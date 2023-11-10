Asylum seekers meet Shakespeare in bold new take on The Tempest

‘It started with a really basic, “What if?” premise, which was: what if the characters from The Tempest were Iranian refugees and were in the Christmas Island detention centre,’ playwright Helen Machalias says of her new work, This Rough Magic.

Premiering this week at The Street Theatre, Canberra, the play has changed significantly as a result of successive creative developments.

‘When I first started writing it, the play leaned much more heavily on the Shakespearean text, although there were also more documentary-style elements, so verbatim media reports from politicians, first-hand accounts of life in detention centres at that time. And what’s happened is that as the play has developed and as I’ve worked with different creative collaborators and consultants, the cultural backgrounds of the Iranian refugees have infused the storytelling, I think, in a way that really sets This Rough Magic apart,’ Machalias explains.

‘You’ve got canonical Shakespearean work, but by having Farsi and Iranian culture, storytelling, narrative and poetry elevated in the work to be equal with the Shakespeare, it’s really hopefully making audiences think about what we consider to be classic texts of our time.’

L-R: Andre Le and Reza Momenzada in ‘This Rough Magic’. Photo: Novel Photographic.

Machalias has previously worked with The Street Theatre to develop a stage adaptation of Robin Klein’s People Might Hear You, as well as In Loco Parentis, which examined the cover-up of sexual harassment and assault on university campuses. In Loco Parentis premiered at The Street as part of the Made in Canberra program for the Centenary of Canberra and won a Canberra Critics Circle Award. Machalias has also worked with Sydney Theatre Company, Riverside Theatres and Playwriting Australia, and has been shortlisted three times for Sydney Theatre Company’s Young Playwright of the Year Award.

This Rough Magic is her first mainstage production. Machalias’ work with dramaturg Granaz Moussavi, an Academy Award nominee, went beyond the original texts to find contemporary relevance and reflect the realities of refugees Moussavi met through her work in detention centres, including Christmas Island.

The play is set around the time of 2010’s SIEV-221 disaster, in which 50 people died – 15 of them children – after an Indonesian fishing boat carrying asylum seekers from Iran and Iraq was dashed against the jagged cliffs of Christmas Island.

Director Beng Oh describes the sinking of the SIEV-221 and the resulting loss of life as ‘our greatest civilian maritime disaster to date,’ and praises Machalias’ imaginative and powerful blending of stories and sources in the play.

‘We have characters called Prospero, Miranda, Ariel and Caliban running around Christmas Island and they both are and they aren’t [Shakespeare’s characters]. By using the lens of Shakespeare, Helen cleverly explores another big theme, which is our treatment of asylum seekers and offshore immigration detention. She weaves together two stories that we know, or that we sort-of-know, and together makes them new again,’ he tells ArtsHub.

One of the things that especially attracted Oh to the project was the blending of different forms of storytelling in the script.

‘The many wonderful and surprising ways that Helen deals with the material really drew me in. And it’s a strange thing to say, but one thing that really struck me, and which I loved, was that it’s not documentary theatre. I love documentary theatre, there’s a time and a place for it and, when done well, it can really hit hard – but this is something different again,’ he says.

‘It’s a work of imagination, and it’s also a work about language. The way in which Helen mixes the different modalities, the verse, the prose, Shakespeare against Hafez and Attar, Persian poetry with her own writing, it all comes together in this surprising and exciting way.’

L-R: Playwright Helen Machalias and director Beng Oh. Photo: Novel Photographic.

Produced by The Street Theatre, This Rough Magic will be published by Currency Press, and reflects The Street’s ongoing commitment to the development of ambitious new works for the stage and its place on both the national and ACT stages.

Machalias considers herself part of the broader Canberra diaspora, having lived and worked in the ACT twice, and is full of praise for The Street Theatre’s ongoing commitment to Canberra artists.

‘It’s massively important – and specifically to have a theatre company that produces original work is something that The Street does incredibly well. They’ve invested a lot of effort into a pipeline of local artists and they do a great job of creating a network. I think they’re really mindful of being a facilitator for people to have creative careers, which is not easy in any city, but it can be particularly challenging in Canberra.

‘And for me personally, The Street has been the most incredible support in the way that they’ve shaped and developed me as a playwright,’ Machalias concludes.

The world premiere season of This Rough Magic plays The Street Theatre from 11-19 November 2023, with a preview on Friday 10 November.