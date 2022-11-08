Emilia Bassano: From dark lady to shining star

‘It’s hard not to be inspired by a person, particularly a woman, who just didn’t take no for an answer,’ says actor/producer Amanda LaBonté.

The co-founder (with Sophie Lampel) of indie company Essential Theatre, LaBonté will soon appear in Essential’s production of Emilia, an award-winning play exploring the remarkable life of proto-feminist Elizabethan poet Emilia Bassano.

‘She faced a lot of adversity in her life and, instead of whinging, she just dug deep and kept fighting and made change – Emilia is pretty incredible,’ LaBonté says.

The first woman to call herself a professional poet, Emilia Bassano – the daughter of a Venetian-born musician at the court of Queen Elizabeth I – is believed by some to be the ‘Dark Lady’ of Shakespeare’s sonnets.

Others go further, arguing that Emilia was in fact the real author of Shakespeare’s plays.

Written by British playwright Morgan Lloyd Malcolm in the midst of the #MeToo movement, Emilia reclaims Emilia Bassano’s story for contemporary audiences. In a delicious inversion of Shakespearean drama, in which all the women’s roles were played by young men, here the opposite is true: the men’s roles are all played by women and non-binary performers.

While some may know Emilia’s story because of her connection with William Shakespeare, LaBonté says it’s important to celebrate her achievements in her own right.

‘There’s this beautiful moment in Act 2 where she finds the courage within herself to produce pamphlets, to create her work, to pass her poems around and be backed by the women of court. You are certainly presented with her influence with Shakespeare but, in her own right, you celebrate her as a woman and her achievements,’ LaBonté explains.

The Australian premiere of Emilia – opening at Arts Centre Melbourne this week before transferring to Canberra Theatre Centre in December – is created by a team of women and non-binary theatre artists from diverse cultural backgrounds.

‘We had a meeting with Morgan where she talked about her diversity policy [in relation to securing the rights of the play], which was about ensuring that our cast, crew and creatives were all women and non-binary people, and that our diversity was not just of ethnicity but of age and size and shape and ability as well,’ LaBonté tells ArtsHub.

‘I mean, who else says that to you? Who else says, “You need to do this for me because this is what this work stands for”? And from day one, to have all of those women and non-binary people in the room playing with this powerful feminine voice within the play, it was really special.’

Creating new entry points for audiences

Three different actors, Manali Datar, Cessalee Stovall and and Lisa Maza, play Emilia at different stages of her life, director Petra Kalive explains.

‘We see Emelia grow from seven years old to 78 years old, and at the major turning points of her life we switch actors. I think the idea behind that is that there are things that happen in our lives where we’re irrevocably changed, and so we have a different actor – with a different sense of the world, a different way of being in their body – inhabit that Emelia moving forward,’ says Kalive.

That process means the play ‘doesn’t just reduce Emilia’s story to one woman’s journey; instead it opens up her story and her dialogue to multiple perspectives. It allows more entry points so that more people can feel connected to this journey and this story of an unrealised voice,’ she adds.

Rehearsals for ‘Emilia’. Photo: Good Gravy.

Working on the production has been an educational experience for Kalive. ‘I feel terribly guilty that I had never heard of Emilia Bassano before. Of course, I knew of the “Dark Lady” sonnets, but I didn’t know abut her.

‘And so this has been an incredible wake-up call for me and I feel so privileged to be able to dive deep into her life and her story and what she wrote, and that’s been a huge appeal,’ she continues.

‘And then I get the bonus of working with an incredible team of female and non-binary artists, and to create this work with 13 people on stage in a professional context! When do you ever get to do that?!’

The scale of Emilia is especially ambitious when one considers that it’s an independent production by Essential Theatre, in collaboration with Arts Centre Melbourne and Geelong Arts Centre.

Swapping her actor’s hat for that of producer, what advice does LaBonté have for other independent artists dreaming of staging works of scale?

‘We’ve never felt like we’ve known too much, that we can’t ask questions. We are forever asking advice. So within our industry, with colleagues and mentors, we were shooting off pitches and getting people to proof things and asking, “what more do we need to add?” so that when we gave the agents the formal pitch, it was the best that they could receive,’ she says, after a moment’s reflection.

‘And I think what’s given us confidence, as independent artists, to be able to do something so big is that we were able to formalise two really strong relationships with our co-commissioning partners, Geelong Arts Centre and Arts Centre Melbourne. And we know that we would not be in the position that we are now, heading [towards opening night], without their support and backing, and their confidence in the show.’

Emilia makes its Australian debut at Arts Centre Melbourne from 10-27 November, with its Canberra season running from 1-3 December.