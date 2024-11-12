5 things to do in Sydney this weekend

1. Experience an Aussie classic

Rogue Projects is in the middle of its season of The Female of the Species by Joanna Murray-Smith. In this acclaimed satire of second-wave feminism, rockstar feminist and academic Margot Mason is held hostage by a betrayed fan, Molly.

2. Enter the surreal world of Rene Magritte

The Art Gallery of New South Wales has Australia’s biggest and first-ever retrospective exhibition dedicated to René Magritte. The exhibition takes viewers through Magritte’s life and works, featuring works from the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, the Musée Magritte in Brussels, and Washington DC’s National Gallery of Art. Read ArtsHub‘s review.

3. Say farewell to The Wharf

The Wharf Revue is in the middle of its farewell season after 25 years of searing and successful political satire. Expect current and past faces from a quarter of a century of Aussie politics. The team promise a veritable ‘who’s that?’ of the Australian political landscape. Read ArtsHub‘s review.

4. Uncover the secret history of Sidney Nolan

Sunday by Anthony Goodes is mid-season at the Sydney Opera House. Inspired by the stories and myths of Heide Circle, comprising of some of Australia’s most famous artists, Sunday explores the romantic love triangle between Sunday, her husband John Reed, and famed artist Sidney Nolan. Read ArtsHub‘s review of the original MTC production.

5. Plot revolution with Hamilton

If you’ve missed Hamilton, the blockbuster musical remains in Sydney with a stellar Australian cast for just one more month. Showcasing some of Australia’s finest musical theatre talent, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s record-breaking musical is just as relevant and joyous as ever. Read ArtsHub‘s review.