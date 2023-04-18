Contemporary dance company recognised for pushing boundaries  

In just a few short years, GUTS Dance has earned a reputation for creating deep immersive dance experiences, describing itself as: ‘A hub for high-calibre artistic engagement in one of the most isolated and breathtaking places in the world, while being recognised as a centre for artistic growth and excellence, championing courage, community and collaboration as tools for the creation of genuinely transformative art.’

GUTS is clearly taking some creative risks, but is also not afraid to look at big societal issues – putting them front and centre in its shows. The company also aims high artistically, engaging exceptional artists, dancers and creatives and promoting a work ethic that is strongly collaborative with a culture of mutual respect.

‘We care that everyone feels they are equal contributors and ask all our collaborators to go on the journey with us and not just rock up, dance and leave,’ says Co-Director Frankie Snowdon, adding, ‘We have a pretty strong and fierce commitment to independent practice and consider ourselves very much part of the indie cohort, which is really much of the contemporary dance industry.’

Co-Artistic Directors of GUTS

Snowdon grew up in Mparntwe/Alice Springs, trained at the Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) and has a dance practice that embraces performance, choreography, teaching and dance development, including a focus on community-based work. She has worked as a dancer for major companies including Chunky Move as well as in Europe. She has choreographed works including platform pieces for Lucy Guerin Inc and produced three independent seasons for Melbourne-based collective 2NDTOE.

Madeleine Krenek also graduated from VCA, where she met Snowdon, and has worked with Chunky Move and Tasdance, as well as being a dancer and choreographer on many projects across Australia and with independent producers. She gained extensive experience working in the UK, Europe, North America and New Zealand before coming to Mparntwe to work with Snowdon.

2NDTOE’s ‘Alice Can Dance’. Photo: Ivan Trigo Miras.

Snowdon says: ‘Madeleine and I had started an education program called Alice Can Dance for 2NDTOE in 2012 – a big flagship project, which we decided to bring to Alice as an experiment. The first rendition involved 250 kids in five different public schools, creating a dance show and staging it at the Araluen Arts Centre.

‘The program was very well-received by the schools and community, and it’s now been running for 11 years, with last year being its 10th anniversary,’ she adds.

‘I suppose the basis for starting GUTS was knowing that there was an appetite for dance and people’s desire to engage with it,’ continues Snowdon. ‘After separate stints overseas, Madeleine and I both ended up back in Alice and explored the possibility of making our professional work here.’ Applying for project funding, they created The Perception Experiment in 2017, a surrealistic and immersive tactile work challenging how people perceive things. It gave the pair a national profile, touring across Australia and even to Mexico.

Evan Saunders, Performing Arts Manager at Artback NT, the Northern Territory’s multi artform development and touring agency, tells ArtsHub: ‘In 2019/20 The Perception Experiment toured to Kalgoorlie, Coffs Harbour, Townsville and Katherine, so it was a pretty big tour covering a lot of ground. It was no mean feat logistically in terms of freight and transport, but it was very successful and well-received with audiences welcomed to interact on stage after the show.’

The creation of GUTS Dance

GUTS officially came into being in 2018, with Snowdon and Krenek establishing a program that had three separate strands. Community and Youth creates long-term projects that allow the community to access and engage with dance. A Research and Development (R&D) program has helped provide fertile ground for a range of creators to experiment, while the creation of new work is the most high-profile part of the GUTS program. The Lost Dance Project and Dance (a short homage) were site-specific new works created since 2018.

‘Dance (a short homage)’. Photo: Ivan Trigo Miras.

GUTS’ current show, Value for Money, was first staged in 2021 in Alice Springs and as part of the Darwin Festival, and is this year finally enjoying a second season. Opening in Adelaide on 27 April, it will then tour to the Riverside Theatre in Parramatta through FORM Dance Projects, before heading to Townsville. The work is well-researched and thoughtfully developed – a physical exploration of human worth, exploring the currency we use to quantify this and the value we place on human lives and bodies. It is not without some controversy as it interrogates how relationships, community and proximity change our perception of a life’s worth and what is really of value.

Evan Saunders says that, in promoting and putting the tour together, ‘Artback NT was just captivated by how good this work is. It has hope and a beautiful energy. And the artists are amazing too. What really excites me is its conversation about the perception of value, and what is someone’s intrinsic worth. It has strong resonance in NT, because we are aware of the impacts of colonialism and our place in the world. Plus we feel a strong spiritual attachment to the country here. Many Indigenous people feel like they are invisible, ignored or not valued, so this work really speaks to them.’

Value for Money hits the road

The show is the first commission for GUTS and has had a long gestation period. Co-Director, creator and choreographer, Sara Black, approached Snowdon with the concept and both felt the themes they were exploring were bigger than just them. Jasmin Sheppard came on board, offering an Indigenous perspective and the work grew and developed.

Sheppard states: ‘I was excited to work with Sara and explore the issues of equity and fair treatment in our society. I felt I could bring a different perspective to this discussion, from my own lived experience as a First Nations woman. The value systems that we place on ourselves and others really resonated. Systems that depend on monetary wealth, as opposed to those with connection to the environment and community, offer different worldviews and can be seen through a completely different lens.’

It is clear that Black and Sheppard have enjoyed a strong collaborative working relationship in creating this piece. ‘It’s rare to find a working relationship that doesn’t interfere with your friendship,’ says Sheppard.

‘But it really feels that we are of the same mind. I was also aware that the concept was originally Sara’s so, even though we are co-directing, I want to ensure that we are aligning with Sara’s original concept, but we’ve been on the same wavelength practically all the time,’ she adds.

Looking to the future

Like Snowdon, Sheppard says, ‘[I am] really passionate about making work that can contribute to a better society. If we can make audiences begin to think a bit differently about the way they live in the community with each other and how they see each other, then we’ll have done a good job.’

Sheppard hopes that: ‘Value for Money may contribute to GUTS’s success and create more opportunities for them to tour and do large-scale works.’

Saunders has similar aspirations: ‘The piece will achieve recognition for GUTS and build their confidence, but also offer them the ability to continue with work that is often risky, but explores issues that are relevant to the community and to where we live.’

Saunders sees GUTS as a healthy, thriving company doing terrific work: ‘Frankie and Madeleine are great to work with, honest and upfront, and we are creating strong working relationships with trust and support. We’ll definitely be doing more with them in the future,’ he tells ArtsHub.

‘We are in development with several other projects currently, but much will depend on funding and the outcomes of several applications. Meanwhile, despite all the work, for now it’s a wonderful, joyful beast of a ride and we love it,’ concludes Snowdon.

Value for Money plays at The Odeon, Norwood, Adelaide from 28 to 29 April; FORM Dance Projects, Riverside Theatres, Parramatta from 4 to 6 May and in Townsville from 12 to 13 May 2023.