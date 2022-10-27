How AI art benefits from a human touch

Our reception of AI (artificial intelligence) art right now is, at best, complicated.

When deciding to pursue a career in the arts, one may think it to be one of the few areas of expertise that can’t be replaced by machinery. That belief is currently being challenged by the growing amount of work that is ‘generated’ rather than ‘created’, however artists’ interventions in this process are already showing the importance of human contact, where the AI itself becomes the subject of examination and experimentation.

As someone who has incorporated AI in his practice – and indeed handed over artistic agency to it – since 2017, artist Sam Leach has found that the tool sometimes creates more questions than answers.

‘My initial interest was that I could use the tool to analyse and predict what my next painting should be, based on my previous work,’ says Leach.

‘It opened up a lot of questions for me about how artists interact with AI in a creative process, and how much agency they should have.

‘What quickly became apparent was how widespread various types of AI models are and the ways that they’re being used. There’s that issue of reinforcing certain stereotypes and biases, which introduced errors in unpredictable and really opaque ways. You don’t see it there until much further down the track,’ he adds.

Unfortunately, human biases are just as easily digitised as any other form of data; if not consciously disrupted they become embedded into the very fabrics of the system.

J. Rosenbaum’s project AI Perceptions of Gender, an online exhibition presented as part of the recent Melbourne Fringe, battles exactly these preconceptions.

Rosenbaum says: ‘I think AI and projects like this can hold a mirror to how we perceive gender. We’re in the nascent stages of our understanding of AI and our understanding of gender is also evolving. So we can actually use that evolution to reflect those things back at each other to consider how we present gender, and what are we teaching our AI and why.’

J. Rosenbaum challenges AI’s perception of gender and introduces a process of relearning. Image: Screenshot by ArtsHub from the online exhibition.

The digital space Rosenbaum created is split into three projects, first working with existing AI systems to explore why AIs are so fixated on binary gender, examining the data that the AIs are fed, and then using the tool to generate a 3D colour space to represent gender’s multitude of possibilities.

Dismantling these biases is a work in reverse, explains Rosenbaum. ‘I actually trained a biased image generation AI, and then I unbiased it.

‘Like, the AI would repaint people’s images as feminine if seen in certain contexts, such as kitchens or bathrooms, and it would paint it as more masculine if the person was out and about … The reason of course is because it’s fed this data.

‘I think the entire purpose of this project is to ask, “Why do AI systems need to know about gender?” A lot of AI classification systems are rooted in a bias system and in things like bone structure … It’s not rooted in gender expression; it’s rooted in biological essentialism and we really need to get beyond that,’ Rosenbaum continues.

‘If it’s considered that AI can be without bias in the future, we need to think about gender in a whole new way and we need to train our AI.’

In some ways, Rosenbaum’s project is extending decades of activism for gender diversity into computer systems, which are often built upon ‘the norm’.

Leach found a similar need to examine and control the AI so that it works for him. ‘I like to keep really close control of the database that I’m using to train the AI, and I feel like this is one of the considerations with using those big models like GPT-3 and DALL-E – it’s perfectly scraped more or less the entire internet, so there are all sorts of things that have been caught up in that data.’

His current projects include using AI to unpack the work of Australian landscape painter Hans Heysen (1877–1968) and its colonial gaze, and an extension of the Polar Bear Detector for facial recognition (which consistently detects the artist with an 80-95% resemblance to the arctic animal).

Leach also notes the mirror analogy to describe people’s perception of AI art. ‘It’s that issue of society looking in a mirror, and not necessarily liking what it actually sees,’ he says.

‘I think this is why it’s so important to have artists exploring these tools, identifying those cultural ramifications to gain insight and try to break it a little. Find out what the limits are of these systems and what that means for us. Artists have a toolkit of understanding symbolism and meaning, and unpacking imagery. They can really bring some of those skills to bear on what’s being produced.’

AI, art and artists’ rights

While appreciating the breadth of the system, Rosenbaum also raises concern over artists’ rights. ‘The text-to-image generators are fascinating and they’re really going to change the way we look at how ideas are connected. But I think we also need to consider the ethics of these systems. A lot of the artists who are included in these systems were not consulted.

‘People can use artists’ names [as prompts] and try and copy their styles. On the one hand, that’s how artists learn, so these systems are a lot like an art student. But, on the other hand, because people are selling them and creating so many of them, there really needs to be a consent model around the use of living artists’ work.’

There are some who even go so far as to say AI should completely exclude living artists from their database.

But the technology could be developing much faster than the time it takes to set consent structures or put legal frameworks in place.

Rosenbaum adds: ‘They say that the most recent data set, the LAION-400M (entirely open access), which is what Stable Diffusion draws from, is going to be the last one that’s built on human-created images.’

Process over outcome

Rather than focusing on the product of AI-generated art, both Rosenbaum and Leach advise to tune in to that process instead. Much like delving into an examination of the colours or brushstrokes behind masterpieces, Leach says: ‘It’s really interesting to at least have a go at stepping through some of those programs, essentially run it yourself, rather than going straight into the prompt-driven model.’

It’s also about allowing artists to be more in control, embracing the power and agency created from even just a brief understanding of the technology.

‘It stops it from being a mysterious black box [and changes it] to something that you can potentially manipulate for artistic ends … large corporations are already manipulating it for their own corporate ends,’ says Leach.

‘I think it’s so important that artists stay abreast of emerging technology because it’s completely shaping our society. It’s so critical that we have an analytical and questioning lens put over these new developments.’

Rosenbaum echoes the sentiment: ‘I think art is absolutely critical for showing where things are going wrong and how we can fix them. It’s showing positive futures, it’s showing dystopias. Artistic expression is critical, like breathing is.

‘Apart from the fact that I have to keep up with the new technology that’s coming out like, weekly, it’s so much fun to examine the why. Why does it make the decisions it does? How could I help it make better decisions and turn that into art?

‘I hope that people who are not AI programmers or have read every single paper that comes up will look at the projects and go “Wait, hang on. Why are we programming our systems this way?”‘ Rosenbaum says.

This questioning is exactly why AI needs artists to help steer it forward, a relationship that includes taking control of the system rather than being threatened by it.