

Such guests this year include Gillian Cosgriff with Actually, Good, which won the award for Most Outstanding Show at the 2023 Melbourne International Comedy Festival; a live recording of Bang On, the popular podcast by music journalists and presenters Myf Warhurst and Zan Rowe; the return of Adelaide-based, internationally acclaimed circus company Gravity and Other Myths with two shows, The Mirror and I Wish… (the latter a collaboration with another Adelaide company, Patch Theatre), and Wayfinder, a recent work by Queensland’s contemporary dance company, Dancenorth.

Read: Prison really is a laughing matter for this stand-up comedian

Returning for this year’s Darwin Festival are traditional highlights such as the Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (NATSIAA) at the Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory, and the hugely popular Festival Park, an annual transformation of Darwin’s Civic Park into a free outdoor precinct showcasing food, live music and roaming entertainment.

Describing Festival Park as ‘the heart of the Festival,’ Fell notes the inclusion of free installations such as Lost Dogs’ Disco, an inflatable and interactive work that allows ‘kids and everyone to run around and have a great time – not be told off for not doing the right thing, but actually being there and playing and interacting with great art’.

As with Fell’s 2023 Festival, this year’s Festival Park again expands across the road onto the lawns of Parliament House, with the precinct dubbed ‘Festival Lawn’ for the duration of the Festival. Here, festival-goers can find the Spiegeltent, which this year is home to The Party, a new Strut & Fret production blending aerial acts, acrobatics and risqué cabaret, as well as Darkfield’s interactive installations Flight and Séance, ‘which have been all around the country but have never been to Darwin,’ Fell says.

Interactive inflatable exhibition ‘Lost Dogs’ Disco’. Photo: Diana Snape Photography.

For locals and visitors alike, the contemporary music program is another key thread of the Darwin Festival program.

‘We have a great music producer, Gaia Osborne. She’s very passionate about the NT, she’s been living here a long time, and so she ensures that the music program is not just about Darwin, it’s really about artists from across the Territory.’

It means local artists are not considered for main acts, but also can be support acts for the big interstate performances.

‘So for example, Maningrida’s awesome rock band Wildfire Manwurrk will be the support act before ILBIJERRI’s Big Name, No Blankets at the Darwin Amphitheatre. That’s a great show about the Warumpi Band story and their music, but the whole night is going to be a really beautiful kind of connection between Warumpi Band and this amazing next generation of musicians.’

Staging Big Name, No Blankets at Darwin Amphitheatre as the Festival’s opening night even adds a special magic to the occasion, Fell says. ‘There’s something very unique about that venue and I know that the community will come out in force for it. It’s a very different environment than seeing the show in a theatre, and the story and the connection that people have to the Warumpi Band, the band members, and that music up here – it’s going to be really something special,’ she concludes.

The 45th Darwin Festival runs from 8-25 August 2024. See website for details.