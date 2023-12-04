Exit interview: Sue Roff, Art Projects Australia

As a cornerstone in the realm of arts and disability support, Melbourne-based organisation Arts Project Australia (APA) has fostered an environment that nurtures artists at every stage of their careers. APA was the first full-time art studio in Australia for artists with intellectual disabilities. As a creative social enterprise, for nearly 50 years APA has continued to “support, promote and advocate” for artists. In recent times, the organisation has expanded to include a Collingwood Gallery space, as well as the Northcote Studio.

After 14 years as Executive Director of APA, Sue Roff has decided to begin the next phase in her career. She shares her experiences and insights with ArtsHub regarding APA’s approach to supporting artists, major achievements over her tenure, challenges faced during the pandemic, and hopes for the future of arts and disability services in Australia.

ArtsHub: APA supports over 150 emerging, mid-career and established artists who work in the studio. How do you manage the differing demands of artists at various points in their careers, from those just starting out to those more established?

Sue Roff: It’s quite complex, we work with artists who’ve been with us for 30 years and some who have just started in the studio yesterday. The crux of it is the individualised support that’s offered to each artist. Every artist works with a member of staff to create an Artist Development Plan and that’s reviewed really regularly, because things change and people’s interests and influences change.

[We work towards] building networks that will help artists achieve their goals, whether that be to do a full large-scale mural somewhere, to have a work hanging in the National Gallery of Victoria or to enter the Archibald Prize – whatever they may be. Our Gallery team does a lot to identify opportunities and tries to make those opportunities happen for artists and, like everything, sometimes you have to go back a few times and keep trying.

Artists who may be disadvantaged or facing other issues, as well as intellectual disability, whether it’s language barriers or physical access issues – how do you face those challenges, as well as facilitating what you do?

Absolutely, there are a number of artists who also have some form of physical disability. There are artists who may be experiencing mental health issues from time to time. There are artists who have long bouts of illnesses that may keep them away from the studio, but they want to keep engaged. The nature of the organisation is that where there are family issues or support issues, as their community, we get involved. We cannot not get involved and assist where we can. So APA is more than an artist’s studio.

2024 will mark 50 years since APA began. Are there any significant plans to celebrate this anniversary?

One thing I can say is we are doing a joint exhibition featuring works from APA and Arts Access Victoria. That will be one of the exhibitions featured in the Gallery space in Collingwood in 2024, an amazing ceramics exhibition.

Your Executive Director role encompassed government relations, partnerships, fundraising and financial management. A particular milestone you achieved was APA receiving four-year funding from Creative Victoria in 2022, cementing it as a key player in the state’s cultural life.

The recent Federal Arts Policy also offers new financial opportunities for the arts/disability sector, but sustainable funding remains a challenge in the arts generally. What is your opinion on government funding and support, given your experience over the last decade?

It’s interesting, certainly the Federal Government via Creative Australia seems to be investing a lot of money at the moment into, particularly, research and consulting projects around arts and disability – how best to facilitate it [and] what the needs are. We haven’t, at this point, seen it roll out into actual funding for organisations. I am desperately hoping that trickles down to improve accessibility in the arts across the board.

I think the biggest issue that I perceive is the great disconnect between the other Federal body, the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and Creative Australia – they don’t seem to understand what each other is doing in the [arts] space. That’s causing quite a lot of problems. NDIS doesn’t really see being an artist as work or a career and doesn’t understand the nature of it. Creative Australia is very keen to foster and support it. But somehow [Creative Australia] often believe that the NDIS funds everything that one needs to become an artist. And neither of these things are true! I think there needs to be some high-level connection between the NDIS and Creative Australia – planning about how they can work together and what the understanding should be through both of those bodies.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused massive challenges across the arts sector, with Melbourne facing particularly tough restrictions and long lockdowns. In this time APA went online, with the Studio and Gallery closed for six months. One APA innovation was installing a series of large-scale art billboards across Melbourne , offering residents the ability to enjoy art on their daily walks. Could you elaborate on the unique challenges faced by the arts/disability community during COVID-19 and the most valuable organisational takeaway from this period?

One of the big challenges I found was the number of artists who lived in supported accommodation that had no access to Wi-Fi or computers. I found that to be absolutely criminal and it continued through all the lockdowns – it didn’t get any better. I think all of us thought [going online] was just something we’d do because we had to, but at the end of the day, it evolved. We still run Satellite Arts [a program first established during the lockdowns] as an online program. Satellite Arts is available to artists in regional and interstate areas, so it’s quite accessible.

For the first time, our staff artists were working with small groups of artists in their own homes, getting to know their carers, their families, their parents – one of the mums used to play piano in the background for their sessions! We don’t get that level of people coming into the studio on a regular basis. So really, it actually lets families and carers know what we’re all about. We’ve got artists who often come into the studio who still like to do Satellite Arts, because that’s a different kind of vibe. So I think the silver lining is, if we hadn’t given it a whirl, we would never have known what a fantastic product it was.

Some career highlights in your tenure include APA winning the Victorian Disability Awards in 2018 and, in 2020, named as the Melbourne Awards Arts and Culture Champion . What milestone achievements, small or big, are you personally most proud of?

Well, most recently, I’m really proud of the participation of two of our artists in Melbourne Now at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV), Mark Smith and Lisa Reid. We have had artists represented in Melbourne Now before, but this one really saw a great collaboration. Not only were works commissioned, but each of the artists was really promoted by NGV very well. [The NGV] did a beautiful video of Mark speaking, and Lisa did an in situ artist’s talk. They gave us a takeover of the public program space for a day where we had talks and artists making work. To give the organisation and our artists that visibility in the NGV space was tremendous.

A couple of years before, the collaboration we had with Gorman was sensational – working closely with Lisa Gorman and her team to roll out an Art Project Australia range of clothing that was across every Gorman shop across Australia. And I still love walking down the street today [and seeing the clothing items] because they’re everywhere. One APA strength has always been its partnerships and collaborations; we can’t achieve greatness on our own.

Part of the APA motto is: ‘We believe that art is serious, but making it can be fun.’ In a leadership role where you are juggling various pressures and challenges, how do you, yourself, have fun – whether that’s in the office or outside of work to avoid burnout?

I’ve got one main rule that I’ve had since I started here, to make sure that I have a dedicated month’s holiday during the year where I switch off and I don’t respond to emails. I have a marvellous team who manage whatever is necessary in my absence. And the other thing is, working in this environment, if you want to get away, you can come up to the studio, sit and talk to an artist, you can watch them at work, you can draw next to them if you want to. It’s a really sociable, happy, connected place.

APA studio. Photo: Kate Longley.

Do you have plans for the future that you can share?

I am going to take a well-deserved break! I want to close this door properly before I open other doors. I anticipate that I will still be involved in not-for-profit and/or arts sectors. But I’m totally, absolutely not sure what my next step is. I’m open to offers – after December!

Stepping away from the role, if you had to give any advice learned over your 14 years for the next Executive Director, what would it be?

Be prepared to be interrupted and embrace the interruption. You can start the day with a clear goal and go in a totally different direction – go with it. APA has so many champions out there, don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Roff’s final day at APA is 14 December.

This article is published under the Amplify Collective, an initiative supported by The Walkley Foundation and made possible through funding from the Meta Australian News Fund.