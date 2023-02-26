It was recently announced that WA-based company OFF-base Dance will develop the first philanthropically-funded project as part of ARTRAGE’s Free Range program.

Madre Muerte will be a contemporary dance work, led by choreographer Tyrone Earl Lraé Robinson, posing death as ‘a mother figure offering protection, healing, guidance to the afterlife, and an inevitable part of life’s journey to which we can surrender’, according to the media release.

While exploring death through the lens of art is as ancient as the medium itself, it can be seen as a sensitive and uncomfortable topic when it comes to funding, especially in a climate when art is being so strongly associated with celebration and resilience.

Robinson tells ArtsHub: ‘Too much of the time art and the artist are censored by the ones who fund the art. This becomes especially true when dealing directly with large non-arts company sponsorship.

‘I think the way ARTRAGE has structured its Free Range program, means that it becomes the mediator between the artist and the financial backers – a voice to quell the concerns of sponsors that may feel unease about subject matter, a sort of “trust the process” advocate.’

The Free Range program is set up with support from Woodside Energy, a previous sponsor of FRINGE WORLD Festival. In 2021 it transitioned to support ARTRAGE, but money for the Free Range initiative is all from individual donors. It’s a sign of the importance and commitment of private philanthropy.

ARTRAGE CEO Sharon Burgess says it’s really about supporting ‘the artists, the people, the places and the stories they tell’.

‘We’re trying to break down barriers for artists to ensure that they have a safe place to work, and an environment that is nurturing… Tyrone had a piece of work [You Are] at 2022 FRINGE WORLD, which was so outstanding and incredibly important that we thought, “These are these types of artists we need to support through philanthropy”,’ she adds.

OFF-base Dance will present a new work looking at death as a motherly figure. Photo: Imanuel Dado.

Robinson says that Madre Muerte builds upon the company’s mission statement to present works that ‘encourage that uncomfortable, unsettling, squirm in your seat feeling; it is then that you can truly suspend disbelief and surrender to the otherworldliness of dance’.

He adds: ‘I hope audiences will experience a sense of catharsis and a newfound comfort with death [from this piece]. That being said, one of the major questions the creative team and I have had when making this work is: “How do you make an emotive work about death, when everyone copes with death in different personal and cultural ways?”‘

The approach is to draw from shared sentiments and use the abstract nature of dance to its advantage.

‘Death can be an intense and confronting subject matter, but for me that makes it more important to explore and not shy away from. As the artist, I want to reach that unsettling feeling, in hopes of finding emotional growth, wisdom and solace, and I encourage audiences to come on this journey with me,’ says Robinson.

More reasons to talk about death

To investigate the topic of death in art further, and discover why it’s not as prevalent today as it was right up until the 19th century, ArtsHub speaks to Prudence Gibson, postdoctoral fellow in Arts, Design and Architecture at the University of NSW and author of The Rapture of Death (Boccalatte Pty Ltd, 2010).

‘It’s so fascinating because the whole Thanatos theme is as soon as you’re born, you start to die… But now, it’s like we really have lost touch with that, even with this huge advent of the pandemic, war and natural disasters alongside mental health issues, which are all about fear, worry, anxiety and depression,’ says Gibson.

The Rapture of Death details the centuries of art that explored this curiosity about our ultimate fate, from the wunderkammern (cabinets of curiosities) – which emerged in the 16th century and were all about collecting dead, exotic things – to why horror movies are obsessed with ghosts and zombies.

Gibson’s research coincided with a period when she was dealing with the serious illness of her child, while also beginning to notice omnipresent instances of skulls, taxidermy and deathly imagery in contemporary art – most prominently through street art and subcultures.

It may seem surprising that there has not been as much death imagery in more recent years, when historically, war, famine and plague are exactly the sort of triggers that cause such imagery to peak.

Alongside OFF-base Dance, another recent project presenting death through the lens of art was the touring exhibition One Foot On The Ground, One Foot In The Water, developed in 2020 by La Trobe Art Institute and supported by NETS (National Exhibitions Touring Support) Victoria.

Offering a breadth of artists’ perspectives from Australian First Nations to as far afield as London and New Mexico, the exhibition was a tranquil and insightful meditation on the different expressions of our shared mortality.

In Gibson’s view, the taboos around death are precisely the reason it’s such an important topic to be discussed in the arts.

The increasing visibility of First Nations art and cultures that offer a different perspective of death – as opposed to the Western, colonial narrative – is also critical in expanding our understanding and connection to the subject.

The Rapture of Death was also developed into an exhibition at Gippsland Gallery in 2012-2013, featuring such artists as Julia deVille, Ben Quilty, Sam Leach, Marian Drew, Jo Bertini, Ricky Swallow and more.

Interestingly, the book remains one of Gibson’s most popular works. ‘I get asked about that book all the time, and by artists who want to get a copy as well. It had a real impact for all of those reasons – which is giving people licence to explore ideas that they feel strongly about.’

In our art scene today, we are far from the time when memento mori images and artefacts were ever present. But while ‘death can be scary, it’s also grounding,’ says Gibson.

Robinson shares a similar view: ‘Death is a universal experience, indiscriminate, and so it has always been something that inspires art. Current events like war, pandemics and violence are nothing new to the world and there has always been an artistic response to these kinds of events and the death they bring.’

He adds that, with Madre Muerte, ‘maybe audiences will walk away feeling bittersweet over a celebrated long life, or deeply saddened by memories of lost ones. For me, both would be valuable takeaways from this work.’

Maybe it’s time for a deathly art renaissance?