Australian Performing Arts Forum 2023: an overview and summary

Last month, organisations and independents from theatre, dance, circus and other live art forms attended the biennial gathering for the national performing arts sector, the Australian Performing Arts Forum (APAF).

Theatre Network Australia (TNA) has been producing and running APAF since 2009, bringing together around 350 delegates from across the country. This year, delegates enjoyed three days of speakers, facilitated conversations, networking and socialising in Brisbane, where APAF was held during the Brisbane Festival.

In designing APAF 2023, TNA focused on the participation of artists and on responding to the issues currently impacting our sector. With so many performing artists in town, associated events were built around the Forum to maximise the opportunities for in-person exchange and connection, including a delegates’ First Nations Gathering, a Meanjin Meet Up, the National Dance Sector Gathering hosted by Queensland Ballet and Ausdance Qld, the Youth Dance Network and an Arts Queensland Information Session.

TNA specifically managed the participation of artists, ensuring that delegates represented a diversity of art form, career stage, organisation size, geography and demographics. Of the 350 spots, TNA gave 120 places to independents at heavily subsidised rates, securing funding assistance from states and federally on behalf of the independents, with almost every independent receiving some kind of travel bursary. Independents were selected via EOIs (expressions of interest), which were assessed by independent panels. Applicants from diverse and marginalised communities were prioritised, with particular care taken to include access needs for D/deaf and disabled delegates, and parents with children.

Day One

The opening keynote, ‘On Becoming Better Ancestors’, saw a multigenerational panel of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and non-binary artists reflect on the past to consider the future they will leave behind. Key themes raised were to weave their way throughout the Forum. Rachael Maza AM reflected on her inheritance from a mob who have mastered the art of living sustainably and what it would take to turn around the “extractional” way of living that is not working for the sustainability of the planet and of our existence. In a clear call to arms, she highlighted delegates’ responsibility for taking a stand and making a statement.

Chelsea Watego highlighted the need to live in balance with Country and asked what it is that delegates are proud of and how we would like our mortality to be remembered. Trawoolaway woman and Senior Producer of Performing Lines Tasmania, Sinsa Mansell, spoke of ceremonial responsibility and of the importance of reconstructing and sharing culture. Hannah Belanszky and Michelle Tuahine spoke of legacy in relation to kinship and a shared cultural responsibility to community and Country.

Maza and Mansell both indicated the need for the sector to ensure spaces are created for First Nations voices to tell their own stories and to be heard, adding that everyone should do their own work to understand the violent history of Australia, and that it is not a right but a privilege to receive knowledge. Sacred business is sacred.

The first day focused on Artist-Led Assemblies, broken up by art form. Dance, hosted by Australian Dance Theatre’s (ADT) Daniel Riley, Rika Hamaguchi (Bangarra), Kaine Sultan-Babij (ADT) and Tyrel Dulvarie (Bangarra) sought to interrogate the Australian-ness of our dance practice and performance landscape. Riley opened broad discussions on the kind of commitments we all need to make to ensure dance on our shared land, is “iconically” ours.

In Theatre, led by APAF’s Associate Producer Emily Coleman (TNA), Courtney Stewart (La Boite), and Erin Taylor (Australian Plays Transform), the emphasis was on the long-term pathways for the storytellers in the country, asking how we will engage in a multiplicity of dramaturgies to support the development of new work in so-called Australia.

Nisha Madhan (Next Wave) and Nathan Sibthorpe (Counterpilot) led the focus of the Experimental and Multi-Artform group on both a purge and a pledge for the future of experimental art. This session mapped the current wants, needs and desires of experimental artists.

Chelsea McGuffin (Company2) and Lara Croydon (QPAC) hosted the Circus and Physical Theatre sector in a robust discussion on sector-wide concerns, key actionable elements and the celebration of successes.

Day Two

Day Two opened with the first of two sessions: ‘On Collective Responsibility: Co-designing the Future of the Arts Sector’. Lenine Bourke and Nathan Stoneham spoke with Aunty Roxanne McDonald, who reflected on her personal activism. Bourke and Stoneham also opened the floor for delegates to raise key ideas on what would become small discussion groups later in the day.

Chris Bendall proposed attention be given to sustainability and how we should work for net positive performing arts practice. Alysha Herrmann spoke on slow touring and collaborating with regional communities, with an invitation to city allies. Lakshmi Ganapathy spoke of a legacy where everyone has the right to create. Egan Sun-Bin proposed school touring opportunities for emerging artists, while Sue Giles called together those who wanted to promote the global significance of youth arts. Other discussion groups were proposed, with key ideas over the following days documented and shared for further action to the larger Forum.

Lenine Bourke, Aunty Roxanne McDonald and Nathan Stoneham on Day Two of APAF 2023. Photo: Jade Ellis.

Formal discussion sessions in the outdoor pavilion were broken up with a suite of four workshops offering practical tools to support growth, well-being and resilience in the arts. These opt-in sessions focused on strategies to help shape practice, process and future relationships. Actor Emily Burton led a session on ‘Resilience and Well-being’, focusing on strategies for resetting and finding equilibrium. Introducing activities involving breath, movement and imagination, Burton offered her “toolkit” to deal with chronic stress.

Erica McCalman (TNA) held a First Nations Delegates-only session on ‘Keeping up Momentum’; Nigel Poulton (Intimacy Directors International) led a session on ‘Boundaries, Consent and Safe Spaces’; and Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa (The Blue Room Theatre), Perun Bonser (a Ngarluma filmmaker with a background in contemporary dance) and Katrina Irawati Graham (co-Founder, Chair and Queensland Board member of Women in Film and Television) talked about ‘Community, Connection and Cultural Safety’.

