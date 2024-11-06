5 things to do in Brisbane this weekend

1. Check out River Pride Parade

The inaugural River Pride Parade will be led by ‘Queen of the River’ and drag superstar Courtney Act. This family-friendly event is a spectacle along Brisbane’s riverbank on Saturday 9 November. The parade is part of the Melt Festival, hosting a range of events at Brisbane Powerhouse.

2. Fight Zombies and TikTok

Eat Slay Zombie is a new play by Alinta McGrady. In the Zombie apocalypse, TikTok has become the sole form of communication. Friends Sheree and Tash are bunking down in a bowling alley. Hilarity and horror ensue in this contemporary riff on colonisation. Eat Slay Zombie is at QPAC across the weekend.

3. View prize-winning portraits

This is the final weekend to catch the finalists of the Brisbane Portrait Prize before the finalist exhibition disappears for 2024. The collection is hosted for the first time by the State Library of Queensland and is free.

4. See superstar Tate McRae

As part of her Think Later World Tour, Tate McRae will take over Brisbane’s Riverstage on Sunday night. McRae has been streamed over 3.5 billion times, and her dance hits have seen her collaborating with some of the biggest names in music including DJ Regard, Troye Sivan, Jeremy Zucker, DJ Tiësto and more.

5. Experience a magic show like no other

The Magic Maho Bar is now in Brisbane at the Maritime Museum. Part bar, part show, the immersive magic experience features some of Japan’s best close-ups and street magicians. Weekends include family-friendly matinees or adult-only sessions after dark.