First Nations events on Survival Day

For many, 26 January is more than a public holiday. This year, Victoria’s state government has quietly cancelled its annual Australia Day parade – the third year in a row with the first two cancellations attributed to COVID-19 outbreaks. The decision was met with support from First Nations leaders.

First Nations communities have long battled the commemoration of 26 January as ‘Australia Day’, when for First Peoples it is a day of invasion, mourning and survival.

Here are some events across Country that commemorate the resilience of First Nations people and bring to the fore their voices and artistic talent.

Vic:

Pilk Purriyn invites all to join for a day of truth-telling, deep listening and reflection against the backdrop of the sunrise. The event will also acknowledge the trauma and harm that has happened to the First People of this land through colonisation, and recognise the resilience of the people and their culture that continues today.

5.30-7am, Wadawurrung Land (Torquay); free, reservations required.

All are invited to St Kilda for We-Akon Dilinja (Mourning Reflection) on 26 January, a commemorative dawn service presented by the Boonwurrung Land and Sea Council (BLSC) in partnership with Port Phillip Council. The 2023 theme, ‘honouring the past and realising a new united vision for our shared future’, will be presented from the perspective of First Nations musical performers and speakers. The program includes didgeridoo performance, Boonwurrung song ‘Long Time Living Here’, a tribute to past Boonwurrung Elders and more. Parbinata Dr Carolyn Briggs AM will perform the Welcome to Country and a smoking ceremony by David Tournier will conclude the events. A livestream will also be available for viewers across Australia.

6am-7am, Boonwurrung Land (St Kilda); free.

Songlines and Arts Centre Melbourne present the free Share the Spirit festival at Sidney Myer Music Bowl, celebrating 20 years, with Dan Sultan, Yambra, Doe Eyes, Meriki Hood and more. The community-based festival showcases First Nations music, art, craft and culture – this year with the theme Continuum: Those Who Tell Their Story in Song. The event is non-ticketed, and drug and alcohol free.

From 11am, Woiworung Country (Melbourne); free.

Our Survival Day is a family friendly community day for Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander people and allies, filled with cultural experiences, music and food. The 2023 theme is Deep Listening, with performances by Mitch Tambo, Dallas Woods and Jalgany alongside market stalls, workshops, local businesses and more. The event is hosted by Our Songlines, a 100% Aboriginal-owned and women-led organisation that is passionate about making Indigenous culture accessible to First Nations and allies alike, in a supportive, safe environment.

12-7pm, Boonwurrung Land (Mount Martha); ticketed, free for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People.

NSW:

The Sydney Opera House sails will light up once again with First Nations artwork as the sun rises on 26 January. In 2023, the Dawn Projection will feature the artwork of proud Kamilaroi woman and artist, Rhonda Sampson.

5.20am-sunrise, Gadigal Land (Sydney); free.

WugulOra (meaning ‘One Mob’) is a time for inclusion, understanding and reconciliation – a sacred and reflective start to 26 January. The morning ceremony will begin with a smoking ceremony to cleanse the way for new beginnings and celebrate the Gadigal people of the Eora nation through music, dance, language and storytelling. The ceremony will also be broadcast live on ABC TV and streamed on ABC iView.

7.30-8.30am, Gadigal Land (Barangaroo Reserve); free.

Day of Mourning, in its fourth year, pays respect to the loss of Aboriginal lives that began on this day 235 years ago. At 11.30am, the event will celebrate the survival of culture with dances, live music, Indigenous beach football, market stalls and more.

10am-4pm, Awabakal and Worimi Land (Newcastle); free.

The Griffith Local Aboriginal Land Council presents Survival Day on Wiradjuri Country 2023 in partnership with NSWALC and the Griffith City Council. Special guests and performances will fill the day, all are welcome.

11am-5pm, Wiradjuri Country (Griffith); free.

Yabun Festival returns to bring Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture to Victoria Park, Broadway. Special performers include Tia Gostelow, Aodhan, Denni, Robert K Champion and more. Livestream available.

12-10pm, Gadigal Land (Broadway); free.

Local Elder Dean Kelly is hosting a Sunset Cultural Ceremony in the Sutherland Shire where Elders will be sharing stories alongside traditional dances, music, workshops, art stalls and other cultural displays.

5-8pm, Dharawal Land (Woronora); free.

Qld:

Survival Day in Townsville will kick off with a Dawn Service followed by Survival Day Walk and a celebration of art, dance, music and food.

From 6.30am, Bindal Country (Townsville); free.

All Australians are invited to attend the Benarrawa Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Solidarity Group’s local acknowledgement of Survival Day for a short ceremony at the waters of the Benarrawa (Oxley Creek). Visitors can bring native flowers to be cast into the river as part of the ceremony, as well as food to be shared.

7.30-10am, Benarrawa (Oxley Creek); free, register here.

ACT:

The Isabell Coe Memorial Lecture (aka Sovereignty Day Lecture) is hosted by the Aboriginal Tent Embassy annually since 2012. It’s a way to learn more about the colonisation of Australia and hear thoughts on the path to decolonisation.

From 9.30am, Ngunnawal Country (Canberra); free, email to book attendance or join online.

The Afro Aboriginal Showcase Entertainment event is a special joint celebration of Afro Aboriginal talent that brings together African and Aboriginal communities to present art exhibitions, performances and more across both cultures.

12-8pm, Ngunnawal and Ngambri Country (Phillip); free, register here.

SA:

Aus Lights on the River presents an immersive experience of sound and light across two days from 25-26 January. The 2023 Australia Day Program will be guided by two overarching themes, Belonging to Country, and Connecting to Nature. Programs include a sunset ceremony on 25 January; and on 26 January, a smoking ceremony Mourning in the Morning 2023 with a speech by Kaurna Elder Rosemary Kudnarto Wanganeen, a performance by singer and musician Nancy Bates and the unveiling of a Sand Painting created by First Nations artist Derik Lynch in collaboration with Kaurna elder Frank Wanganeen; and the Respecting Country Parade.

25-26 January, Kaurna Country (Adelaide); free, book here.

WA:

Birak Concert is a celebration of music, dance and art, hosted by Aboriginal Shows and Productions. The program includes acts such as Red Ochre Band and Phil Walleystack and stallholders such as 13 Yarn, Jilalga Designs and Reconciliation WA.

3-7.30pm, Boorloo (Perth); free.

NT:

Conducted by the Larrakia people, the Smoking Ceremony will mark the opening of Australia Day NT 2023 and acknowledge First Nations people and the Larrakia land. Enjoy storytelling and performances by the Larrakia People and the Rirratjingu Dancers from North East Arnhem Land.

From 7.50am, Larrakia Country (Darwin); free.

Invasion Day marches will also be held across Eora (Sydney), Naarm (Melbourne), Meanjin (Brisbane), Tarntanya (Adelaide), Boorloo (Perth), Nipaluna (Hobart) and Limilinaturi (Devonport).