Can Powerhouse Photography deliver where ACP failed?

In October, Powerhouse announced the acquisition of the Australian Centre for Photography (ACP), which will enter a new chapter as Powerhouse Photography.

The decision follows devastating financial losses, both in terms of revenue and funding, that resulted in the closure of the ACP’s gallery in 2020 when the organisation went into hibernation. Years before this, however, there had been murmurs in the sector of a deeper issue of mismanagement.

For many in Sydney’s photography community, this inevitable demise began nearly a decade ago with the sale of ACP’s Oxford Street building in Paddington in 2014. While the $5 million in sale proceeds was supposed to help ACP move to a more accessible location, for nearly two years, ACP was leasing back the property, until in July 2016 the organisation became a fragment of satellite spaces across City of Sydney’s Creative Spaces and the National Art School.

In 2019, the ACP found a new home in Darlinghurst, but by 2020, its operating revenue, mainly sourced from teaching courses, had fallen to a ninth of what it was in 2011.

ACP was running with a skeleton team after leaving Oxford Street and it was a struggle to keep up with the responsibilities, Fiona Wolf tells ArtsHub. Wolf began working with ACP in 2005, later jumping on board as a tutor and remaining with the organisation to its very last days.

She reveals that the drop in revenue had almost nothing to do with demand but rather the lack of resources and investment in marketing to reach new audiences. Multi-year funding from both the State Government and the Australia Council were lost in 2019, which many saw as a carry-on effect from the building sale.

It really was like watching a car crash in slow motion. Steven Cavanagh

Some of this friction also came about from tension within the photographic community. Steven Cavanagh has worked at the ACP for over 20 years, including as a board member between 2018 and 2020. He says, ‘There’s always been a kind of push and pull in the photography world between the documentary and photojournalists, and those engaged in fine art photography, so there’s a level of discussion within parts of the community about what is considered really valuable.

‘My experience on the prior ACP board really showed me they did not seem to understand the breadth and scope of contemporary photography. It felt very caught up in an old-fashioned idea of only lens-based photography… It really was like watching a car crash in slow motion.’

Throughout the ACP’s 2021/22 consultation process, many community leaders pitched in to take over the $1.6 million fund to keep the ACP’s legacy alive, including Head On Photo Festival’s founder and creative director Moshe Rosenzveig OAM and Geoff Kleem, now Head of Photo Media at the National Art School.

Kleem is worried that ACP’s problematic history of management will be swept under the carpet with a new name and institution taking over. He says, ‘The way that the ACP was run was similar to Artspace in that you had to elect board members and had to have a certain number of people from the industry. When I was elected in 1985-86 there were four artists on the board, but at some point that collapsed and board members were actually invited by the director. Artists were cut loose and they could no longer determine the future of the institution itself.

‘I think the ACP is gone, it’s gone for good. But what I’m really angry about is they should have held onto their assets even if the roof was leaking … And now Sydney really suffers, having lost a major institution that was the equivalent of Artspace for the photography community.’

Those even less optimistic think the ACP will just become something of a footnote on an exhibition label.

‘But is that the worst thing in the world?’ asks Cavanagh. ‘Maybe not, because the time to actually save the ACP was years ago when the community was first alerted to the coming issues. There were only a few warriors who actually took up the cause. It’s a romantic notion that it could still exist as it was.’

He adds, ‘I wish this new iteration of the ACP’s journey along with the Powerhouse every success.’

While this history has been brought back into heated conversations after the Powerhouse’s announcement, many think it’s too late to lay blame. The focus now should be to consider what’s going to happen in the future, and gauge the level of engagement that Powerhouse Photography is committed to deliver.

As Wolf puts it: ‘I think the old ACP is dead – it had to end completely for something new to grow.’

What’s in ACP’s archive

Details of what’s in the archive were scarce in Powerhouse Photography’s initial media release, and Wolf reveals that the ACP’s previous disorganisation in maintaining the archive will require Powerhouse Photography to do a thorough assessment.

In a statement shared with ArtsHub by Powerhouse Photography in response to our request for comment, a spokesperson says: ‘The archive consists of hundreds of boxes of paper, photographic and variable material documenting the ACP’s nearly 50 years of operations.

‘The Powerhouse has taken receipt of the ACP archive and is currently in the process of a detailed assessment by a team of curators, archivists, conservators and registrars, and in accordance with best practices, will finalise the acquisition in the coming year.’

Digitisation of the collection is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Wolf is hopeful about the future of Powerhouse Photography, but mentions that the organisation must take on the responsibility of advocating for photography.

She says: ‘I think it’s very important that it’s gone to a space like the Powerhouse Museum, which also represents the Industrial Revolution – cameras are definitely part of that. While on the other hand, photographers have always fought to justify photography as an art form.

