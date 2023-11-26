Upskilling by responding to young people’s needs

PIVOT is Propel Youth Arts WA’s professional development program designed for young people. It is aimed at providing tangible skillsets and pathways for them to work in the arts sector and as artists.

Since launching in 2021, PIVOT has remained flexible in its structure and programming, responding to the needs of its young participants and their feedback.

This year, PIVOT: Passion to Practice will be delivered as a one-day conference on 2 December, supplemented by the release of the PIVOT Digital Toolkit (PDT). Special guest speaker this year is Perth Festival Director, Iain Grandage, who will share his experience, alongside other arts professionals, on how to build relevant and engaging programs as well as a lasting career.

PIVOT Project Officer Rachel Riggs-Bennett tells ArtsHub how responses from young people have been shaping this year’s program. ‘I’ve had the pleasure of meeting with numerous different groups of young people in the past few months, some are early-career artists and others have passion towards the arts. From them, we are hearing a continuous question mark around what to do next, where to go and how to find out what you want to do.

‘The biggest thing that struck me, and was a conduit into shaping the program this year, was that we needed a much stronger emphasis on the opportunity to find a mentor, or [for young people] to be mentored in a space of sharing that can also lead to peer sharing. That’s what we’re hoping for in this year’s event, as well as dismantling a bit of that hierarchy between established and early-career artists.’

Another aspect that ties into this is talent retention in WA. Riggs-Bennett continues: ‘There continues to be this strong narrative in the arts – even from when I was younger – that if you are an arts graduate, there is a strong pull to leave.’

PIVOT this year has brought together mid-career and established artists who have a lineage in WA to help provide confidence to local young artists and dispel some of the impression that opportunities only exist elsewhere. Some of the guest speakers include writer, performer, producer and Executive Director of The Blue Room Theatre, Sukhjit Kaur Khalsa; award-winning Noongar and Wongi hip-hop artist artist and activist, Flewnt; and multifaceted artist and photographer Nirrimi Firebrace, who’s worked with brands such as Netflix and Sony.

Instilling confidence instead of fear

Young people need role models, but arts leaders also need to take the aspirations of younger generations into account. Riggs-Bennett says: ‘What we heard from young people directly was that even in high school, in fact, in the first few years of doing an art specific degree, there’s still this impulse from leaders [or teachers] to say, “You won’t make it” or “It’s not a viable career”.

‘I feel young people have to continue to find the strength and fight back against this narrative. It’s something that our current intern on PIVOT, a brilliant second year arts management student, has to manage. That narrative instils fear, concern and anxiety, which young people already have a lot of all the time.

‘I feel quite passionate about arts leadership towards young people that it needs to … encourage, as much as possible. It’s important to acknowledge challenges – because that’s a continual thing in the arts – to find truthfulness and honesty in that, but not to the point where it is diminishing the value of what we’re doing as practitioners in this career path.’

With this in mind, PIVOT is an opportunity for young people, arts leaders and professionals in the industry to band together and see hope, while offering practical guidance on how to navigate the reality of a challenging sector.

Topics that will be addressed include how to write a grant application, tips with taxes, project management and also around mental health and how to take care of yourself – all of which have been long-standing topics of interest as raised by previous participants.

The one-day conference is not only about presentations, but also about creating a hub for the influx of knowledge and meaningful engagements. ‘Networking is scary for young people – it’s scary for adults as well. So for PIVOT, we want to design a very gentle and joyous space where there is as much peer-to-peer learning as there is mentor-to-peer learning,’ says Riggs-Bennett.

This year’s launch of the PIVOT Digital Toolkit will also bring together learnings from the past two iterations. PIVOT participants will gain first access, but the toolkit will be shared to the broader Propel community and audiences as well.

While Propel’s target demographic ranges from the ages of 12 to 26, PIVOT is targeted more at those aged between 18 and 22, young people who may be finding themselves in that ‘in-between space of where to next?’, explains Riggs-Bennett. For those who are trying to navigate this grey zone, learning from those who have embarked on the path before them presents a beacon of possibilities.