16 bold and thoughtful installations by Asia Pacific artists at Art Basel Hong Kong 2024

Art Basel Hong Kong has commenced its 2024 iteration at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, returning in full scale and flair for the first time post-pandemic with over 200 exhibitors from across the globe.

Art Basel Hong Kong’s dedicated large-scale installations program, Encounters, is once again led by Alexie Glass-Kantor, curator and Executive Director of Artspace, Sydney. The overarching theme for Encounters is ‘I am part of all that I have met’.

Glass-Kantor said in a curator’s tour on 26 March that the 16 works included this year consider ‘artists as time travellers’, encouraging viewers to ‘open ourselves to the unknown’ in a period of uncertainty and speculation.

A large majority of pieces shown in Encounters this year have been newly created by artists in conversation with Glass-Kantor and their respective galleries. ‘It’s so important for Art Basel Hong Kong to premiere work by artists from the region… Our artists are risk takers,’ Glass-Kantor continued.

First Nations artists Daniel Boyd and Naminapu Maymuru-White are both presenting new works.

Maymuru-White, a senior Yolŋu woman from north-east Arnhem Land, NT, has created Larrakitj Forest (2024) featuring a dozen Larrakitj poles that depict the Milky Way in white, black and grey, channelling First Nations knowledge and wisdom into Art Basel Hong Kong’s concrete venue. The work is presented by Australian gallery, Sullivan+Strumpf.

Meanwhile, Boyd showcases a supersized off-site Encounters project in Hong Kong’s Pacific Place, a well-known mall in the heart of the central business district. Doan (2024), meaning “darkness” in the Yugambeh language, comprises a moving image work, mirrored stage on the floor and window treatments that carry forth the artist’s visual language, employing clear dots that reflect and deflect the viewer’s surroundings.

Boyd’s piece is presented in collaboration between STATION (Melbourne, Sydney) and Kukje Gallery, South Korea.

Other pieces on view at the Convention Centre included South Korean installation artist Haegue Yang’s colourful and curious rattan sculptures, and white woven works that hang overhead with ropes of gold metallic bells. The sculptural pieces are accompanied by floor patterns that reference the Filipino textile, binakol.

Glass-Kantor invited visitors to get up close with the works, to share and occupy space with the pieces.

Haegue Yang, ‘Contingent Spheres’, 2020, 2022, presented by Kukje Gallery, kurimanzutto and Galerie Chantel Crousel as part of ‘Encounters’, Art Basel Hong Kong 2024. Photo: ArtsHub.

A few steps ahead, Berlin-based Singaporean artist, Ming Wong examines US-Sino diplomatic relationships during the tension of the Cold War through the dynamism of ping pong. A oversized ping pong ball splits in half to reveal a circulation of archival images from magazines and newspapers that bounce across the screens, rhythmically to the sound of a game in action.

Friendship First (2024) draws on the sportsmanship saying of “Friendship first, competition second”. It depicts ‘a delicate dance that is required when trying to negotiate a relationship with the other,’ explained the artist on the tour. The work is presented by Ota Fine Arts (Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo).

Other highlights include the largest ever painting by Japanese artist Atsushi Kaga. Ukiyo-e (2023-24) features the artist’s signature rabbit protagonist in a lustrous, yet sorrowful, setting. The work is displayed in an architectural layout characteristic of Kabuki theatre in the late-Edo period, set up with tatami mats and lanterns. Presented by mother’s tankstation (Dublin, London).

Indian artist Jitish Kallat presents the expansive work, Wind Study (Hilbert Curve) (2022-2023), which incorporates fire, wind, smoke and ink as the tools of its creation. The piece’s composition was determined by the Hilbert curve, first described by German mathematician David Hilbert in 1891.

Glass-Kantor also pointed out a towering textile work by Filipino artist Patricia Perez Eustaquio, presented by Silverlens (Manila, New York) and Ames Yavuz (Singapore, Sydney). White Lies (2024) casts a critical lens towards history with a digitally woven tapestry that recreates a 20th century colonial photograph of a native Filipino woman. It’s an example of artists using technology to innovate materials and making, while engaging Indigenous Filipino artisans. ‘What I hope to see at Art Basel Hong Kong and the future is embodied in this work,’ said Glass-Kantor.

Patricia Perez Eustaquio, ‘White Lies’, 2024, presented by Silverlens and Ames Yavuz as part of ‘Encounters’, Art Basel Hong Kong 2024. Photo: ArtsHub.

Equally meditative is New York-based Japanese artist Aki Sasamoto’s Talking in Circles in Talking (2024), where globes of suspended ice melt slowly and spatter against metal bowls placed below, which contain mundane personal belongings, such as keys. It’s intimate, but also extends beyond the individual, as the sounds of the raindrops of ice are captured and amplified through a microphone.

‘Encounters’ curator Alexie Glass-Kantor speaking at the tour on 26 March at Art Basel Hong Kong 2024. Photo: ArtsHub.

Sasamoto is currently presenting a solo exhibition at Para Site in Hong Kong, and will be performing at the gallery on 28 March 10.30am as part of Sounding Lines. Sasamoto’s Encounters work is presented by Taka Ninagawa, Tokyo.

Sullivan+Strumpf is also showcasing the work of Pakistani artist Adeela Suleman in Encounters. Three screens, each with rows upon rows of hand-beaten stainless steel sparrows, are collectively titled When you had enough of Paradise! (2024). Instead of being symbols of freedom, these birds are bound by iron.

Copy of Copy of Copy of Copy (2024) by Mak2 is a witty and multilayered installation. Seen in the Encounters section is a mirrored world, with a replica of De Sarthe’s gallery booth at ground level and a reverse, dystopian version hovering above.

Yoan Capote’s Island (Voragine) (2023-2024) and Endless Sea (Requiem) (2021) are laden with symbolism and poetry, featuring a large seascape that upon closer inspection reveals each wave was created by fishhooks.

This list of Encounters artists also include Candida Höfer (Ben Brown Fine Arts), Ken Kagami (Misako & Rosen), Lí Wei (Tang Contemporary Art), Tsherin Sherpa (Rossi & Rossi) and Catalina Swinburn (Selma Feriani Gallery).

This year’s edition presents strong works that demand introspection and reflection, further solidifying the artistic and curatorial ambitions of the art fair’s installation program. These pieces are not simply complementary to the dazzling array of artworks in the main booths nor act as decorations for visitor rest areas, but engages with our world at large, and provide gateways for understanding and connection.

Art Basel Hong Kong is open to the public from 28-30 March with a vernissage on 27 March; tickets.

ArtsHub attended Art Basel Hong Kong as a guest of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s Sponsored Journalist Programme.