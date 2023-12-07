Equipping Asia Pacific arts leaders with critical skills

In October, the Adelaide Festival Centre hosted its Arts Leadership Program, a fully-funded, four-day intensive for arts workers from across the Asia Pacific region, including Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines. Coinciding with the OzAsia festival, the program saw 17 participants selected from a pool of 80 applications taking part.

Developed in partnership with Flinders University and the Leaders Institute of South Australia, the Arts Leadership Program evaluated the present state of leadership in the arts, as well as looked to provide personalised leadership tools and arts knowledge for the future.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO and Artistic Director, Douglas Gautier AM tells ArtsHub: ‘Over many years the Adelaide Festival Centre has been a crucible for developing arts leaders in all aspects of cultural activity and prides itself in being a major creative organisation recognised at home and across the Asia Pacific region. The new arts leadership program is a natural extension of this tradition and capability.’

Richard Ryan AO, instigator of the Arts Leadership Program, says the Asia Pacific focus is conscious and deliberate: ‘For too many years, Australians were far too Euro-centric’. He explains that, for the inaugural program, ‘It is definitely important to connect participants from the Asia Pacific, as we are part of this region… There has been a great crossover with the broad mix from our Australian arts centres and arts centres across Asia, and this has highlighted the importance of collaboration across our region.’

When asked what are some of the most important arts leadership skills the sector needs right now, Ryan says: ‘In a world where economies are a measure for the arts, people in arts leadership roles simply must understand the significance of funding. It is also important to look at models for cultural infrastructure, engage communities and showcase the arts as a symbol of a city’s civic pride in its own culture, as well as a gateway to other cultures.’

He continues: ‘There are enormous differences in audience sectors that are widening and therefore they need to be recognised; the basic example is the gap between the older and younger audience demographics.

‘The program aimed to address the potential gaps through focusing on marketing the arts – looking at audiences and where to find them, targeted messaging and appropriate channels to match your audience. It is also vital to understand the workings within an organisation and the program explored this through looking at influencing and responding to government legislation, finding meaning in complex systems, and navigating relationships with creative people.’

In the inaugural 2023 program, each of the four days had a cornerstone topic, including ‘Arts Leadership High Level Thinking’, ‘Workings Within an Organisation’, ‘Your Leadership Journey’ and ‘Looking Out of Your Organisation’. So what did the participants say about their experience?

Feedback from program participant

Rachel Yan Ling Lim, producer at Singapore’s national performing arts centre, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, was one of the participants this year.

Lim tells ArtsHub the most impactful impression of the Arts Leadership Program at Adelaide Festival Centre was ‘the solidarity in the room’. She explains: ‘Everyone came from different places and organisations, but yet, all [were] coming together with the same intention of being a better leader in the arts.

‘There was a lot of generous sharing from participants and genuine support for each other’s challenges. What I learned most is that it may seem very lonely to be facing leadership challenges, but when you find a support network who share the same problems, there is a lot of strength in collective wisdom and not one problem is unique. There are many tips from the rest of the participants that you can attempt one by one to power through problems with.’

L to R: Rachel Yan Ling Lim, Emma Bargery and Zhamanta Angelique Kyle Pescadero at Arts Leadership Program workshop at Adelaide Festival Centre on 26 October 2023. Photo: Naomi Jellicoe.

Perhaps different to Australia’s emphasis on funding, for Lim, the most important thing in arts leadership today is ‘a keen sense of awareness and curiosity, so that we always want to know more and are excited about the work that is done’. It’s also crucial to be ‘a good campaigner and advocate for the arts and artists,’ says Lim. It is this curiosity that can open up to new opportunities, both creatively and financially. Lim continues: ‘The arts do not exist in a silo, they are in relation to everything else in the world, so that sense of curiosity will open up opportunities.’

In envisioning the future of the Arts Leadership Program, Gautier recognises that ‘the demand is strong’. He says: ‘In the coming years we will build an alumni group across the region in conjunction with Flinders University (Creative Arts) and the Governor’s Leadership Foundation.’

Ryan, also the founding donor for the initiative, adds: ‘In this inaugural year, 17 people came from across both Australia and Asia to participate in this four-day intensive. This alumni group has provided excellent feedback and everyone indicated that they had found immense value in the program, so we will look to them to benchmark future programs.’

Lim hopes that the future of the program could ‘explore the possibility of being hosted by different arts centres, so that different management philosophies and operating models can be studied and observed’. This also means that ‘role models and leaders from different areas with unique challenges and perspectives could be involved’.

Lim also sees great potential in the alumni network, with ‘the possibility for mentoring and coaching from participants of previous years to younger/newer participants, as the program continues to expand over the years’.

Lim’s message to arts leaders, both in Australia and abroad, is to ‘take a step back, listen and observe’. She concludes: ‘Let’s not rush into making things happen for the sake of chasing trends. We are working with people (artists and audiences) and intention is important.

‘What and why do artists want to create? What do people need? How can the arts play a part in our lives? Only by understanding, listening and observing, can we make decisions with intention.’

The 2023 Arts Leadership Program participants were: Alex Owens (Melbourne Recital Centre), Amy Hyde (HOTA), Cassie Magin (Vitalstatistix Incorporated), Cheung Sau Kwan (West Kowloon Cultural District Authority), Emma Bargery (MPC Adelaide, Technicolor Studios), Emma Winestone (Sydney Symphony Orchestra), Georgia Stanley (Slingsby), Haneen Mahmood Martin (Independent), Jacob Ridgeway (University of Newcastle), Jana Drummond (Windmill Theatre Company), Josh Trevorrow (Country Arts SA), Khairina Khalid (Teater Ekamatra), Laura Smans (Adelaide Festival Centre), Rachel Yan Ling Lim (The Esplanade Co Ltd, Singapore), Rebecca Fitzgerald (Adelaide Festival Centre), Samantha Jones (Belvoir St Theatre) and Zhamanta Angelique Kyle Pescadero (Cultural Centre of the Philippines), along with Adelaide Festival Centre’s Programming Coordinator Sara Zuidland and Marketing Executive Danielle Sherman.