In the afternoon, workshops zoomed in on the role of the Artist as Activist with a focus on Decolonising Creation (A Daylight Connection’s Kamarra Bell-Wykes and Carly Sheppard), Resistance and Action (choreographer Liesel Zink), Disability Arts (Arts Access Victoria’s Caroline Bowditch and Access Arts’ Madeleine Little), Climate Action (producer Lana Nguyen and artist Zoe Scoglio) and Youth Advocacy (Western Edge’s Chanella Macri and John Marc Desengano) who raised issues of the soft bigotry of low expectations.

Macri and Desengano highlighted that “activism” and “advocacy” are both buzz words, but can be triggers, and that culturally diverse young people don’t always want to be political. Macri described gentle activism as providing a space for young people to come together to tell their stories.

Day Three

Friday’s sessions focused on international artists, introducing independent choreographer and director Maxine Doyle (Punchdrunk UK and, in collaboration with artist Es Devlin, the commissioned premiere of Salamander for the Brisbane Festival). In conversation with Louise Bezzina (Brisbane Festival), Doyle described the difference between transforming spaces and site-specific work and her love of manipulating movement from a more directorial stance. For her, the dancers were the real choreographers.

She also spoke of her role in creating large-scale pieces where ‘the audience is always in your head’ and the perspective of considering what audiences want to see and experience – the process of lining up and of entering into the space, their comfort and sightlines. Making large-scale works is also what Doyle, as director, wants to experience, and finding the right collaborator is crucial. Doyle is passionate about collaborative processes, creative leadership and her ongoing commitment to centring audience experience in the creation of large-scale works across genre, form and context.

In the following Q&A, Bezzina’s responses to a delegate’s question on sustainability (Salamander only required two artists flying into Brisbane to work with the local team of creatives) led neatly into the next session, ‘International Perspectives: On the Evolving Nature of Arts Festivals’. Hosted by Annette Shun Wah (Artistic Director, OzAsia Festival), the panel of Olivia Ansell (Sydney Festival), Louise Bezzina (Brisbane Festival) and Marnie Karmelita (incoming Artistic Director of Ten Days on the Island) presented a snapshot of the evolution of Australian arts festivals – from their role in the wider cultural landscape to COVID inspired and emergent models of the future.

From guest curator models to specific cultural platforms, Karmelita focused on how festivals respond to their time and place and how they should be charging out in front, encouraging local audiences to be part of an international conversation.

Ansell celebrated 50 years of the Sydney Festival in empowering First Nations’ stories, bringing local and international artists together and amplifying locations by animating waterways, parks and buildings. Crucially, she described ensuring economic and digital access and a deep balance, supporting the artists and companies while creating new and not normally possible opportunities, across 170-plus events.

Bezzina introduced the historic shift from the role of a festival as ambitiously importing ideas from “elsewhere” to a model, partly brought about by COVID, which has brought the focus back to a festival by the people, for the people. She has set her team the challenge of ensuring that the festival exists to “turn on” a city, and that people would miss if it wasn’t there.

Shun Wah described a more focused format, which can provide a platform for great Asian Australian artists and have a huge impact on the local economy.

The growing theme of sustainability (which is not just about single-use plastics) continued in the discussion. Some presenters said they struggle with the pressure of tourism as a driver and raised the possibility of stripping away the need for premieres and festival exclusivity. Other solutions prioritised smaller touring works and allowing artists to stay longer in a city to develop relationships, recognising that a quick turnaround is not the best way to support artists. Slow touring and examples of a slow festival model – a festival that does not stop – were also presented, with the aim to better contextualise works and give longer lead-in times. This session also took a moment to celebrate a point in time when so many of the artistic directors are women.

Day Three of APAF 2023. Photo: Jade Ellis.

Parallel panel conversations in the International Perspectives time slot were ‘On the Afterlives of Performance’ hosted by Paul Rae (University of Melbourne) with First Nations novelist Claire G Coleman, funeral director Kimba Griffith, academic Katerina Teaiwa and Malaysian theatre-maker Charlene Rajendran reflecting on performance knowledge that spans time, place and culture to open up more vital and durable ways of thinking about our legacy.

Hosted by Nathan Stoneham, the third International Perspectives session, ‘On Shifting Identities’, saw Glasgow’s Rosana Cade and Ivor MacAskill (creators of The Making of Pinocchio at Brisbane Festival) share how their work interweaves with their own story, relationship and lived experience(s). Delegates were encouraged to question how boundaries are investigated and blurred between process and product, autobiography and fiction.

In the session ‘On the Future of Arts Leadership,’ Angharad Wynne-Jones, Karilyn Brown and Veronica Pardo looked at what gives us insight into shared values and a meaningful community. Many of these thoughts followed through to the next series of Future Change workshops covering discussions on ‘Collaborative Futuring in A Climate Crisis’, ‘Adapting to Change Audience Diversification in the Arts’ and ‘Sustainable Inclusion’.

The wrap-up session returned to the importance of collective responsibility for co-designing the future of the arts sector. All the conceptual APAF threads were summarised, and action-based outcomes recorded and presented by and to the departing delegates. From the outset it was clear that there were many vibrant younger voices along with those with years of professional experience and hard won (and lost) battles in the room, offering the potential for exciting mutual learning opportunities ahead.

Documentation and resources from APAF can be accessed online.

Australian Performing Arts Forum (APAF)

Brisbane Powerhouse

Yagara Country, Brisbane/Meanjin

Wednesday 13 September to Friday 15 September 2023