News

 > Features

Eromanga Natural History Museum expands to showcase Australia’s largest dinosaur fossil

Home to Australia's largest dinosaur fossil, the Eromanga Natural History Museum is committed to housing its collection in the heart of the Queensland outback.
26 Feb 2025 9:52
David Burton
The Eromanga Natural History Museum is home to Australia's largest dinosaur fossil.

Museums

The Eromanga Natural History Museum is home to Australia’s largest dinosaur fossil. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

Eleven hours due west of Brisbane lies Eromanga, a town of 100 people. It is also the site of Australia’s largest dinosaur fossil and the world’s third largest. The Eromanga Natural History Museum has grown rapidly to keep up with the hundreds of other fossils found. It’s a site of massive regional museum investment and emblematic of the move for museum repatriation – to keep invaluable findings close to their source rather than transport them to metropolitan centres.

Corey Richards is the Museum’s General Manager of Operations, but he began working there nine years ago as a tour guide. In the last decade, the Museum has experienced rapid growth and international acclaim, and it has received three international design awards. Richards has a long-term vision for the venue.

“We have more than 100 years of fossil work to complete,” he tells ArtsHub. “So whatever we design here is leaving a legacy.” 

The Museum is about to begin its next major construction project – a venue large enough to house its biggest dinosaur fossil in a full reconstruction. Lovingly named ‘Cooper’, the Australotitan cooperensis fossil weighs over 80 tonnes, is 30 metres long, and over six metres high. 

In the meantime, Richards says the Museum is one of the few arts and culture venues that was able to stay afloat during COVID-19 due to a rise in domestic tourism. The Museum receives almost 15,000 visitors a year. 

“We’re starting to see secondary investment in the town, which is excellent,” Richards tells ArtsHub. “By keeping these collections here, there’s huge economic output. We’re reinvigorating these communities. Regional and remote children now have access to some of the best fossils in the world.”

Accommodation and more tourism is growing in Eromanga. The Museum is open to the public

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

The entrance of TarraWarra Museum of Art's new Eva and Marc Besen Centre, designed by Kerstin Thompson Architects. A rectangular steel structure framed by green leafy branches with an entrance way into a contemporary education and visible storage centre.
News

From visible storage to new photography centre, major builds drive regional traffic

TarraWarra Museum of Art is delivering an education space with visible storage while Ballarat’s National Centre for Photography reveals opening…

Celina Lei
Birthday cake with glowing candles in blackened room. Arts anniversaries
News

Celebrating anniversaries in 2025: the first wave of announcements

Visual arts organisations celebrating milestone anniversaries in 2025.

Gina Fairley
Man looking at abstract painting.
Features

Is it important to read the explanatory labels next to artworks? We asked 5 experts

Five experts offer five reasons to – or not to – read the wall labels to understand the art.

The Conversation
Woman with curly hair wearing black dress with white circles and surrounded by Aboriginal art. Nici Cumpston
News

First Nations curator Nici Cumpston to lead US collection

She will be Kluge-Ruhe's first First Nations Director in its 26-year history.

Gina Fairley
‘Joy’, installation view at Immigration Museum. Photo: ArtsHub. A corridor with neon plastic mobiles hanging overhead that reflect light onto both sides of the walls. The space is lit in purple light with more shaped mirrors at the end of the corridor.
News

13 cracker museum exhibitions in 2025

Shift your perspective on the world in 2025, and visit a museum. Here are 13 hot shows for the diary.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login