‘I’ve worked with Cherine Fahd (Co-chair of the new Powerhouse Photography Advisory Group) before at University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and she’s a wonderful person and a very established artist. I would trust her 100% to do the right thing with this archive,’ Wolf adds.

The future of Powerhouse Photography

The frequency of exhibitions, programs and workshops is also of keen interest, especially considering the role of advocacy that the ACP has played for over 40 years.

Donna West Brett, Associate Professor in Art History at University of Sydney and committee member of the Photographic Cultures Research Group says it’s not difficult to see how almost everyone’s lives are deeply intertwined with photography with the prevalence of image-led platforms. She says: ‘When you look at many of our leading contemporary artists in Australia, they’re photographers. [For example] Rosemary Laing, Abdul Abdullah, Julie Rrap, Tracey Moffatt, Ricky Maynard – they all have a photography element in their practice.’

Kleem shares a similar view: ‘The argument “camera phones have killed photography” is not true. How could the proliferation of cameras kill photography?’

Brett continues: ‘I would encourage Powerhouse Photography to consult [the community] and ensure the broadest sense of what photography actually is, and not just in Sydney. [The ACP] was called the Australian Centre for Photography for a reason. We all know that Melbourne has really taken off in the last few years in terms of photography festivals, exhibitions and collections. So I think we’ve got a bit of catching up to do.

‘If we can work together as a community to actually assist Powerhouse Photography in reaching the mission to promote the best of photography – as a practice, as a theory, as a history – then we’ll actually get somewhere,’ says Brett.

This sentiment is shared across the board, with many interviewees hoping to see Powerhouse Photography reach out to different organisations and those previously working at ACP with new opportunities for collaboration.

Powerhouse Photography sees itself as being ‘uniquely positioned to champion photography as an expanded, interdisciplinary medium, situated within both the applied arts and applied sciences’.

The statement mentions ‘contemporary photography acquisitions and commissions’, ‘commercial, artistic and research projects with exhibition, digital and print publication outcomes’ as part of the opportunities to be offered by Powerhouse Photography. It has also made a commitment to ‘invest into emerging practitioners and partner across the industry to build profile and engage audiences with Australian practice’.

Powerhouse Photography plans to announce further details in February/March 2023 regarding first acquisitions, commissions and programming.

But can $1.6 million make a difference in a $500 million museum?

Kleem expresses a less optimistic view on the future of photography at the Powerhouse: ‘I don’t see much of a future for photographic practice via the Powerhouse Museum … They say that photography is a technological art form – using that argument you could also say sculpture is a technological art form. Photography is actually more a theory-driven practice. If we think back to postmodernism, it was a facilitator for concepts more than anything else.’

Brett also has concerns. ‘What I’m worried about, and I think quite a few people are too, is that photography will be treated just as a technology and forget about the fact that it’s actually also an art form. It’s also a vernacular form of discovery and recording. Photography has been an enormous democratiser for marginal communities,’ she says.

‘Photography democratised vision and it democratised representation. If we can’t keep that and make sure it’s at the forefront of where we’re going with Powerhouse Photography, then I’m concerned we might miss an opportunity.

‘I hope that the Powerhouse makes an actual physical commitment to supporting photographic practice. How do they actually engage with the community now is the next question, because that was the role of the ACP … You really have to keep the conversations around these areas of practice alive.’

Rosenzveig adds: ‘In theory, the Powerhouse is the perfect place [for photography] as it combines art and technology. They don’t exhibit photography often – featuring an exhibition every two years or so – but the production value is fantastic. They put a lot of time and effort into their exhibitions and have huge budgets.’

But where as ‘$1.6 million would enable an organisation like Head On to present an in-depth photographic program, going into an institution like the Powerhouse, it’s a drop in the ocean that’s unlikely to significantly impact their programming or the ACP’s legacy,’ says Rosenzveig.

Even without taking into consideration the NSW Government committing over $500 million into Powerhouse Parramatta, other recent donations – including $20 million from The Walker Family Foundation for immersive STEM education and $10 million from Western Sydney University for partnered research opportunities – will push the ACP’s fund and archive lower on the priority list.

Of course it’s not just about the money, but in this case it’s an indicator of impact. Will it cause ripples or waves?

Kleem says: ‘I hope that people in the Advisory Group will deliver, but it’s a huge institution and what’s left of the ACP will be one little fragment so it will be diluted … It will take further unpacking of actual curatorial initiatives to see where this is heading.’

In its golden days, ACP was a place where people could launch their careers. Kleem also had his first exhibition there. ‘I don’t think that level of support or access is going to be possible anymore,’ he says. ‘That’s where the losses are the most profound.’