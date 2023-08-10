Bright visions from the ancient past and into our future

If you gasp out loud at the BOM BOM BOM BOM of Richard Strauss’ ‘Thus Spake Zarathustra’ booming over Stanley Kubrick’s cinematic masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey, have you ever wondered what it would sound like if that flabbergasting film’s spiralling starscapes spoke back? If they could create music from the very building blocks of reality?

Melbourne-based multidisciplinary artist and avowed speculative sci-fi fan Jon Butt has. His far-out practice is concerned with harnessing quantum realities and the bendiness of deep time, figuring out ways human creativity can bridge seemingly insurmountable knowledge gaps. His trippy work µ Muography, part of Science Gallery Melbourne’s awe-inspiring new exhibition Dark Matters, is cosmic art writ large.

In the exhibition, Butt walks ArtsHub through the surprisingly straightforward ideas behind how he rigged up a muon particle detector (you can easily do so at home), which detects the fleeting presence of these ancient particles via their electron wakes. Capturing their millisecond collision as a bright speck on a dark screen, the trace left behind looks, for all the world, like a distant nebula. ‘These muons may have travelled from the sun billions of years ago,’ Butt says.

The marks are, in turn, read by an electronic program based on open-source software design by Colombian-German code artist Olivia Jack and played back by what sounds a bit like a theremin, emitting a ghostly chorus of blippity blop space music. It wouldn’t sound out of place in Doctor Who. ‘I feel like a trespasser in science, but I’m using that term lightly, because scientists are also very welcoming,’ Butt says of the collaborative nature of Science Gallery Melbourne and its Dark Matters partners Arts at CERN and the ARC Centre of Excellence for Dark Matter Particle Physics. These institutions have embraced the endless possibility of artists sharing space with scientists in laboratories, inspiring each other to go further.

Indeed, some scientists have wondered aloud, perhaps not entirely seriously, if these muons are actually alien signals, a sort of return to sender responding to the golden records we sent into space via the Voyager probes. It’s an idea that tickles Butt. ‘As humans, we have these empirical ways of looking at matter, science or data and so I was thinking, “Well, what happens if it was a signal?” So then the music that you’re hearing is actually written by the muons.’

Wandering around the endlessly fascinating Dark Matters exhibition, co-curated by Arts at CERN head Mónica Bello and Science Gallery Melbourne’s Tilly Boleyn, the potential for wonder appears unlimited. South Korean music producer and artist Yunchul Kim’s 50-metre long, ceiling-hung Chroma V similarly detects subatomic particles and snakes its silver coils in unison with them. Lithuanian artist Julijonas Urbonas was inspired by witnessing quantum magnetic tech while visiting CERN’s Large Hadron Collider to turbocharge knitting in When Accelerators Turn into Sweaters.

Desert Solar Field, Liam Young ‘The Great Endeavor’ (still) 2023, colour digital video, sound. Image: Courtesy of Liam Young © Liam Young.

‘It’s about working with the nature of matter and reality as a sculptural object,’ Butt says of his remarkable practice. ‘When you listen to scientists talking about dark matter, or muons, it’s so wild to a non-scientific mind that it triggered this poetic response in my brain.’

As Butt sees it, these collaborations get to the heart of human endeavour. ‘Our speculation fires ideas that can then maybe come back into real science or vice versa, and it’s beautiful. That’s why I love Science Gallery Melbourne so much, because it’s a real bringing together of those disciplines in a very concrete, open and generous way.’

Asking the biggest questions

Spanish curator and art historian Mónica Bello has guided this collaborative conversation between artists and scientists at CERN, the European Laboratory for Particle Physics, since 2015. ‘When we think of nature, this is something that has been described for the last century by science, but art intends to do the same, often with different strategies,’ she says. ‘This is why it’s so interesting to bring them together.’

After all, one understanding of art is very much concerned with figuring out the meaning of life and our place in the bigger picture. ‘CERN is invested in these big questions, what is matter? What is the beginning of the universe? How everything happened and much more. And some of these questions are closely aligned to art,’ Bello says.

While Arts at CERN sprang to life in 2011, Bello was fascinated to uncover that this dialogue goes back to the organisation’s founding in 1954. ‘I went through the archives and I tried to understand how everything started, and I realised artists were visiting in an informal way from the very beginning.’

They included US conceptual and performance artist James Lee Byars, who dropped in in the early ’70s. Bello’s thrilled to continue this grand tradition and expand its footprint internationally. ‘I understood that science was global, therefore we had this capacity where we could imagine other institutions coming on board to bring what we are doing to audiences anywhere, which is why it’s so exciting to be here in Melbourne for Dark Matters.’

