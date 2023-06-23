Celebrating fatherhood in a music-cinema hybrid

From Goya’s Saturn Devouring His Son and the eponymous King Lear to Thénardier in Les Misérables and the unseen but awful Carl Jones in Lee Daniels’ film Precious, the arts offer multiple examples of fathers behaving badly – even monstrously – down the centuries.

Positive representations of fatherhood – of good dads, nurturing dads and tender dads – are less common in comparison.

A new production from Canberra-based composer, musician, photographer and videographer Creswick (aka Liam Budge) aims to help right the balance.

Staged at The Street Theatre and developed through its Early Phase commissioning program, In His Words: Voices of Fatherhood blends pre-recorded interviews with live music in an immersive event designed to celebrate contemporary fatherhood.

‘When I started to birth this idea, my son had turned one and we’d just returned to Australia, right before the bushfires and right before the lockdown. And so I found myself in lockdown not able to play music, not able to create with other people. So I started to look inward,’ Creswick explains.

Knowing that he wanted to do a deep dive into a serious topic, the idea of a creative exploration of fatherhood quickly fired his imagination.

‘The topic of fatherhood was what came naturally to me. I’d already started to film my son with these elaborate home movies, and then also I was spending so much time with my family – my son and my wife – and it allowed me to be creative within the home environment. And it made me start to think about my relationship to fatherhood and also my relationship to the fathers around me, and I felt that this was a really important topic to sink my teeth into creatively,’ Creswick tells ArtsHub.

Read: Mother’s rights now: Introducing the Motherfesto

Agreeing to be a part of Creswick’s creative process, a number of Canberra fathers agreed to share their lives, experiences and different perspectives through a series of filmed interviews, which will be screened as part of In His Words.

‘There are nine fathers featured within this work and I feel that they are all on the journey of wanting to be the best fathers that they can be. Now, of course, being a father myself – and all the fathers would share a similar sentiment – there are mistakes that we make along the way and there are learnings that happen alongside being a father, but it’s really about that quest to become better fathers. And so this project is really trying to allow that conversation to happen, so we can learn from each other, we can find commonalities. But it also does discuss the absence of fathers and male role models, which some of the fathers in this show have – and it discusses … what happens when you don’t have a good father as a role model and the detrimental impacts that can play on your life.’

Issues of culture, masculinity and role models are questioned in this edited documentation of contemporary fatherhood accompanied by live music played by Creswick and collaborators – all of whom are fathers themselves.

‘So the video that appears on the screen is interviews with fathers and also the B-roll of them interacting with their kids. And that video is scored with a live soundtrack played by the five-piece band, but interspersed with that are seven songs that respond to the themes that appear within the work. So we’re very deliberately taking moments where the focus moves from the visuals that are on the screen, to then the focus being on the band and the songs that I’ve written,’ Creswick explains.

‘So my intention and my hope is that neither art form will compete with each other. It will be like a symbiotic relationship that really enhances the sensations and the emotions that are drawn out of the audience … and everyone in the band is a father, and that was a deliberate decision. I felt that that would allow them to really connect with the themes that are present in the work and connect with the music that I’ve written as well,’ he says.

Dean Abbott on screen with Creswick and Chris Pound in rehearsals for ‘In His Words: Voices of Fatherhood’. Photo: Creswick Collective.

Given Creswick’s jazz training, it’s no surprise that there will be some jazz elements present in the musical component of In His Words, but an array of other influences and styles will also be present.

‘I was trained as a jazz vocalist in Canberra at the ANU, so there are elements of jazz, there are elements of folk, there are elements of rock, there’s are elements of pop, there are elements of film score music in the realm of Ólafur Arnalds and Nils Frahm, so it really does traverse a huge array of musical landscapes. Because what I’m doing, is I’m deliberately writing music that responds to the themes of the fathers on the screen, and responds to what’s happening in the visual landscape as well. So how best I feel that’s represented musically is what people will hear in the auditorium.’

Creswick is very conscious of the bad rap some fathers have (deservedly) had over the years, and also of the need to make space to tell stories from diverse perspectives, all of which have helped inform the disparate elements of In His Words: Voices of Fatherhood.

‘While fatherhood is inherently gendered, I’ve really just wanted to tell stories of fatherhood – it’s not exclusionary in the way that it kind of approaches the topic. There is discussion of the role of partners and the role of mothers within the work, and the roles that they play. It also talks about gay fathers as well and the role that they play in each other’s lives,’ he says.

‘But it really is a work that I hope platforms a really important human experience and something that we can all connect with, whether we’re fathers, whether we’re men, or whether we’re women. Because these stories are just really important to tell. And it’s really important to shine a light on something that sometimes gets a little overlooked in the grand narrative – certainly of art – that is presented.’

In His Words: Voices of Fatherhood runs from 23-25 June at The Street Theatre, Canberra.