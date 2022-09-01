Does the publishing industry glorify bright young things?

While the push for more diverse writers in the Australian publishing industry is generating change, one stalwart is yet to budge, a preference that’s endemic in all cultural spheres: the continued valorisation of youth.

There are at least two major literary awards set aside specifically for writers 35 and under (The Australian/Vogel and The Sydney Morning Herald’s Best Young Writers Awards) but there is a lack of similar acknowledgment for those over such arbitrary age limits. How hard is it to be published if you are not young and sexy? Why is there little to no targeted support for writers over 40?

ArtsHub asked a number of writers and two publishers about the industry’s preference for youth, particularly for debut books. Many responders see age-limit competitions as discriminatory, ageist and gendered.

Age limits ignore systemic barriers to publication

Mandy Beaumont points out that, ‘Having prizes with these kinds of limits ignores those writers unable to have creative lives due to social, cultural, class and gendered barriers – their access and engagement with their creative lives when they are young often impossible. A large and full life often brings the best stories to the page, and I’d love to see literary prize organisers and those publishers who run prizes, recognise writers beyond marketing the “next bright young thing” (a tedious trend that does a disservice to many).’

She added: ‘I urge those in positions of power in this regard to move beyond convention and be bolder and broader with their thinking [regarding] whom they may assume is best placed to build a successful writing career with the support of awarding winning work.’

Alice Robinson hypothesises whether the fetishisation of youth ‘could be connected to how women face systemic prejudice across the board as they age: i.e. older male writer: must be an expert. Older woman writer: no thank you. So simply a trend that mirrors societal expectations for younger women (desirable, marketable versus older women (invisible)). Writers are also expected to be more and more public raconteurs so marketing in that sense conflates with youth and aesthetics.’

May Ngo meanwhile sees the matter as fundamentally classist.

‘The people who can peak as bright young things often have the family background, support and resources to do so. How much of an uphill climb for a young person to be able to do it without those things? May Ngo

‘It’s about inter-generational wealth and a wider question about who gets to move easily into the literary field/industry when it requires so much resources like time and financial stability,’ Ngo added.

S.A. Jones is likewise nonplussed. ‘Our industry is obsessed with the wunderkind, witness the plethora of emerging artist grants and opportunities. There’s sod all for “published a few books but still scrabbling at the margins” writers.’

But aren’t age-restricted awards there to encourage young writers?

Not everyone agrees that age restrictions are a bad thing.

Rose Mascaro believes, ‘It is the older generation who have worked all their life, built abundance of wealth and retired with the finances to embark upon their writing career that are the ones who are entering all the competitions and have the resources, also often middle to upper class.

‘The aim of these awards is to encourage young people not to shrug the arts off as a career that will never pay. A low income youth who comes from a disadvantaged background — who loves writing — will finally be encouraged to try to make a career out of this, shifting the negative stigma of the arts,’ Mascaro said.

Melanie Myers, deliberately playing devil’s advocate, adds: ‘If you look at the open-age prizes, eg, Calibre Prize, Elizabeth Jolley, or even manuscript prizes like the Glendower Award for an Emerging Writer (QLA), Dorothy Hewett Award, or the Richell Manuscript Development Prize, older writers, particularly (white) women over 45, are usually very well represented on these lists. This year’s Elizabeth Jolley Prize is a case in point.

‘In other words, emerging older writers tend to get shortlisted/ published/ win prizes in open-age competitions because their writing is usually more polished, more mature, has more thematic depth, etc,’ Myers continued.

‘For young writers, being up against mature writers can pose a significant barrier to getting shortlisted in these sorts of prizes, hence the need for prizes that are exclusively for young writers … I’m not against an emerging writers’ prize exclusively for older writers. But I think focusing on how young writers get all the breaks and prizes, at the expense of older writers, is A) not entirely true, and B) plays down the advantage older writers have by way of their maturity and usually better-honed craft when they are competing with younger writers for prizes,’ she said.

Race, class and disability also affect your chances of publication

Myers’ viewpoint is countered by Casey Sh, who brings up the challenges of gaining a foothold for writers at the intersection of race, class and disability.

‘Many women and people from marginalised communities have not had the same amount of time as white men to hone that craft because they had to spend their youth working, with caring responsibilities [and/or] dealing with systemic prejudice.

‘Open age prizes still don’t create an even playing field because those who had the wealth and advantage to devote time to becoming competitive in youth prizes will have, over their lifetimes, the most time to develop work but at least it would allow those too deep in nappies/generational trauma/the obstacles of homophobia etc. to even produce writing till their middle age a chance to take part,’ Sh continued.

‘A fairer option if you want an award for beginner writers might be to stipulate that entrants must be in the first decade or so of their practice, regardless of age or whether those years in practice have been broken (by caring responsibilities for example).’

What do the publishers think?

ArtsHub also reached out to two publishers for comment.

Back in 2009, Scribe Publications started up an award for an unpublished manuscript by any Australian writer over 35, the CAL Scribe Fiction Prize. The inaugural winner in 2010 was 72-year-old Maris Mortion. Lesley Jørgensen followed in 2011 and Amy Espeseth in 2012, resulting in the publication of their respective novels: A Darker Music, Cat & Fiddle, and Sufficient Grace.

At the time Scribe said: ‘This prize recognises that there are many examples of late bloomers when it comes to writers, certainly in terms of getting published. Youth is already celebrated in so many ways, and Scribe wants to support writers who are emerging or still going strong in their prime.’

However, though successful in its objectives the initiative only had three years of seed funding and did not continue. A spokesperson told ArtsHub, ‘When the editor responsible for it left Scribe, we changed our focus to other initiatives to support new Australian writing.’

Robert Watkins of Ultimo Press also offered an opinion. ‘I think all prizes with an age limit are outdated, for either end of the scale – which might seem hypocritical because we published an anthology of young writers in our first year – but if we were to do the anthology again, I probably wouldn’t have bothered with the age limit. I just think it’s pretty arbitrary,’ he said.

‘We publish authors in their 20s but we also have several authors in their 70s and everywhere in between now. In fact, we have quite a few authors who have joined us mid-career with a couple of books under their belt. All this is a roundabout way to say that I think authors can “emerge’ at any age and I see value both in younger and more mature writers,’ Watkins said.

Perhaps the last word should be left to a writer who chose not to be identified, who said, ‘Yes, young people need some support to become practising artists, but so does everyone who has the calling, the commitment, and the goods’.