Broken Spectre

Just a little further along the curved spine of Melbourne’s Swanston Street, you can take in last year’s Arts at CERN resident artist Irishman Richard Mosse’s video installation Broken Spectre at NGV International. Presented on a 20-metre panoramic widescreen, it presents startling satellite imagery of the Amazon rainforest’s ongoing destruction alongside human industry and the teeming wildlife at risk of losing their home.

‘He was already on this project with huge support from different institutions, but he came to CERN to research scientific imaging,’ Bello says of the potential Arts at CERN has to expand creative practice. ‘Richard worked with scientists, understanding how they developed the detection devices to understand what is happening not only on the surface of the Earth, but also underneath. Broken Spectre is extraordinary.’

Speculative architect Liam Young in front of his work ‘The Great Endeavor’ 2023, which will be on display in ‘Liam Young: Planetary Redesign’, opening 19 August 2023 at The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia, Fed Square. Photo: Tim Carrafa.

Building a viable future

If you were fascinated, but also terrified by the decaying world of Ridley Scott’s seminal science fiction film Blade Runner, perhaps you’d prefer to imagine a brighter future where humanity has somehow come together to do what must be done to stave off the climate crisis. Los Angeles-based Australian speculative architect and filmmaker Liam Young certainly has.

He presents his first major solo show on these shores, Planetary Redesign, at NGV International from 19 August. It includes new work The Great Endeavor, fresh from the 2023 Venice Biennale of Architecture, depicting a vast global network of greenhouse gas extraction and storage mega-infrastructure extrapolated from current technology. His NGV Triennial 2020 commission Planet City, imagining a megalopolis that houses all of humanity, will also be on show.

‘A lot of people talk about the predictive potential of science fiction, and sometimes it does get it right, like Arthur C Clarke imagining geostationary satellites, but I think these occurrences are a side effect,’ Young says as he sits down with ArtsHub in a glass and concrete studio at NGV that feels peak sci-fi. ‘Its real value is as an incisive tool that helps us to understand the present moment in new ways.’

When he was growing up in Australia in the ‘80s, Blade Runner’s vision of an increasingly Japanese-influenced, tech-heavy world felt certain. ‘We thought that we were going to be living this Asian superpower, so I learned Japanese in school, and what we’ve now come to think of as cyberpunk explored that hybridisation of an Asian and Western American future. And then the Japanese economy collapsed, and that future didn’t come to pass.’

Young’s work is all about imagining other potential futures we need today. ‘They’re about arming ourselves, in this present moment, with sufficient knowledge to be able to act in lieu of the futures that those decisions may be generating or setting in motion,’ he says. ‘At its core, I’m a science illustrator in the grand tradition of the artists that would translate a gas spectrum analysis into an image of an exoplanet.’

Planetary Redesign’s immersive exhibition includes scientific data, photography by Driely S and future workwear designed by The Handmaid’s Tale costume designer Ane Crabtree. ‘Ane’s known as the dystopian designer de jour,’ Young chuckles, noting that Planet City was their lockdown project. ‘As the pandemic hit, all we needed to do to see a dystopia was look out the window. The counter-narratives that began were no longer cautionary tales, but instead stories of optimism and hope, so that’s when we started working on a viable vision of a sustainable city.’

Her work on The Great Endeavor visualises the utilitarian workwear of future labourers building this vast carbon removal machinery. ‘What would it mean if we were to reimagine those workers, not as people in the service of pulling dead dinosaurs out of the ground to be burned off into the air, but instead, as essentially saviours of our planet? So we took those same silhouettes and wove our own textiles using threads and embroidery techniques typically associated with luxury and privilege to dress this new global workforce using visuals from ceremonial costumes that are both acts and works of labour, but also strange acts of catharsis at the same time.’

Offshore Storage Well Construction, Liam Young ‘The Great Endeavor’ (still) 2023, colour digital video, sound. Image: Courtesy of Liam Young © Liam Young.

They also worked with Berlin-based composer Lyra Pramuk to create a workers’ song. ‘She researched the history of the workers’ song, which began as a system of control in the field, a means to keep bodies in time as they moved in a line. But, over time, those songs started to become mechanisms of community. They would be reclaimed and sung in solidarity.’

If we can create music with particle physics, perhaps speculative art can envision an achievable future where we don’t all burn. ‘One of the collaborators on the project, Holly Jean Buck [author of After Geoengineering: Climate Tragedy, Repair and Restoration] believes a very pragmatic solution to getting The Great Endeavor rolling is not to kill the fossil fuel companies, but instead imagine how they would pivot to become carbon extraction companies, ironically using the same infrastructure.’

We can but dream.

Liam Young Planetary Redesign opens at NGV International from 19 August; free.

DARK MATTERS opened 4 August at Science Gallery, University of Melbourne and runs until 2 December; free.

Broken Spectre is at NGV International until 12 September; free.

